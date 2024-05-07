I Want To Know Which Movie Remakes You Believe Are Superior To The Originals

Movie remakes are a touchy subject among movie fans. They get dragged on the internet from the moment they are announced. Even the first trailer, and all the way through release, you'll find fan vitriol for remakes. Not to mention, the excess of the same sentiment: "Doesn't Hollywood have any new ideas!?"
It's never easy to go against the grain, especially when it comes to movie opinions. But of the hundreds of movies that received a remake, there had to be at least one that you liked...maybe even more than its predecessor. No need to hide in shame just because you enjoy something.
So, I'm asking the BuzzFeed Community: What movie remake do you like more than the original?
For example, you might prefer Lady Gaga's version of A Star Is Born over the one starring Judy Garland. You find the emotional core and direction far better than the original.
Or, maybe you love Karl Urban's adaptation of Dredd over the campiness of Sylvester Stallone's 1995 film Judge Dredd.
Perhaps you believe in Little Women (2019) supremacy and think the new cast resembles the 1992 US National Basketball "Dream Team" as far as talent, and outshines the original.
Did you love a remake more than an original? Tell me about it, and why you like it more than the OG version in the comment section below, and your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed post! If you prefer to stay anonymous, fill out this Google form here.