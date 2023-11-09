Skip To Content
    As A Self-Proclaimed "Drink Girlie," I'm Currently Obsessed With These 30 Things

    Our favorite coffee, syrups, and appliances that'll upgrade your setup and have you sipping homemade gems all day long.

    by
    Jessica Bui
    by Jessica Bui

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Brittney Trinh
    by Brittney Trinh

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hi, there! My name is Jessica and I'm known by my friends for my love for various beverages...mainly coffee.

    You could say I'm a "beverage girlie" — and if you're not quite sure what that means, see the explainer below by Frankie Simmons, the TikToker who made last year a "beverage girlie" summer and brought so many people together:

    Why do I have to consume a mood altering substance just to have something fun to sip on WHY #internetbigsister

    Because I'm always on the hunt for great drinks (especially ones that I can make at home), I've found a few brands that I always find my way back to — whether it's to repurchase a drink or really great equipment that'll help me perfect it myself. To me, they are truly "ol' reliable" and I know I can count on the quality and taste being top-tier.

    My favorites from each brand are included, too, in case you're interested in trying them out!

    I also asked my coworker, Brittney (who I've collaborated with on various other brand and product roundups in the past), to see if she had some suggestions as well. Here are some things we personally recommend if you're looking to start making fun drinks at home!

    1. Masala Chai Lattes from Kola Goodies

    masala chai box with chai in mug and spices
    Kola Goodies

    Kola Goodies is a Sri Lankan American-owned business that was originally created after seeing a lack of cultural representation in the wellness space.  Founder Sajani left her tech job and has partnered with Sri Lankan farmers to source her products.  

    While I can't say much about the health benefits, what I can say is that these products are delicious and super easy to make when you're having a particularly lazy day. I like to make one as an afternoon pick-me-up during my work-from-home day when I need an extra boost of caffeine. The ingredients list is short and filled with things I know, so I feel better knowing I'm not drinking hidden sugar or fillers. —Jessica

    Get a five-pack from Kola Goodies for $14.99.

    2. A Vietnamese phin filter from Nguyen Coffee Supply

    vietnamese phin filter over nguyen coffee supply branded glass mug
    Nguyen Coffee Supply

    Nguyen Coffee Supply is a woman-owned, first-generation Vietnamese-owned business based in Brooklyn, New York. As a first-generation Vietnamese-American woman, seeing this representation in the coffee industry immediately made me want to support and try out their products. Well, I can happily say I've gone back to Nguyen Coffee Supply again and again to restock because their products are just that good.  My favorite coffee beans from them are the "Loyalty" beans, which are a blend of robusta and arabica beans (and sourced directly from farms in Vietnam just like their other blends). 

    And when it comes to Vietnamese coffee beans, my absolute favorite way to brew them is the traditional way, through using a phin filter. They're made of stainless steel and do not require additional filters, so it's not only easy but also low waste! If you haven't tried this brewing method, I highly suggest you do! —Jessica

    Get a 12 oz phin from Nguyen Coffee Supply for $18.

    3. Da Lat 100% Robusta Whole Bean Coffee from Nam Coffee

    nam coffee beans bag with french press and mug of coffee
    Nam Coffee

    Nam Coffee is a Vietnamese-owned brand that is actually the first Vietnamese craft coffee importer and roaster based in Los Angeles. The brand was launched in March 2022 because founder Vince Nguyen wanted to spotlight the traditional and modern tastes of Vietnamese coffee. Each bag is a love letter to the places where the founder lived: Vietnam's Central Highlands, Saigon, and California.  

    I love the flavor of this coffee and the scent right after it's been ground is truly amazing. I typically use this for Vietnamese coffee or cold brew — but no matter what type of brewing method is used, it is a crowd pleaser. —Jessica

    Get them from Nam Coffee for $16.95 (available in four blends).

    4. Roasted Oolong Milk Tea from Narra

    hand holding narra milk tea can
    Narra

    Are you the type to want your coffee on the go? Or maybe you just can't be bothered to make your own drinks (which is literally me on a Monday morning). Narra could be a great choice if you're looking for ready-to-drink options. Their canned tea lattes are honestly *really* good, and personally, I think everyone needs to try the Oolong tea flavor. It's a great mid-day pick-me-up to help me get to the end of the workday! (If you haven't noticed yet, I am a big advocate for a mid-day pick-me-up drink.) It also has the benefit of having no added sugar and being dairy-free, so if you try to avoid those this is still a great choice! —Jessica

    Get a six-pack from Narra for $30 (available in three flavors and also in packs of 12).

    5. A sparkling Yuzu White Peach beverage by Moshi

    moshi bottle with pink background
    Moshi

    If you're not into coffee, I would suggest trying Moshi. Moshi sells sparkling drinks with Asian-inspired flavors that are all so good! Whenever I get their variety pack, it's hard to choose which to drink first because they're all just that great-tasting. If you're a sparkling or carbonated water person, I highly recommend trying out Moshi for a refreshing, fun drink. My personal favorites are the Yuzu White Peach and the Oolong Lychee Tea. —Jessica

    Get the 12-pack yuzu sampler from Moshi for $49.99.

    6. A Sparkling Water Sampler Pack from Sanzo

    Sanzo

    There's regular, flat water and then there's fun, spicy water...

    Sanzo is an Asian-owned brand selling Asian-inspired sparkling water, and even though I have been gifted a few packs of their water, I must say that I have repurchased it with my own money immediately after running out. I try to *always* have my home stocked with these. My personal favorites are the calamansi (aka "golden lime") and lychee flavors! —Jessica

    Get the sampler pack from Sanzo for $39.99.

    7. An electric gooseneck kettle by Fellow

    white gooseneck electric kettle pouring water for a pour over coffee
    Fellow Products

    I actually received this as a housewarming gift when I moved into my previous apartment (thanks Auntie!) but I would have 100% purchased this with my own money.  Although it can be a steep price tag for some, I will say that the aesthetically pleasing design *and* the ability to boil water in under two minutes make this electric kettle a banger of a product

    Fellow, the company that produces this product, is a well-known and beloved coffee equipment brand. This Stagg EKG Electric Kettle has a precision pour spout, exact temperature control, and quick heat time, making it the perfect product for anyone who wants to learn more about coffee and tea (or just needs some water for their cup of ramen). Fellow also sells other coffee gear to make sure you're getting the best cup possible— from an air-tight coffee bean container to various coffee grinders and more. —Jessica

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $165+ (available in 11 colors combos).

    8. Cold brew bottles by Hario

    three hario cold brew bottles
    Hario

    When I'm too lazy to make a coffee, I love having cold brew on hand to quickly make a drink before hopping into meetings for the day or heading out the door. This cold brew maker by Hario is a well-known product among the coffee lovers community, and I looove the shape of it. It also makes pretty great cold brew considering the low effort it requires. —Jessica

    Get it from Hario for $32.50 (available in five colors) or Amazon for $22+ (available in four colors).

    9. A Barista Express espresso machine by Breville

    Williams Sonoma

    I'll be honest, I just got this machine as a birthday gift and there is 100% a learning curve. I was a barista a few years back but being an at-home amateur barista is a whole different ballgame. So with that learning curve in mind, if coffee is your hobby or you've outgrown a pod espresso machine, I would recommend the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine! It has all you need to get started and once you learn how to dial in the perfect espresso shot, you'll be hooked. (As a warning, I'm still figuring it out after two months of having this machine, lol.) Not only is it capable of grinding whole-bean coffee fresh, but it can make a coffee-shop-level espresso shot— perfect for an iced latte! My favorite drink I've made so far is an iced almond milk latte with a double shot of espresso and some caramel syrup. But if hot espresso drinks are more your vibe, this machine has a hot water spout and a milk frother for all your cozy drink needs. —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon or Williams Sonoma for $699.95 (available in silver and black).

    10. A CitiZ&Milk coffee and espresso machine with attached milk frother by Nespresso

    nespresso machine after making espresso
    Nespresso

    Maybe you don't want to bother with brewing your own true espresso each morning and are just looking for an alternative to your Starbucks habit. Well, after having a Nespresso machine for over three years, I can confidently say it was a great purchase.  If you aren't a coffee snob (like me LOL) or are just getting started with at-home brewing but love flavored espresso drinks, getting a Nespresso machine might be perfect for you. The only big downside is that using a pod-espresso machine is not the most eco-friendly, but Nespresso does offer reusable capsulesreusable lids, ooor recycle bags that you can send to their recycling plant (or if you live in New York you can recycle like normal!). —Jessica

    Get it from Nespresso for $329 (available in five colors) or Amazon for $271.99.

    11. An insulated mug by Simply Modern

    reviewer holding the pink mug
    amazon.com

    I'm going to be honest, I discovered Simply Modern after it's 40 oz tumbler went viral as a budget-friendly Stanley Cup alternative. And after I was impressed with that tumbler, I saw they offered an insulated mug! Ever so often when I drink a hot beverage, this mug keeps them nice and hot on the inside, without it being untouchable hot on the outside of the mug. There's literally nothing worse than a cup burning you because it doesn't retain heat well, and thankfully I have not had to deal with that since purchasing this mug. I highly recommend it for your hot coffee or tea needs...hot chocolate since it's that time of the year. ☕️ But if you're more of a cold drink person, the insulated mug will work the same and keep it chilled while you sip on it! I'm guilty of drinking an iced beverage too slowly, and the ice definitely melts slower when I use this. —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in 14 colors).

    12. A daily ceremonial matcha tin by Junbi

    Junbi

    If you haven't noticed by now, I'm usually a coffee girl. That being said, I do enjoy changing it up every once in a while with a matcha latte. Junbi is Asian-owned and sources directly from Japan which is amazing because I know the quality and taste will be top-notch. I've used the entire tin and have made matcha lattes for my friends with absolutely no complaints and all compliments. Junbi also offers a few different flavored matcha options — including strawberry and blueberry variations, which are definitely on my list of products to try next! —Jessica

    Get it from Junbi for $30.

    13. Chobani Extra Creamy Oat Milk

    a carton of chobani extra creamy oat milk
    Chobani

    As a person who prefers nondairy substitutes, I've tasted a lot of different oat milk brands. And I have to say, Chobani's oat milk has to be one of the best I've tried so far. It's just super creamy and not watery like other brands I've had. —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon Fresh for  $4.99 (or your local grocery store!).

    14. Vanilla flavored syrup from 1883

    vanilla syrup
    instagram.com

    While many of you may be more familiar with Torani or Monin, I actually prefer products from 1883! Fun fact: I discovered this brand after I got hooked on a lavender oat milk latte from Whole Foods and found out they use these syrups for their coffee bars! I've been hooked ever since. They offer a lot of different flavors, so they will most likely have what you're looking for! The Irish Creme Syrup is next on my list to buy. —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon for $15+ (available in TONS of flavors).

    15. Almond milk from Malk Organics

    two malk bottles with a coffee and pancakes next to it
    instagram.com

    Is it expensive? Yes. Do I still love it? Also yes. While I rarely purchase this incredibly expensive almond milk, there's no denying that it's delicious. Made without the fillers and gums normally found in almond milk, the difference in taste is noticeable. If you're on a budget, please do not buy this — the regular and decently-priced almond milk will do the job. But if you want to treat yourself to some great quality almond milk, I suggest trying out this one! 

    Malk also offers oat milk and other various flavors, like vanilla and chocolate for your personal preferences. They also just came out with a seasonal holiday nog — which I'm debating on trying! —Jessica

    Get it from Whole Foods on Amazon for $6.79.

    16. A 10-cup water filter pitcher from ZeroWater

    zerowater pitcher pouring water into glasses with lemon and limes slices
    instagram.com

    You can't make any of these drinks without water, and you definitely want to make sure it's ~clean~ water. While I used to have a Brita-filtered pitcher that served me well, once it broke I upgraded to this ZeroWater pitcher. I actually saw a review on Tiktok testing out different water filters, and after seeing how great the ZeroWater one did I put it on my wishlist.  Once my Brita gave out I saw the opportunity to upgrade. I'm super happy with it and honestly think my water tastes better than when I had a Brita. Stay hydrated everyone! —Jessica 

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99.

    And here are Brittney's picks!:

    17. L'Orange Spritz sparkling cocktail from Delola

    Brittney holding a bottle of Delola.
    Brittney Trinh

    This is probably my new favorite cocktail right now! It's the ideal balance between sweet and tangy, and surprisingly, the alcohol is hardly detectable—dangerous yet delightful, especially for someone like me who isn't particularly fond of the taste of alcohol. I love that it's pre-mixed too which takes the pressure off having the correct ratios. My friends enjoyed drinking it with me as well! —Brittney

    Get it for $22.98+ from Mini Bar Delivery (enter your delivery address to see local shipping options. Must be 21+). 

    18. The Special Edition Latte Kit from Kola Goodies

    Two tins filled with latte packets
    Kola Goodies

    This kit strikes the perfect balance between tea and coffee, and it has a delightful blend that's both comforting and invigorating. What's even better is how easy it is to prepare, making it a hassle-free treat anytime, anywhere. This kit has become my go-to for a convenient and delicious pick-me-up! —Brittney (and Jessica also loves this!)

    Get the kit from Kola Goodies for $78 or get them separately on Amazon: the Chai Latte or the Milk Tea Latte, each for $44.

    19. A peach DIY fruit bubble tea kit from Cup49

    Bubble tea kit on white table cloth.
    Cup49

    This bubble tea kit is amazing! I love that I can make my bubble tea at home without having to boil my own syrup. This kit provides everything you need from the tea to the fructose to the syrup, and because I'm making it myself, I can adjust the sweetness to my liking. I also love that a kit with five servings is $15, which makes each fruit tea $3! At your average boba shop, bubble teas are around $5-7 plus tax and tip, so I feel like I'm saving so much money with this kit. 

    This kit includes tea bags, sugar, fruit syrup, and a paper straw. If you want to add toppings (boba, jelly, etc), Cup49 has a bunch to choose from! —Brittney

    Get it from Cup49 for $15 (available in four serving sizes, three tea base options, and multiple flavors).

    20. Jelly boba from Twrl Milk Tea

    Spoon scooping crystal boba next to box.
    Twrl Milk Tea

    I love adding boba to my milk teas, and Twrl provides both! Their crystal boba is immaculate and tastes like happiness in my mouth! The texture feels more like jelly and isn't as chewy as regular boba, so my jaw gets a break from too much munching. Plus, it's supposed to be served cold so I don't need to heat it up before adding it to my drink! —Brittney

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    21. Watermelon Jalapeño Tepache from De La Calle

    Model holding can of De La Calle.
    De La Calle

    I crave tepache often, and to be able to keep some cans of it in my fridge is ~chef's kiss~. I was a little skeptical of the jalapeño part of this drink because I don't handle spice very well, but it didn't hurt me at all! The watermelon jalapeño is actually quite refreshing, and I truly enjoyed drinking it. Usually, many watermelon-based drinks just taste like an over-powering watermelon-flavored Jolly Rancher — which I do not like — but not this drink! This from De La Calle tasted like how watermelon should taste like: a little sweet, a little juicy, and super refreshing. —Brittney

    Get a 12-pack from De La Calle for $46.99 (available in nine other flavors).

    22. Single shot dark truffle pour-over coffee from Spicy Bean Lab

    Can of coffee surrounded by truffle balls next to a cup of coffee.
    Spicy Bean Lab

    Pour-over coffee has been an absolute game-changer for me!! Sometimes I feel too lazy to clean the coffee pot, plus having to wait 10 minutes for my coffee to finish brewing can be too long at times. Plus, Spicy Bean Lab bases its designs on the periodic table elements which is absolutely ADORABLE. 

    One of my favorite flavors from the brand include this Single Shot Dark Truffle which has the perfect balance of coffee and chocolate to wake me up in the mornings. —Brittney

    Get a pack of seven from Spicy Bean Lab for $17.

    23. A lemon lavender energy drink from Marquis

    purple can laying on lemon slices
    Marquis

    I'm not a huge fan of energy drinks in general because they tend to make me way too jittery and shakey instead of awake, and the crash is probably one of the worst parts. However, Marquis provides a high-quality, crash-free solution containing only 100mg of caffeine per can! I really enjoyed the floral and citrusy flavor of the lemon lavender, I didn't get too jittery, and I didn't crash! —Brittney

    Get a 12-pack from Marquis for $34.99 (available in six flavors and a variety pack).

    24. Saigon Cinnamon Oatmilk Lattes from Sang Vietnamese Coffee

    Can of coffee on blue and purple latte
    Sang Vietnamese Coffee

    I'm lactose intolerant, so I always keep some packets of Lactaid with me if I need some caffeine and am just not in the mood to suffer. Sang's Saigon cinnamon oat milk latte is dairy-free and perfect for my morning pick-me-ups. I'm so happy to have found a coffee beverage where I don't risk suffering after drinking. Plus it's so smooth and tastes like the perfect blend between a dirty chai and an oat milk latte. —Brittney

    Get a 12-pack from Sang for $38 (available in five flavors. Note that only three are non-dairy options!).

    25. A strawberry passion sparkling probiotic juice drink from Wildwonder

    Model pouring strawberry passion into glass cup
    Wildwonder

    I've been seeing these around literally everywhere like Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, etc. I love how cute the packaging is, and the drink is even better! There's so much flavor to enjoy, and it's sweet but not too sweet which is perfect for me. Seeing that it's made with good ingredients like probiotics, monk fruit extract, and real fruit juice is a bonus! —Brittney

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $39.68 (available in five flavors). 

    26. An instant brown sugar boba pack from Boba Bam

    Model holding cup of brown sugar boba.
    Boba Bam

    It's so convenient to have your own little boba bar in your home, and Boba Bam can give that to you! They come frozen, but it only takes one minute to heat up the boba and then you simply add milk — that's it! A pack of four is $8, making each drink $2, and the average brown sugar boba drink is $5-7 plus tax and tip, so I'm definitely saving so much money using Boba Bam. —Brittney (and a +1 from Jessica)

    Check out where to buy the boba packs here.

    27. Sunny D Vodka Seltzer from Sunny D

    the seltzer and its packaging
    Sunny D Cocktails

    When I found out that Sunny D was making an alcoholic seltzer, I was giddy. Sunny D was one of my favorite drinks growing up, and I never thought of mixing it with alcohol until I saw this. I don't love the taste of alcohol, so when I tried this, I was pleasantly surprised at how subtle it is compared to the Sunny D. This will probably be my new go-to seltzer to bring to parties! —Brittney (and Jessica agrees, it's so good!)

    Get it from Mini Bar Delivery for $9.98+ (enter your delivery address to see local shipping options. Must be 21+). 

    28. Hydrate electrolyte powder from Goodonya

    Pack of Hydrate and two glasses on marble table top.
    Goodonya

    This makes drinking water so much better! I have a lot of trouble drinking the standard amount of water I'm supposed to in a day. I think I'm supposed to drink 91 oz a day, but after 32 oz, I tend to forget or just dislike the taste. This adds a nice lemony taste to my water, and the change of pace is exactly what I need to reach my goal. —Brittney

    Get it straight from Goodonya for $24+ (available in three serving sizes) or from Amazon for $14+ (available in four serving sizes). 

    29. A vanilla latte kit from Copper Cow Coffee

    Packets of coffee and creamer on white background
    Copper Cow Coffee

    Pour-over coffee truly makes life so much easier. What's even better is turning them into lattes! Copper Cow Coffee provides both the coffee and the creamer to create my favorite drink. The Vanilla Latte Kit is super sweet, so on days when I want less sweetness, I can pour less creamer instead of hoping that the barista making my latte will adjust it to my liking. —Brittney

    Get an 8-pack from Copper Cow Coffee for $18+ (available in eight flavors and variety packs) or from Amazon for $24 (available in five flavors).

    30. Oatmilk Variety Pack from Oatly

    Three cartons of milk in front of white brick wall.
    Oatly / Amazon

    With all this coffee I'm drinking, Oatly's oat milk variety pack has truly elevated my coffee experience. I love having different choices to suit my mood, whether it's creamy for a comforting latte or extra foam for a frothy cappuccino. It has become an essential addition to my daily routine! —Brittney (and this is also one of Jessica's favorites)

    Get a 6-pack from Oatly on Amazon for $39.98.

    What are some brands and products that you love? Would you want to see what drinks are in my current rotation? Let me know in the comments!