I'm A Christmas Movie Connoisseur, And This Is A Ranking Of The 17 Best Festive Movie Relationships

The couple at number two are seriously underrated IMO.

Jessica Brunt
by Jessica Brunt

BuzzFeed Staff

Who doesn't love planning which festive movies to watch throughout December?

United International Pictures

We reckon it's as much a part of the Christmas build-up as decorating the tree and sipping on a mulled wine, so in the interest of warming the cockles of your heart, we've rounded up our favourite Christmas movie couples...

17. Brad and Kate in Four Christmases (2008)

Warner Bros Pictures

Families can be complicated, but when Brad and Kate are forced to spend Christmas with theirs after their festive trip to Fiji is cancelled, they realise that they do want a family of their own after all...aww.

16. Billy Mack and his manager in Love Actually (2003)

United International Pictures

Okay, so they might not have been a romantic couple (that we know of), but there was something kinda touching about the lifelong relationship Billy Mack and his constantly hounded manager had. Awkward hug and rock 'n' roll behaviour aside, they're repping it for the non-traditional relationships in our lives.

15. Brooke and Aiden in Christmas at Castle Hart (2021)

20th Century Studios

Featuring the Hallmark movie favourite Lacey Chabert, this festive film sees the two lovers begin to fall for each other while trying to organise a Christmas gala at the castle. Heartwarming and a satisfying ending? It's the perfect Sunday afternoon movie if you ask us.

14. Amber and Richard from A Christmas Prince (2017)

Netflix

Their relationship might have been founded on a lie as reporter Amber sneaks into Prince Richard's palace to find something to report, but in true Christmas movie style, there's a happy ending for this unlikely couple.

13. Emily Taylor and Prince Leopold in A Royal Christmas (2014)

Motion Picture Corporation of America

Their relationship might not have been given the seal of approval by Queen Isadora, but Prince Leopold is determined to prove he wants to be with his love.

12. George bailey and Mary Hatch Bailey in It's a wonderful life (1946)

RKO Pictures

An oldie but a goodie, this movie sees George being shown by his guardian angel what his life would be like had he never been born after he contemplates suicide. In the vision, Mary is old and alone, but he realises that despite how tough things have become he has her fighting his corner.

11. Lucy and Peter in Christmas Everlasting (2018)

Hallmark Channel

Who doesn't love a rekindled romance? When career-driven Lucy returns to her hometown after her sister's passing, she's informed by attorney Peter that she must live at home for 30 days over the holiday period in order to comply with her sister Alice's will.

10. Tracey and Graham from B&B Merry (2022)

Great American Family

When a travel blogger and a family B&B owner try to save the family business from losing customers to a big hotel, they fall for each other in true rom-com style. 

9. Iris and Miles in The Holiday (2006)

Sony Pictures Releasing

After being treated like less than the queen she is by Jasper Bloom, Iris finds love with the kind and caring Miles. We find her friendship with Arthur Abbott just as touching though TBH.

8. Buddy and Jovie from Elf (2003)

New Line Cinema

Their love story might not be the centre of the famous '00s movie, but *spoiler alert* the film ends with the pair getting married and having a baby elf to add to their family...sweet!

7. Natalie and the Prime Minister in Love Actually (2003)

United International Pictures

Whether they're squished in the back of the car with an octopus or she's saving him the best biscuits, we reckon Natalie and the Prime Minister are a Christmas movie golden couple. Side note: did anyone else not realise the PM doesn't actually have a name in the film?!

6. Sierra and Jake in Falling for Christmas (2022)

Netflix

Lindsay Lohan stars in this 2022 Christmas movie about a young woman who experiences amnesia after a skiing accident. She ends up at a lodge where she's looked after by the owner and his little girl, and she later starts falling for him.

5. Home Alone Peter and Kate McCallister from Home Alone (1990)

20th Century Studios

Undoubtedly one of the most famous movie couples is the McCallisters, but hey, we can't blame you if your most pondered question about this iconic duo is how they could afford their dreamy house...

4. Buddy and Tia Hall in Deck the Halls (2006)

20th Century Studios

While the movie may centre on warring neighbours plotting how to outdo eachother's Christmas lights, the relationship between Buddy and his wife is a cute side story for anyone who wants a little serving of romance with their comedy.

3. Amanda and Graham from The Holiday (2006)

Sony Pictures Releasing

An unlikely couple, Amanda lives in LA and works in the film industry, while Graham is a widower based in London with his two daughters. The pair fall in love and despite the distance agree to make a go of things. A true Christmas romance if ever we saw one.

2. Sara and Peter in A Wish for Christmas (2016)

Hallmark Channel

We love that as well as finding a handsome man in Peter, Sara learns to use her own voice and have confidence in herself in this movie. Self love and finding a cute beau? Count us in.

1. Joanna and Sam from Love Actually (2003)

United International Pictures

Wise beyond his years, little Sam is grieving the loss of his mum, but he ends up getting a crush on his classmate Joanna. I mean, how many people can truly say they've turned up at the airport to say goodbye to the love of their life?!

Do you agree with this list? Let us know if we missed your fave in the comments below!

