You May Remember These 18 Delicious UK Primary School Delicacies, And If You Don't I'm Afraid We Can't Be Friends
RIP xoxo
If you went to primary school in the UK in the '90s and '00s, you'll probably remember it was an elite time to be given a packed lunch.
So I have to ask myself why the powers that be would take away some of a millennial's most beloved (and delicious) childhood snacks?
I took a trip down memory lane to remember those British childhood delicacies that might be gone, but are not forgotten...
1. We're starting strong with the one and only Campino sweets. The staple of every British car journey or post-lunch treat, these beauties deserved a better fate.
Campino sweets have returned to bring back childhood memories.https://t.co/RNDXe4BBNl pic.twitter.com/TY4kXADCAq— LADbible (@ladbible) February 10, 2018
2. Mars Planets require little to no explanation. If your parents packed these in your lunchbox, it was a good day.
@jasminescialdone
We’re me faves♬ La seine - `·.·★ 𝓙𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓮 ★·.·´
3. An elite post-sandwich snack, Polo Fruits are a serious loss to the candy community.
Fruit polo anyone? pic.twitter.com/powBlhDefy— Deeper Season (@SeasonDeeper) August 21, 2022
4. Remember when the Spice Girls chocolate bars were available? No explanation is needed because everything about these was just perfect, perfect, perfect.
The Doctor Spice Collection presents… the @CadburyUK Spice Collection Chocolate Bars featuring the @spicegirls! ✌🏾☮️🍫 10 different designs were available and the bar featured its relevant Spice Girl in embossed chocolate! 💗— The Doctor Spice Collection (@DrSpiceOfficial) August 17, 2022
🇬🇧 https://t.co/UKKdwcSZ9j pic.twitter.com/vlKBJnHSFW
5. If you're a white chocolate stan, then you'll no doubt be BEGGING for these bad boys to make a return to the supermarket shelves.
Who remembers Cadbury Dream bars? They were my favourite chocolate bar ever omg 🤗🔥 pic.twitter.com/I0ADLeClQr— lib 💫 (@duhitzlibbyx) August 11, 2017
6. No-one can convince me that Frufoo yogurts weren't an unreal lunchbox treat. Who knew we needed a toy in our desserts?
Who remembers Onken Frufoo UFO Yoghurts! You will if you were a 90's kid! Random late night childhood thought! #90'sKid pic.twitter.com/BJDg8f7E— Adam (@Adam_Ashraff) September 29, 2012
7. Panda Pops were little bottles of sweet-tasting heaven. Gen Z don't know what they're missing.
@uksnackattack
Does anyone else remember these Panda Pops?!♬ Cool Kids (Sped-Up Version) - Echosmith
8. Speaking of '90s drinks, the mere mention of a carton of 5 Alive is bound to bring memories of the playground flooding back. *sobs*
@chelseaa_kw
It’s been so long I can’t even remember what it taste like but I LOVED the berry flavour 😩 #5alive #memories #uk♬ La seine - `·.·★ 𝓙𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓮 ★·.·´
9. It seems to us like someone somewhere always decides to take away the best flavour, and ice cream Chewits are no exception.
Who remembers our retro Ice-Cream packs? Are you happy Ice Cream Chewits have returned! #icecreamchewits pic.twitter.com/keXaJTLZ64— Chewits (@Chewits) August 22, 2016
10. If you knew you'd be sat next to your crush in your post-lunch class, you'd sneak the Extra Ice Thin Sheets in your bag on the sly...what can I say other than thanks for the memories.
@lbux29
Wrigleys ice sheets though #CapCut♬ original sound - Liam Buxton432
11. Tooty Frooties were so loved that even GMB tried to save them...
Noooo @NestleUKI don’t ditch Tooty Frooties! They’re the best! The bad news this morning they are being discontinued... however on @gmb we’re doing our best to save them 🤞 https://t.co/wN2bQMzZD9— Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) March 22, 2019
12. Vanilla ice cream Monster Munch sounds rank but it really was an unsung millennial childhood hero. Yay or nay?
And yes. Vanilla ice cream Monster Munch was a thing. pic.twitter.com/sR0sXx2DEB— Byron (@ByronBurgersUK) March 10, 2015
13. Frosties cola-flavoured sweets were the snack of choice for many a millennial primary schooler and quite frankly they're sorely missed.
Not just the cereal... frosties the sweets are also for the same kind of people pic.twitter.com/JJKiSDSzbe— Ḿ̶̡̯̟̫͍̞̌̓̍̕̚i̶͖̼͑̑̆̿̂͌̃̽͊ͅk̴̠̎͊̍̔̿͆͝y̸̓̿l (@MrMikyl) October 23, 2017
14. As this creator puts it, we've probably got 'trust issues' over the divine Mars Delight being discontinued.
@dylanevans
who remembers these!? 🔥🇬🇧🍫 #british #mars #chocolate #old #foryou♬ Oh No - Kreepa
15. If you were super lucky, your parents might have bought you Bursting Bugs, AKA the GOAT of all sweets.
@ROWNTREES whatever happened to bursting bugs ? Bring these sweets back please 🤤 #burstingbugs #rowntrees pic.twitter.com/a18R8ML61U— Amz (@Daenerys_Born) January 27, 2019
16. Okay, okay, so thankfully Pringles still very much exist, but for some very bizarre reason the nifty Pringles lunchbox case is long gone.
17. Echo bars were a dreamy combo of milk and white chocolate, but also came in a mint variety. A sad loss to the snacking world.
@joeshw
echo bar i wanna run to u #fyp♬ original sound - yosaa - yosaa
18. Milky Way Crispy Rolls were apparently discontinued in 2022. As with any good thing, you usually don't know what you've got 'til it's gone, but thankfully the beauties have been spotted in Home Bargains.
@newfoodsuk_official
MilkyWay Crispy Rolls are back! 🏃🏃♀️ #foryou #fyp #fypシ #newfoodsuk♬ Strangers - Kenya Grace
What were your fave '90s and '00s snacks? Let us know which ones hit you right in the feels in the comments below, and who knows, maybe our favourite brands will bring them back (a girl can dream).
Additional thumnbnail credits: The Fox Broadcasting Company, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing.