    WayV Played With Puppies While Answering Your Questions

    The boys charmed us while the puppies charmed them.

    by Jessica Bui, Vicki Chen, Mariam Balogun

    This one is for WayZenNi!

    The boys of WayV, Ten, WinWin, XiaoJun, Hendery, and YangYang, visited our studio and played with some adorable puppies while answering some questions!

    WayV sitting and holding puppies
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    They spoke about how their pets are doing, what WayV song they'd want future generations to listen to, what hobbies they'd love to pursue, and more.

    WayV sitting and holding puppies
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Tune in below to watch them all chat while cuddling with adorable and adoptable puppies!

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Can't get enough of WayV? Keep up with them by following them on Instagram, Twitter (aka X), and YouTube.

    And special thanks to Hit Living Foundation for providing the adoptable puppies found in the video!