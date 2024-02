Here Are 17 "Boomer" Behaviors Millennials Are Admitting They Partake In

2.

"I'm 38, and I'm starting to ignore newer music and just listen to my tried and true. Unless it's Lady Gaga coming out with something new, I honestly just can't keep up. I always made fun of my parents for never listening to anything past their graduation year (1976), but now I get it. It's familiar, it's comforting, it's nostalgic. Your brain just stops wanting to listen to newer things, or 'Music ain't what it used to be, like in MY day,' LOL. I know this isn't a rule, but I'm noticing that it's mostly happening to all my friends and people around my age now. We end up putting on tunes from 1990 to 2010, and we're good with it!"