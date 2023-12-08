Skip To Content
    Get Ready To Squirm, Because These 17 TV Moments Might Just Be The Most Cringeworthy In History

    Hey, these things happen to the best of us.

    Jessica Brunt
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Who could forget when the iconic Cilla called out a journalist for appearing on Blind Date? You can watch the awks moment here.

    ITV

    "She's a journalist ladies and gentlemen."

    2. Then there was the moment the legend that is Alison Hammond told it like it is during a This Morning interview.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    3. Speaking of Alison, very few could forget the time she was sent to This Morning's weather map, and let's just say a guest got more than they bargained for.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    *Gasps in disbelief*

    4. Gillian McKeith fainting after being selected for a trial will go down in I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! history. Fancy reliving it? Here you go.

    ITV

    5. Ryan Seacrest once tried to high five a blind contestant on American Idol.

    Fox

    6. If I said the words "David's dead" to you, chances are your mind will be cast back to this toe-curling Big Brother moment.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    IYKYK.

    7. Adam mistook the bridesmaid for his new wife on MAFS UK.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    But he and wife Tayah are getting married IRL and now have a baby girl, so all's well that ends well.

    8. If your cringe gland is overactive, then look away now. Here's the mega awks fake makeover prank that This Morning played on poor Holly Willoughby.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    9. Hands up if you wanted to scoop Molly Mae up after she stacked it down the Love Island stairs?

    ITV

    10. Okay, but I'm obsessed with Ainsley's infectious enthusiasm and Jill's slightly underwhelmed reaction to a surprise on this episode of This Morning.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    "Well hello Jilllll!"

    11. Remember when this kid threw his parents under the bus on Kids Say the Funniest Things?

    ITV

    12. Then there was this little girl on Supernanny who decided she knew best.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    "Unacceptable, not unaceptable."

    13. It might be more than a bit awks to watch, but we now have this Come Dine with Me moment to thank for one of 2023's most quotable phrases.

    Channel 4

    14. The phrase "congrats, hun" will forever be etched into my brain thanks to this awkward Love Island exchange.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Simply iconic.

    15. Who could forget when this little kid interrupted a BBC interview?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Hey, it'll make that "tell me a fun fact about yourself" work question way easier at least. Every cloud and all that.

    16. Good Morning Britain has had its fair share of eek moments, like this awkward interview with er...a brocolli?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    We couldn't leaf it out (sorry, not sorry).

    17. On Don't Tell the Bride, it seemed curiosity got the better of this wife to be.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    "One of the show's senior producers is about to pay them a visit."

    Additional thumbnail credits: Channel 4, ITV2, ITV.

    Let us know the cringe TV moments you can't get out of your head in the comments below!