These 17 Actors Starred In Hit 2003 Movies As Kids — Here's What They're Up To Now

I still haven't fully processed 2003 being 20 years ago...

Jen Abidor
by Jen Abidor

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Dakota Fanning in 2003:

Dakota Fanning
Theo Wargo / WireImage

Her 2003 movies: Uptown Girls, The Cat in the Hat 

Dakota Fanning now:

Dakota Fanning
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

What she's up to now: After her time as a child star, Dakota starred in projects like The Twilight saga, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Alienist. Even more recently, she's starred in The Equalizer 3 and the upcoming movie The Watchers

2. Spencer Breslin in 2003:

Spencer Breslin
Theo Wargo / WireImage

His 2003 movie: The Cat in the Hat

Spencer Breslin now:

3. Khleo Thomas in 2003:

Khleo Thomas
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

His 2003 movie: Holes

Khleo Thomas now:

Khleo Thomas
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for BoxLunch

What he's up to now: Khleo stole all our hearts as Hector "Zero" Zeroni in Holes. Since then, he's continued acting as well as rapping and launching his own Twitch channel in 2020. 

4. Jeremy Sumpter in 2003:

Jeremy Sumpter
Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

His 2003 movie: Peter Pan

Jeremy Sumpter now:

Jeremy Sumpter
Bobby Bank / Getty Images

What he's up to now: After Peter Pan, Jeremy had a role as J.D. McCoy on Friday Night Lights. Most recently, he starred in the movie Holiday Harmony

5. Haley Joel Osment in 2003:

Haley Joel Osment
L. Cohen / WireImage for Hollywood Reporter

His 2003 movieSecondhand Lions

Haley Joel Osment now:

Haley Joel Osment
Axelle / FilmMagic

What he's up to now: After a few short breaks from acting, Haley Joel has recently appeared in projects like Somebody I Used to Know and the upcoming Pussy Island, directed by Zoë Kravitz.

6. Sofia Vassilieva in 2003:

Sofia Vassilieva
Robin Platzer / FilmMagic

Her 2003 movie: Eloise at Christmastime

Sofia Vassilieva now:

Sofia Vassilieva
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

What she's up to now: After her Eloise days, Sofia starred in the tearjerker film My Sister's Keeper. She has appeared on the shows Black Lightning, Blue Bloods, and Chicago Fire, and starred in the 2023 film Lissa's Trip

7. Khamani Griffin in 2003:

Khamani Griffin
L. Cohen / WireImage

His 2003 movie: Daddy Daycare

Khamani Griffin now:

8. Elle Fanning in 2003:

Elle Fanning
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Her 2003 movie: Daddy Daycare

Elle Fanning now:

Elle Fanning
Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Elle has had a huge TV and movie acting career since her child star days. Most recently and notably she starred on Hulu's The Great

9. Miranda Cosgrove in 2003:

Miranda Cosgrove
George Pimentel / WireImage

Her 2003 movie: School of Rock

Miranda Cosgrove now:

Miranda Cosgrove
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

What she's up to now: Of course Miranda went on to star as Carly Shay on iCarly — a role which she reprised for the 2021 reboot of the Nickelodeon series. Sadly, the reboot was canceled after Season 3. 

10. Maryam Hassan in 2003:

Screenshot from &quot;School of Rock&quot;
Paramount /Courtesy Everett Collection

Her 2003 movie: School of Rock (as pictured above)

Maryam Hassan now:

11. Alyson Stoner in 2003:

Alyson Stoner
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Their 2003 movie: Cheaper by the Dozen

Alyson Stoner now:

Alyson Stoner
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

What they're up to now: Alyson, who went on star in Disney's Camp Rock franchise, is a dancer and podcaster. They host the podcast Dear Hollywood, calling out mistreatment of child actors. 

12. Thomas Brodie-Sangster in 2003:

Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage

His 2003 movie: Love Actually 

Thomas Brodie-Sangster now:

Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Wheely

What he's up to now: Thomas has had roles in major projects like The Maze Runner andThe Queen's Gambit. Most recently, he stars on Hulu's The Artful Dodger as the Artful Dodger. 

13. Olivia Olson in 2003:

Screenshot from &quot;Love Actually&quot;
Universal Pictures

Her 2003 movie: Love Actually (as pictured above) 

Olivia Olson now:

Olivia Olson
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

What she's up to now: Unsurprisingly, Olivia is currently a musician. This year, she reprised her role as the voice of Marceline the Vampire Queen on Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake and will also reprise the role of Vanessa in the upcoming Phineas and Ferb reboot, on which she is also a writer.

14. Lulu Popplewell in 2003:

Screenshot from &quot;Love Actually&quot;
Universal Pictures

Her 2003 movie: Love Actually (as pictured above)

Lulu Popplewell now:

15. Daryl Sabara in 2003:

Daryl Sabara
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

His 2003 movie: Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Daryl Sabara now:

Daryl Sabara
Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

What he's up to now: Daryl has mostly stepped back from acting, although he has provided voice work for Ben 10. He has been married to Meghan Trainor since 2018, and they have two sons together.

16. Alexa PenaVega in 2003:

Alexa PenaVega
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage for Miramax

Her 2003 movie: Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Alexa PenaVega now:

Alexa PenaVega
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

What she's up to now: Since her Spy Kids days, Alexa has continued to act — most recently, she's been in several Hallmark movies including A Paris Proposal and Never Too Late to Celebrate. She's been married to Big Time Rush's Carlos PenaVega since 2014, and they have three kids together and are expecting a fourth. 

17. Finally, Emily Osment in 2003:

Emily Osment
Dimitrios Kambouris

Her 2003 movie: Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Emily Osment now:

Emily Osment
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

What she's up to now: Of course, Emily would go on to play Lilly on Hannah Montana and eventually Gabi on Young & Hungry. She has also had a recurring role as Mandy on Young Sheldon since 2022. 