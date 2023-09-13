  • VMAs badge

Taylor Swift's Reaction To Seemingly Losing A $12,000 Ring At The VMAs Is Honestly Making Me Cackle This Morning

Somehow, this is simultaneously the most and least relatable thing I've ever seen....

Jen Abidor
by Jen Abidor

BuzzFeed Staff

Taylor Swift has always proven that if there's one thing she's going to do, it's have the time of her life at an awards show — and the 2023 Video Music Awards were no exception.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

I mean, it was a pretty perfect night for her, considering she took home a whopping NINE awards, tying the record for most VMAs in one night and taking home the top honors of Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

Throughout the ceremony, Taylor was spotted dancing up a storm and generally having so much fun in the audience.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

Honestly, the Taylor audience cam footage was almost as fun as the show's actual broadcast.

Twitter: @swifferupdates

And I don't know about you, but sometimes on my fun nights out I tend to lose or break one or several of my possessions — and seemingly the same thing happened to Taylor. But in her case, it was reportedly with the $12,000 Van Cleef & Arpels statement ring she was wearing. For me, it's usually, like, my Target wallet. Anyway, her face was extremely hilarious and as relatable as could be considering that wearing a $12,000 ring isn't exactly relatable:

Taylor Swift reacting to her ring breaking
MTV / Via Twitter: @swifferupdates

Here's a closeup of the ring earlier in the night, for context:

Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

On the show's audience cam, you can seemingly see Taylor realize that the top part of the ring went missing, and she asked for help from the security guards and other guests around her.

Twitter: @ThrowbackTaylor

This reaction face really has big "It's me, hi. I'm the problem, it's me" energy:

MTV

Anyway, no word on the final whereabouts of the stones, but she definitely wasn't wearing the ring when she accepted her final awards of the night.

Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Regardless, whether the ring was on loan to her or not, I'm pretty sure Taylor's got it covered. Congrats on such a massive night, and enjoy your new menagerie of moon people!

John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

