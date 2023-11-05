17 Movies That Were Banned Around The World For Being Deemed Offensive

1.
Reports from 2001 suggest that Zoolander was banned in Malaysia.
2.
The Buzz Lightyear movie was banned in 14 countries.
3.
Marvel's Eternals movie also suffered the same fate.
4.
A Clockwork Orange was actually banned in the UK at the request of its own Director Stanley Kubrick.
5.
It may be a childhood favourite for many, but ET was reportedly banned for various age groups in Scandanavia.
6.
West Side Story The Musical Movie was reportedly banned in a number of countries.
7.
It may come as no surprise to some that Reservoir Dogs was previously banned.
8.
The horrifying Texas Chainsaw Massacre was banned in several countries due to its many depictions of violence.
9.
Did you know that Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man's Chest was banned in China?
10.
The famous Wolf of Wall Street was banned and censored in a number of countries.
11.
Pixar's Onward movie was said to have been banned after its 2020 release.
12.
Monty Python's Life of Brian was banned from some British cinemas after its release.
13.
When 50 Shades of Grey was released, it was banned in India.
14.
Abominable was banned in Vietnam in 2019.
15.
China reportedly banned Christopher Robin, the Winnie the Pooh adaptation.
16.
Horror film The Exorcist was not allowed to be sold for home use in the UK after its release.
17.
The live action remake of Beauty and the Beast was banned in Kuwait.