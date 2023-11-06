Skip To Content
    You May Remember These 18 Delicious UK Primary School Delicacies, And If You Don't I'm Afraid We Can't Be Friends

    RIP xoxo

    Jessica Brunt
    by Jessica Brunt

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you went to primary school in the UK in the '90s and '00s, you'll probably remember it was an elite time to be given a packed lunch.

    So I have to ask myself why the powers that be would take away some of a millennial's most beloved (and delicious) childhood snacks?

    I took a trip down memory lane to remember those British childhood delicacies that might be gone, but are not forgotten...

    1. We're starting strong with the one and only Campino sweets. The staple of every British car journey or post-lunch treat, these beauties deserved a better fate.

    Twitter: @ladbible

    2. Mars Planets require little to no explanation. If your parents packed these in your lunchbox, it was a good day.

    3. An elite post-sandwich snack, Polo Fruits are a serious loss to the candy community.

    Twitter: @SeasonDeeper

    4. Remember when the Spice Girls chocolate bars were available? No explanation is needed because everything about these was just perfect, perfect, perfect.

    Twitter: @DrSpiceOfficial

    5. If you're a white chocolate stan, then you'll no doubt be BEGGING for these bad boys to make a return to the supermarket shelves.

    Twitter: @duhitzlibbyx

    6. No-one can convince me that Frufoo yogurts weren't an unreal lunchbox treat. Who knew we needed a toy in our desserts?

    Twitter: @Adam_Ashraff

    7. Panda Pops were little bottles of sweet-tasting heaven. Gen Z don't know what they're missing.

    @uksnackattack

    Does anyone else remember these Panda Pops?!

    ♬ Cool Kids (Sped-Up Version) - Echosmith

    8. Speaking of '90s drinks, the mere mention of a carton of 5 Alive is bound to bring memories of the playground flooding back. *sobs*

    @chelseaa_kw

    It’s been so long I can’t even remember what it taste like but I LOVED the berry flavour 😩 #5alive #memories #uk

    ♬ La seine - `·.·★ 𝓙𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓮 ★·.·´

    9. It seems to us like someone somewhere always decides to take away the best flavour, and ice cream Chewits are no exception.

    Twitter: @Chewits
    It seems they did return from this 2016 tweet, but not being able to grab them in every shop seems unfair TBH.

    10. If you knew you'd be sat next to your crush in your post-lunch class, you'd sneak the Extra Ice Thin Sheets in your bag on the sly...what can I say other than thanks for the memories.

    11. Tooty Frooties were so loved that even GMB tried to save them...

    Twitter: @CharlotteHawkns

    12. Vanilla ice cream Monster Munch sounds rank but it really was an unsung millennial childhood hero. Yay or nay?

    Twitter: @ByronBurgersUK

    13. Frosties cola-flavoured sweets were the snack of choice for many a millennial primary schooler and quite frankly they're sorely missed.

    Twitter: @MrMikyl

    14. As this creator puts it, we've probably got 'trust issues' over the divine Mars Delight being discontinued.

    @dylanevans

    who remembers these!? 🔥🇬🇧🍫 #british #mars #chocolate #old #foryou

    ♬ Oh No - Kreepa

    15. If you were super lucky, your parents might have bought you Bursting Bugs, AKA the GOAT of all sweets.

    Twitter: @Daenerys_Born

    16. Okay, okay, so thankfully Pringles still very much exist, but for some very bizarre reason the nifty Pringles lunchbox case is long gone.

    17. Echo bars were a dreamy combo of milk and white chocolate, but also came in a mint variety. A sad loss to the snacking world.

    @joeshw

    echo bar i wanna run to u #fyp

    ♬ original sound - yosaa - yosaa

    18. Milky Way Crispy Rolls were apparently discontinued in 2022. As with any good thing, you usually don't know what you've got 'til it's gone, but thankfully the beauties have been spotted in Home Bargains.

    @newfoodsuk_official

    MilkyWay Crispy Rolls are back! 🏃🏃‍♀️ #foryou #fyp #fypシ #newfoodsuk

    ♬ Strangers - Kenya Grace

    What were your fave '90s and '00s snacks? Let us know which ones hit you right in the feels in the comments below, and who knows, maybe our favourite brands will bring them back (a girl can dream).

