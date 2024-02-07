Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    P1Harmony Just Answered 30 Questions Really Quickly, And Now I Want To Be Their Best Friend

    "I want to have a comeback concept that's greasy, but like a good grease — masculine and macho."

    by Jessica Bui, Vicki Chen, Mariam Balogun

    So if you're into the K-pop scene, you know P1Harmony.

    group photo of P1Harmony
    Shannon Soule / BuzzFeed

    In celebration of their first full-length album Killin‘ It, we invited P1Harmony into the studio to hang out and answer 30 questions as quickly as they possibly could.

    View this video on YouTube
    FNC

    So who has the most rizz? What are their hot takes? What are their biggest icks? And who is their favorite P1H meme about?

    group photo of P1Harmony
    Shannon Soule / BuzzFeed

    If you're curious about what their answers are and what else they talked about, go ahead and watch the video here:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed

    Can't get enough of P1Harmony? Be sure to check out their latest album Killin' It and catch their performance at Gov Ball this summer!

    p1harmony cover photo for killin it album
    FNC