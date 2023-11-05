Skip To Content
    17 Movies That Were Banned Around The World For Being Deemed Offensive

    You probably won't believe why ET couldn't be shown.

    Jessica Brunt
    by Jessica Brunt

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Reports from 2001 suggest that Zoolander was banned in Malaysia.

    Paramount Pictures

    The satirical movie about a model caused controversy over the plot to assassinate the Prime Minister.

    2. The Buzz Lightyear movie was banned in 14 countries.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    The film features a same-sex kiss which reportedly led to the decision.

    3. Marvel's Eternals movie also suffered the same fate.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    The movie was reported to have not been released in certain countries due to a same-sex smooch scene.

    4. A Clockwork Orange was actually banned in the UK at the request of its own Director Stanley Kubrick.

    Warner Bros

    There's a common belief it was due to the movie's violent scenes, but it was actually due to threats made to Kubrick. It was banned until he died in the '90s.

    5. It may be a childhood favourite for many, but ET was reportedly banned for various age groups in Scandanavia.

    Universal Pictures

    The decision was supposedly made for a variety of reasons including that it gave a "threatening and frightening atmosphere".

    6. West Side Story The Musical Movie was reportedly banned in a number of countries.

    20th Century Studios

    This decision was supposedly due to the inclusion of a trans character. 

    7. It may come as no surprise to some that Reservoir Dogs was previously banned.

    Miramax

    The movie was banned from being released on video in the UK thanks to its numerous scenes of extreme violence.

    8. The horrifying Texas Chainsaw Massacre was banned in several countries due to its many depictions of violence.

    Bryanston Distributing Company

    Some cinemas also stopped showing the movie after audience complaints, however the film's director Tobe Hooper apparently would have preferred it to have a PG rating.

    9. Did you know that Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man's Chest was banned in China?

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    The movie was reported to have been banned due to mentions of cannibalism and the fact that it includes ghosts.

    10. The famous Wolf of Wall Street was banned and censored in a number of countries.

    Paramount Pictures

    Pretty much the entirety of the popular movie contains sex, drugs, and a whole lot of swearing. 

    11. Pixar's Onward movie was said to have been banned after its 2020 release.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    This was reported in the media to be in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia after the film had a scene that made a reference to lesbians.

    12. Monty Python's Life of Brian was banned from some British cinemas after its release.

    Cinema International Corporation

    Some local authorities banned the film due to concerns it had blasphemous scenes but many gave it an X rating, meaning it'd be banned for over 18s.

    13. When 50 Shades of Grey was released, it was banned in India.

    Universal Pictures

    The move came after producers attempted to dial down the saucy content by toning down the sex scenes.

    14. Abominable was banned in Vietnam in 2019.

    Universal Pictures

    This was reportedly due to a scene which showed a map asserting Chinese ownership over the South China Sea.

    15. China reportedly banned Christopher Robin, the Winnie the Pooh adaptation.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    This was reported to be because of internet memes comparing President Xi to the bear, rather than any specific scenes. 

    16. Horror film The Exorcist was not allowed to be sold for home use in the UK after its release.

    Warner Bros

    The move came after certain sectors raised concerns about the theme of religion running through the movie.

    17. The live action remake of Beauty and the Beast was banned in Kuwait.

    Walt Disney Pictures

    Reports said this was to do with the movie hinting that a character is gay.