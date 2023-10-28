I Tried These Asian Mocktails That Still Give You Afterglow, And I'm So Happy To Have A Realistic Sober Option

Hi, I'm Jessica, and I used to love indulging in a nice drink every once in a while — okay, pretty frequently, if I'm being honest. But these days, I find myself less interested in grabbing an alcoholic beverage when out.
In the past two years, I've been actively focusing on my health, and one of the biggest lessons I've learned is the significant impact of reducing alcohol consumption on one's well-being.
So when Free AF gifted me with some of their products, I knew it was a chance for me to try them out and let all the "beverage girlies" know if this was worth the purchase.
The main point is that the sober-curious movement is gaining popularity and there is a large population of people that are looking for non-alcoholic alternatives that aren't just... plain soda. They also deserve fun drinks that may not just be a virgin-version of an alcoholic cocktail.
So I decided to taste test the flavors along with a few friends to truly see if these drinks were up to standard and could replace alcoholic cocktails.
I had four flavors to choose from and while I had a difficult time deciding on one, I ultimately decided on the vodka spritz — which is the closest one to my normal drink of choice, a vodka soda.
As soon as I opened the can, I noticed a few things. First, I sneezed because the bubbles were really popping off so if you love fizzy drinks this one is for you. Secondly, I did not read the can prior to opening it, but it apparently has a passion fruit and lime taste which I definitely could smell.
After my first sip, I was surprised by the flavor — so much so that I went and inspected the can. Once I realized that there was a passionfruit and lime flavor added to the drink, I immediately went back and took another sip. Honestly, I was a fan and continued sipping on it for a while until I had finished it all.
I waited around 10 minutes to see if there actually was this "Afterglow" effect that you normally get with alcohol and honestly, I did feel some warmth on my face even though I did not get any sort of flush or "Asian glow" — which is a win in my book.
So here's my breakdown and review of the Free AF cocktails:
TASTE: 4/5
I only tried the vodka spritz, and while it did have a pleasing hint of passionfruit and lime, I think it just wasn't my preferred flavors. As someone who loves seltzer water, I am used to the hint of fruit in carbonated water and to be honest, this would be the flavor in the pack I would reach for the least. But it was super bubbly, which I loved. I did get a chance to taste some of the other flavors in the pack, and I enjoyed them more than the vodka spritz.
Also, my boyfriend and roommate tried one of the other flavors and while they thought it was a bit lackluster, the afterglow effect that is marketed was definitely felt. They were shocked by it, the same way I was.
PRICE: 3/5
The tasting pack I received is $21.00 on the Free AF website, but you have to pay $10.00 for shipping — which no one likes doing. It's also available at select Sprouts Markets so if you have one near you, it could be worth going to the store to pick some up. That being said, if you compare it to the price of alcoholic cocktails (and even some mocktails on restaurant menus), the price breakdown of each can is around $5 when you include the price of the tasting pack and shipping. Overall, when you put the price into context, it's not such a bad deal if you're looking for non-alcoholic options
ACCESSIBLITY: 3/5
I'm not sure if it's just me, but the thought of shipping carbonated drinks makes me nervous. I just have the image of the box being dropped and all the cans exploding. This might just be a unique experience, because I've gotten various canned products delivered to me and they've all been completely fine. If you are not like me and find the convenience of having your carbonated beverages delivered straight to your door, this is a great option for you.
What non-alcoholic drinks are your go-to's during the summer months? Let me know in the comments below and maybe I'll test them out one day!
If you want to try Free AF non-alcholic cocktails, you can purchase them on the AF Drinks website.