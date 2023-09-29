    Aespa Did Our Puppy Interview, And It Was Cuteness Overload

    Let's just say aespa and the puppies both have our hearts.

    by Jessica Bui, Vicki Chen, Mariam Balogun

    We're starting the fall season strong with a puppy interview for MYs!

    The girls of aespa — KARINA, WINTER, NINGNING, and GISELLE — sat down with some cute puppies and answered your questions!

    They were not only in love with the puppies, but they spoke about their skincare routine, which SM Entertainment artist they'd want to collab with, and more.

    Tune in below to watch them give thoughtful answers while cuddling with adorable and adoptable puppies!

    Can't get enough of aespa? Keep up with them by following them on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. And be sure to check out their latest release, "Better Things."

    And special thanks to Pup Culture Rescue for providing the adoptable puppies found in the video!