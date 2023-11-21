Skip To Content
    17 Body Facts I Can Almost Guarantee You Didn't Know, But Once You've Read Them You Might Wish You Didn't

    I'm shook at the amount of saliva we produce.

    by Jessica Brunt

    Ah, the human body...a very clever yet sometimes slightly gross creation.

    It houses us and fights for our survival, but it's also prone to doing some icky, interesting, and downright funny things. We've rounded up some fascinating human body facts that you can bring out at birthday gatherings, pub quizzes, and er...dinner parties maybe?!

    1. Eyelashes seem pretty non-offensive don't they?!

    Well, you might be surprised to hear they have microscopic mites living in them. FFS.

    2. Apparently ear wax is a type of sweat.

    Lovely.

    3. On the subject of bodily fluids, I'm still not over the fact that our bodies produce around a litre of saliva a day (yes, you did read that right).

    Where does it go though?!

    4. The most poisonous part of our bodies is thought to be our livers.

    It's specifically related to the fat-soluble vitamin A that our liver stores safely, but if you were to consume a 1kg liver (eww) then it would equate to having half a toxic dose of the vitamin.

    5. Your nipples should be about as far apart as your earlobes.

    Clever, huh?!

    6. You might not think you're that hairy, but the average person has 100,000 hairs on their head.

    Bet you can't count them though.

    7. In other hair facts, head lice cannot live long without feeding on a scalp.

    They must move onto another scalp within 24 hours or they'll die. Excuse me while I go and cry.

    8. Did you know you're taller in the morning?

    Apparently throughout the day our cartilage compresses as gravity takes hold.

    9. You'll probably wish you could unhear that you're constantly swallowing mucus.

    Yes, that's right. Rumour has it we're gulping it down twice a minute without even realising.

    10. Prepare to be really grossed out, because I'm betting most of you haven't heard of a fecal transplant.

    For the uninitiated, it's where a healthy person's poop is put into someone else's GI tract, and it can help to treat an infection called Clostridium Difficile (or C. diff).

    11. Speaking of bodily functions, I was astounded to find out that the average adult produces 6.3 cups of urine a day.

    The bladder can hold a volume of urine that's equivalent to just over a pint of beer at a time.

    12. Healthy people pass gas between 12 and 25 times a day.

    And we do it more when we're asleep. That's good news for anyone in a new relationship then.

    13. Coughing spreads droplets as far as six metres and they can stay in the air for up to ten minutes.

    Yuck.

    14. Ever wondered why your feet smell after a particularly busy day or workout session?

    There's a huge 250,00 sweat glands in those bad boys, so it might just explain a thing or two.

    15. Nail biters listen up! Underneath your fingernails is a breeding ground for bacteria.

    Apparently a 2007 study found that 76% of nail biters had E.Coli and other nasty germs lurking beneath their talons.

    16. If you've ever thought you were bloated during a summer holiday or heatwave, then there's a high chance you weren't imagining it.

    Sweating in hot weather can lead to dehydration, and the loss of water can then apparently lead to digestive bloating.

    17. Talking of sweat, apparently it's possible to distinguish between men and women's odour.

    Bonus fact: Humans have ten times as many eternally secreting sweat glands as a chimpanzee.

    What's your favourite gross, funny, or fascinating body fact? Get involved and share it in the comments!