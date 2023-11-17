18 Throwback Things Every Brit Had In Their Home
Okay, I'm gonna need my Bang on the Door bedding back.
If you grew up in the '90s and '00s, then you'll probably remember that despite the questionable decor choices and dial-up internet, there were also some iconic household items that deserve a little respect.
Well fear not, because we've compiled some of every millennial's fave childhood household items into one handy list, so you can take a trip down memory lane too. Let the nostalgia begin...
1. The Groovy Chick duvet cover was on just about everyone's bed back in the day.
Imagine not having this groovy chick stuff as you were growing up pic.twitter.com/B7CsZU2X09— tasha louise | 𝙰𝚞𝚝𝚞𝚖𝚗 🍂 (@eds_afterglow) September 24, 2020
2. Meanwhile, no '00s bedside table was complete without the obligatory lava lamp.
3. These Disney drinking glasses were collected by many a millennial.
4. Dolphin ornaments were everywhere.
Everyone knows someone who had some variation of these🤣🤣
5. These vintage soup bowls came out every time you were feeling poorly. Kinda here for the clever handle design though.
Replying to @grouchykitty I've never cooked them either and the recipes look really odd, maybe I should try them!
6. Since we didn't have music streaming platforms, this clunky machine was on every kid's wishlist.
The multi disc cd player was a GAME CHANGER
7. Who can forget when sitting on this at your family PC was the highlight of your day?!
MSN Messenger anyone? pic.twitter.com/erCxk2mCEe— SwitchUp (@SwitchUpG) November 18, 2022
8. Speaking of which, hands up if you remember a time pre-laptops when you'd listen to music via Windows Media Player.
It's 2003 and you're listening to music on your PC…
9. An inflatable chair was the height of sophistication in every teen's '90s bedroom.
Who remembers these?!
10. The mini pink TV was a must-have for any wannabe pop star.
11. If you lived for a pink bedroom, then chances are you also owned one of these Playboy bunny head cushions.
My new desk chair just been put up😩now which cushion combo do i do??💖
12. Fibre optic lamps were all the rage, and TBH we'd probably quite like one now still.
Why is it soooo pretty??
13. Remember when POGs were a staple in almost every millennial's childhood bedroom?!
Yeah, POGs. A thing from the 90s pic.twitter.com/GVR1ppQN4c— Bits (@BitsHammer) May 7, 2023
14. Your bathroom probably had frilly blinds, and one of these sitting at the side of the bathtub.
Matey is definitely a wee reminder of my childhood. I think i got one from @Santa Claus 🎅🏻 ✨❄️ every Christmas. 🥰
15. Smash Hits posters adorned the wall of almost every tween and teen in the '90s. From the Spice Girls to the Backstreet Boys, thanks for the memories.
Smash Hits Magazine (9th October 1996) 💛 Following reluctance to feature the band on the cover of pop magazines until this point, the Spice Girls finally proved they could sell magazines with this cover feature for Smash Hits magazine in October 1996. All thanks to presenter, journalist and Smash Hits editor Kate Thornton, who agreed to the feature. "Ker-Pow! The Spice Girls Tear it Up - Inside!" is the headline that accompanies the iconic cover image of the band breaking through a pink paper wall. The shoot is by photographer Tom Howard in August 1996 💗 Describing the group as "the freshest, most exciting pop group to appear in, well, ages", Smash Hits interviews the band during lunch on a weekday. The band describe their experiences so far, including hanging out with Courtney Love and asking fellow popstar Louise for some tweezers. They also share their impressions of each other, all as part of a feature to promote their second single 'Say You'll Be There' which was released four days after this magazine was published. The magazine also includes the song lyrics and a review of 'Say You'll Be There'. Smash Hits magazine was a fortnightly pop culture magazine created by Journalist Nick Logan and launched in 1976 by parent company EMAP (now Ascential). It became synonymous with pop music and even had its own annual awards ceremony The Smash Hits Poll Winners Party but in 2006 it released its final issue, except for occasional one-off specials that have been released since.
16. There was a time my friends, when we were woken up to the dulcet tones of this alarm clock. *shudders*
17. The '90s football fans will undoubtedly remember proudly displaying Subbuteo in their childhood bedroom.
Who remembers playing Subbuteo for hours as a kid? pic.twitter.com/tQNj8Rl00a— 90s Football (@90sfootball) November 14, 2020
18. Finally, before you left to go out you'd spritz this Spice Girls Impulse spray that lived on your desk.
Who remembers the amazing scent that was IMPULSE SPICE!? 🧴
Additional thumbnail credits: Eric Vandeville/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images, Larry Busacca/WireImag via Getty Images, Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images, Gandee Vasan via Getty Images, Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.