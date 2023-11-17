Skip To Content
    18 Throwback Things Every Brit Had In Their Home

    Okay, I'm gonna need my Bang on the Door bedding back.

    Jessica Brunt
    by Jessica Brunt

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you grew up in the '90s and '00s, then you'll probably remember that despite the questionable decor choices and dial-up internet, there were also some iconic household items that deserve a little respect.

    Well fear not, because we've compiled some of every millennial's fave childhood household items into one handy list, so you can take a trip down memory lane too. Let the nostalgia begin...

    1. The Groovy Chick duvet cover was on just about everyone's bed back in the day.

    2. Meanwhile, no '00s bedside table was complete without the obligatory lava lamp.

    Kinda still a vibe, TBH.

    3. These Disney drinking glasses were collected by many a millennial.

    4. Dolphin ornaments were everywhere.

    5. These vintage soup bowls came out every time you were feeling poorly. Kinda here for the clever handle design though.

    6. Since we didn't have music streaming platforms, this clunky machine was on every kid's wishlist.

    7. Who can forget when sitting on this at your family PC was the highlight of your day?!

    Then there was the obligatory signing in and then out again so your crush would know you were online.

    8. Speaking of which, hands up if you remember a time pre-laptops when you'd listen to music via Windows Media Player.

    9. An inflatable chair was the height of sophistication in every teen's '90s bedroom.

    10. The mini pink TV was a must-have for any wannabe pop star.

    Hi, hello, it's me.

    11. If you lived for a pink bedroom, then chances are you also owned one of these Playboy bunny head cushions.

    12. Fibre optic lamps were all the rage, and TBH we'd probably quite like one now still.

    13. Remember when POGs were a staple in almost every millennial's childhood bedroom?!

    14. Your bathroom probably had frilly blinds, and one of these sitting at the side of the bathtub.

    15. Smash Hits posters adorned the wall of almost every tween and teen in the '90s. From the Spice Girls to the Backstreet Boys, thanks for the memories.

    16. There was a time my friends, when we were woken up to the dulcet tones of this alarm clock. *shudders*

    17. The '90s football fans will undoubtedly remember proudly displaying Subbuteo in their childhood bedroom.

    18. Finally, before you left to go out you'd spritz this Spice Girls Impulse spray that lived on your desk.

    What are your most-missed '90s and '00s items? Let us know in the comments below!