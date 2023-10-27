Hi, I'm Jessica, and occasionally, I'll test out interesting products I've seen online to truly see if they're worth the purchase.
This time, I decided to test out a beauty brand that I've been seeing everywhere lately: Youthforia, an Asian-owned beauty brand founded in 2021 by Fiona Co Chan. If this sounds familiar to you, you may have seen her pitch this brand on Shark Tank.
Youthforia's packaging and marketing are admittedly very cute, but that's not what caught my eye. Instead, Youthforia has the slogan "makeup you can sleep in" and as someone with sensitive, eczema-prone skin, I was skeptical but curious.
So, I decided to try out their products to see if skin as sensitive and reactive as mine would be able to sleep in their products without any issues. And to get a few different experiences, I also asked some of my colleagues to test the products with me.
We decided to try the four Youthforia products featured in the brand's Shark Tank bundle (AKA products that were highlighted during the episode). This included the BYO Blush, Pregame Primer, Pregame Setting Spray, and Dewy Gloss. In order to get the full experience, the plan was to apply these products in the morning and wear them overnight.
First up, I'll start with my experience with Youthforia. Spoiler alert: I was surprised by the results.
Upon application, I felt that the primer, setting spray, and blush applied super easily and felt light on my skin. I also didn't feel any irritation on my sensitive skin. On the other hand, the gloss felt a little tacky and definitely was not my favorite.
I took these photos to check in around 5 p.m., four hours after my initial application. My skin looked and felt the same, though the gloss had long since disappeared. Still, the other products seemed to work great. The blush was still fully on, and the primer hadn't caused any irritation.
Unfortunately, as I was leaving the office for the day, I felt itchy on one part of my face. Upon inspecting said itchy patch, I found some bumps on my face — which tend to appear when I use products that my sensitive and reactive skin hates.
I was able to ignore the itchiness on my commute home. At this point, the lip gloss had been gone for hours and the flush I saw from the blush was not super visible. Here I am on the train:
While I had originally intended to sleep in the products to really test them — as per our original plan — I ended up washing everything off the second I got home. By that point, the itchy patch had turned red and irritated, so I needed to give it some much-needed TLC. Ultimately, while this product could be great for some people (like my colleagues), it didn't work for me. Before I move on to my colleague's experiences, here's my in-depth summary of the Youthforia Shark Tank bundle:
Without further ado, here are four of my colleague's experiences with the Youthforia Shark Tank bundle, along with their skin types. While Morgan tried all four products, Skyler, Julia, and Abbey only tried the blush. Here's what they thought:
1. Morgan (Dry Skin):
2. Skyler (Normal To Dry Skin)
3. Julia, Normal To Dry Skin
4. Abbey, Dry Sensitive Skin
Overall, I'm bummed that these products didn't work with my super-sensitive and reactive skin, but let me know if you test it out yourself! And remember to support Asian-owned businesses all year round.
If you'd like to try out these products yourself, you can find them on Youthforia.