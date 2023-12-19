Trending badgeTrendingTV and Movies·Posted 3 hours agoThese 17 Actors Starred In Hit 2003 Movies As Kids — Here's What They're Up To NowI still haven't fully processed 2003 being 20 years ago...by Jen AbidorBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Dakota Fanning in 2003: Theo Wargo / WireImage Her 2003 movies: Uptown Girls, The Cat in the Hat Dakota Fanning now: Ethan Miller / Getty Images What she's up to now: After her time as a child star, Dakota starred in projects like The Twilight saga, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Alienist. Even more recently, she's starred in The Equalizer 3 and the upcoming movie The Watchers. 2. Spencer Breslin in 2003: Theo Wargo / WireImage His 2003 movie: The Cat in the Hat Spencer Breslin now: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ohnospenny What he's up to now: Since his child star days, Spencer has continued to act and make music. Most recently, he shared that he's set to star in the film Four. 3. Khleo Thomas in 2003: Kevin Winter / Getty Images His 2003 movie: Holes Khleo Thomas now: Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for BoxLunch What he's up to now: Khleo stole all our hearts as Hector "Zero" Zeroni in Holes. Since then, he's continued acting as well as rapping and launching his own Twitch channel in 2020. 4. Jeremy Sumpter in 2003: Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images His 2003 movie: Peter Pan Jeremy Sumpter now: Bobby Bank / Getty Images What he's up to now: After Peter Pan, Jeremy had a role as J.D. McCoy on Friday Night Lights. Most recently, he starred in the movie Holiday Harmony. 5. Haley Joel Osment in 2003: L. Cohen / WireImage for Hollywood Reporter His 2003 movie: Secondhand Lions Haley Joel Osment now: Axelle / FilmMagic What he's up to now: After a few short breaks from acting, Haley Joel has recently appeared in projects like Somebody I Used to Know and the upcoming Pussy Island, directed by Zoë Kravitz. 6. Sofia Vassilieva in 2003: Robin Platzer / FilmMagic Her 2003 movie: Eloise at Christmastime Sofia Vassilieva now: Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage What she's up to now: After her Eloise days, Sofia starred in the tearjerker film My Sister's Keeper. She has appeared on the shows Black Lightning, Blue Bloods, and Chicago Fire, and starred in the 2023 film Lissa's Trip. 7. Khamani Griffin in 2003: L. Cohen / WireImage His 2003 movie: Daddy Daycare Khamani Griffin now: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @khamanigriffin What he's up to now: Post Daddy Daycare, Khamani appeared on shows like Grey's Anatomy, Modern Family, and most recently, The Mick. He was also notably one of the children on Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? 8. Elle Fanning in 2003: Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Her 2003 movie: Daddy Daycare Elle Fanning now: Bruce Glikas / Getty Images What she's up to now: Elle has had a huge TV and movie acting career since her child star days. Most recently and notably she starred on Hulu's The Great. 9. Miranda Cosgrove in 2003: George Pimentel / WireImage Her 2003 movie: School of Rock Miranda Cosgrove now: Steve Granitz / FilmMagic What she's up to now: Of course Miranda went on to star as Carly Shay on iCarly — a role which she reprised for the 2021 reboot of the Nickelodeon series. Sadly, the reboot was canceled after Season 3. 10. Maryam Hassan in 2003: Paramount /Courtesy Everett Collection Her 2003 movie: School of Rock (as pictured above) Maryam Hassan now: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @mayhrenate What she's up to now: Maryam is now a singer-songwriter who goes by the name Mayhrenate. In 2021, she did a great interview with Vulture answering questions about the film. 11. Alyson Stoner in 2003: Steve Granitz / WireImage Their 2003 movie: Cheaper by the Dozen Alyson Stoner now: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images What they're up to now: Alyson, who went on star in Disney's Camp Rock franchise, is a dancer and podcaster. They host the podcast Dear Hollywood, calling out mistreatment of child actors. 12. Thomas Brodie-Sangster in 2003: Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage His 2003 movie: Love Actually Thomas Brodie-Sangster now: Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Wheely What he's up to now: Thomas has had roles in major projects like The Maze Runner andThe Queen's Gambit. Most recently, he stars on Hulu's The Artful Dodger as the Artful Dodger. 13. Olivia Olson in 2003: Universal Pictures Her 2003 movie: Love Actually (as pictured above) Olivia Olson now: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images What she's up to now: Unsurprisingly, Olivia is currently a musician. This year, she reprised her role as the voice of Marceline the Vampire Queen on Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake and will also reprise the role of Vanessa in the upcoming Phineas and Ferb reboot, on which she is also a writer. 14. Lulu Popplewell in 2003: Universal Pictures Her 2003 movie: Love Actually (as pictured above) Lulu Popplewell now: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @lulubirdpopplewell What she's up to now: These days, Lulu is a comedian who has a Christmas comedy show called Actually, Actually, a nod to her childhood role. She has said that she thinks the film "aged badly." 15. Daryl Sabara in 2003: Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic His 2003 movie: Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over Daryl Sabara now: Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images What he's up to now: Daryl has mostly stepped back from acting, although he has provided voice work for Ben 10. He has been married to Meghan Trainor since 2018, and they have two sons together. 16. Alexa PenaVega in 2003: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage for Miramax Her 2003 movie: Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over Alexa PenaVega now: Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images What she's up to now: Since her Spy Kids days, Alexa has continued to act — most recently, she's been in several Hallmark movies including A Paris Proposal and Never Too Late to Celebrate. She's been married to Big Time Rush's Carlos PenaVega since 2014, and they have three kids together and are expecting a fourth. 17. Finally, Emily Osment in 2003: Dimitrios Kambouris Her 2003 movie: Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over Emily Osment now: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WarnerMedia What she's up to now: Of course, Emily would go on to play Lilly on Hannah Montana and eventually Gabi on Young & Hungry. She has also had a recurring role as Mandy on Young Sheldon since 2022.