A Pie Kiosk, A Mouldy Mattress, And 15 Other Wild Things Found In The UK's Abandoned Buildings
If you've ever gone down a TikTok rabbit hole watching videos about abandoned places, then you're not alone.
Urban explorers have found a whole host of chilling disused buildings around the UK, and I for one am shook.
If you fancy scaring yourself silly (or if you're more hardcore, then indulging in some light bedtime reading), then read on for some of the eeriest abandoned properties in the country.
1. I'm sorry but why are empty swimming pools so creepy?! This leisure centre closed and now the derelict building looks a little something like this...
@mrairborne
ABANDONED LEISURE CENTRE IN UK 🇬🇧 …#abandonedplaces #exploring #uk #viralvideo #fypシ #mrairborne #fy #foryourpage #foryou #explorer #fyp #urbex #fy♬ Down Under (feat. Colin Hay) - Luude
2. There's a real life nightmare on Elm Street in Cheshire, as a row of houses has laid empty for years after businesses moved out.
@adam_mark_explores
Inside the abandoned hoises of elm street, UK #fyp #foryoupage #abandoned #abandonedplaces♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs - Skittlegirl Sound
3. If the now-derelict Newsham Park Hospital in Liverpool doesn't give you the heebie jeebies, then I don't know what will TBH.
@visitliverpool
Are you visiting Newsham Scream Park this spooky season? 👻 Be warned, only the brave dare to explore the creepy corridors and abandoned rooms of the horrifying mazes! Open until 5 November get your tickets quick! #VisitLiverpool #Liverpool #HalloweenInLiverpool #Halloween #NewshamScreams♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song - PeriTune
4. Need a place to stay? Rotting furniture awaits you in this disused hotel.
@ashleyurbex
Before VS After - Hotel 🛌 #abandoned #abandonedplaces #urbex #urbanexploring #uk #fyp #fypシ♬ FOLLOW SXLUE HELP HIM REACH 100k - sarthak 🇬🇧🦇💕
5. If nightclubs could speak, I'd imagine they'd have a lot of stories to tell.
6. Liverpool is home to Mossley Manor Care Home, a dilapidated building that's fallen into disrepair.
@iwansteffan
Replying to @roberto Liverpool's Hauntings - Mossley Manor #mossleymanor #liverpool #liverpoolshauntings #hauntedliverpool #liverpoolghosts #liverpoolghoststories #liverpoolghoststory #creepy #abandonedbuilding #fyp♬ original sound - samanthawilkinson2017
7. If you're familiar with Glasgow, you might have previously stumbled across this abandoned primary school.
8. In 2016, Pleasure Island in Cleethorpes shut its doors for the very last time.
9. Speaking of amusement parks, there's few places more horrifying than the now-empty Camelot theme park in Lancashire.
@abandoned_explorer26
Abandoned Camelot Theme Park #abandoned #urbex #abandonedthemepark #abandoned #abandonedplaces #fyp #tiktok♬ A moist healing song - Nez Tunes
10. Meanwhile in Sussex lies Hellingly hospital, another building that has fallen victim to dilapidation.
11. Speaking of empty asylums, the Lancaster Moor hospital closed 23 years ago.
@adam_mark_explores
Inside Most Haunted Abandoned Asylum UK #fyp #foryoupage #abandonedplaces #abandoned♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) - howlingindicator
12. Little Chef was once the highlight of every British kid's family roadtrip (RIP lollipops!)...
@dandantheurbexman
Absolutely Destroyed By The 20 Years Of Neglect 😢 #exploring #explorer #photography #urbanexplorationuk #abandonedplaces #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #urbex #abandoned #abandoneduk #abandonedexploring #littlechef #restaurant #petrolstation #forgotten♬ Aesthetic - Gaspar
13. This abandoned theatre in the UK still has many recognisable original features despite its dusty and delapidated interior.
@adam_mark_explores
Abandoned theatre UK #fyp #foryoupage #abandoned #abandonedplaces♬ Mr. Sandman - The Chordettes
14. Millmoor football stadium closed in 2008 and also still looks pretty close to its heydey in this video, with the all-important pie kiosk still intact.
@abandoned_explorer26
I explore an abandoned football ground #abandoned #tiktok #abandonedplaces #football #footballground #fyp #front #foryoupage #foryou♬ Sunset Lover - Petit Biscuit
15. In Liverpool, this abandoned hospital still boasts its victorian architecture.
@adam_mark_explores
Inside liverpools abandoned hospital #abandonedplaces #abandoned #fyp #foryoupage♬ Creepy Music Box - Terra Fantasy
16. This abandoned UK cinema looks like something straight out of a horror movie.
@chloeurbex
Abandoned cinema filled with antiqes 👀 #urbanexploration #abandonedcinema #urbanexploring #urbanexplorer #urbanexplorers #viral #fyp #foryou #explore #abandonedplacesuk #uk #decay #forgotten #urbextok #antique #vintage #retro #night #creepy #creepytok♬ Acid Rain - Lorn
17. We'd all like to have a nosy around a mansion, but I'm not so sure about this one...
@adam_mark_explores
Exploring a creepy abandoned english mansion #fyp #foryoupage #abandoned #abandonedplaces♬ Babel (Remix) - 染哥
