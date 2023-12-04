I'm A Christmas Movie Connoisseur, And This Is A Ranking Of The 17 Best Festive Movie Relationships

Who doesn't love planning which festive movies to watch throughout December?
17.
Brad and Kate in Four Christmases (2008)
16.
Billy Mack and his manager in Love Actually (2003)
15.
Brooke and Aiden in Christmas at Castle Hart (2021)
14.
Amber and Richard from A Christmas Prince (2017)
13.
Emily Taylor and Prince Leopold in A Royal Christmas (2014)
12.
George bailey and Mary Hatch Bailey in It's a wonderful life (1946)
11.
Lucy and Peter in Christmas Everlasting (2018)
10.
Tracey and Graham from B&B Merry (2022)
9.
Iris and Miles in The Holiday (2006)
8.
Buddy and Jovie from Elf (2003)
7.
Natalie and the Prime Minister in Love Actually (2003)
6.
Sierra and Jake in Falling for Christmas (2022)
5.
Home Alone Peter and Kate McCallister from Home Alone (1990)
4.
Buddy and Tia Hall in Deck the Halls (2006)
3.
Amanda and Graham from The Holiday (2006)
2.
Sara and Peter in A Wish for Christmas (2016)
1.
Joanna and Sam from Love Actually (2003)
Do you agree with this list? Let us know if we missed your fave in the comments below!