While I had originally intended to sleep in the products to really test them — as per our original plan — I ended up washing everything off the second I got home. By that point, the itchy patch had turned red and irritated, so I needed to give it some much-needed TLC. Ultimately, while this product could be great for some people (like my colleagues), it didn't work for me. Before I move on to my colleague's experiences, here's my in-depth summary of the Youthforia Shark Tank bundle: