I Tried These Asian Mocktails That Still Give You Afterglow, And I'm So Happy To Have A Realistic Sober Option

TASTE: 4/5

I only tried the vodka spritz, and while it did have a pleasing hint of passionfruit and lime, I think it just wasn't my preferred flavors. As someone who loves seltzer water, I am used to the hint of fruit in carbonated water and to be honest, this would be the flavor in the pack I would reach for the least. But it was super bubbly, which I loved. I did get a chance to taste some of the other flavors in the pack, and I enjoyed them more than the vodka spritz.



Also, my boyfriend and roommate tried one of the other flavors and while they thought it was a bit lackluster, the afterglow effect that is marketed was definitely felt. They were shocked by it, the same way I was.