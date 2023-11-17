18 Throwback Things Every Brit Had In Their Home

Smash Hits Magazine (9th October 1996) 💛 Following reluctance to feature the band on the cover of pop magazines until this point, the Spice Girls finally proved they could sell magazines with this cover feature for Smash Hits magazine in October 1996. All thanks to presenter, journalist and Smash Hits editor Kate Thornton, who agreed to the feature. “Ker-Pow! The Spice Girls Tear it Up - Inside!” is the headline that accompanies the iconic cover image of the band breaking through a pink paper wall. The shoot is by photographer Tom Howard in August 1996 💗 Describing the group as “the freshest, most exciting pop group to appear in, well, ages”, Smash Hits interviews the band during lunch on a weekday. The band describe their experiences so far, including hanging out with Courtney Love and asking fellow popstar Louise for some tweezers. They also share their impressions of each other, all as part of a feature to promote their second single ‘Say You’ll Be There’ which was released four days after this magazine was published. The magazine also includes the song lyrics and a review of ‘Say You’ll Be There’. Smash Hits magazine was a fortnightly pop culture magazine created by Journalist Nick Logan and launched in 1976 by parent company EMAP (now Ascential). It became synonymous with pop music and even had its own annual awards ceremony The Smash Hits Poll Winners Party but in 2006 it released its final issue, except for occasional one-off specials that have been released since.