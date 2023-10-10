Celebrity·Posted on Oct 10, 2023WayV Played With Puppies While Answering Your QuestionsThe boys charmed us while the puppies charmed them.by Jessica Bui, Vicki Chen, Mariam BalogunFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink This one is for WayZenNi! View this photo on Instagram WayV and SM Entertainment The boys of WayV, Ten, WinWin, XiaoJun, Hendery, and YangYang, visited our studio and played with some adorable puppies while answering some questions! BuzzFeed Celeb They spoke about how their pets are doing, what WayV song they'd want future generations to listen to, what hobbies they'd love to pursue, and more. BuzzFeed Celeb Tune in below to watch them all chat while cuddling with adorable and adoptable puppies! View this video on YouTube BuzzFeed Celeb Can't get enough of WayV? Keep up with them by following them on Instagram, Twitter (aka X), and YouTube. And special thanks to Hit Living Foundation for providing the adoptable puppies found in the video! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @hitlivingfoundation