1.
Here's Chris and Liam Hemsworth on their earliest red carpet together in 2006:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2019:
2.
Here's Jaden and Willow Smith on one of their earliest red carpets together in 2007:
And here they are at their most recent event together in 2023:
3.
Here's Miley and Noah Cyrus on their earliest red carpet together in 2008:
And here they are at their most recent event together in 2019:
4.
Here's Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal on their first red carpet together in 2001:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2023:
5.
Here's Haley Joel and Emily Osment on their first red carpet together in 2000:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2022:
6.
Here's Dakota and Elle Fanning on one of their first red carpets together in 2002:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2023:
7.
Here's Nicole and Sofia Richie alongside their dad Lionel Richie on their first red carpet together in 2008:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2023:
8.
Here's Laura and Vanessa Marano on their first red carpet together in 2005:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2022:
9.
Here's Beyoncé and Solange Knowles on their earliest red carpet together in 2001:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet in 2016:
10.
Here's Dylan and Cole Sprouse on their first red carpet together in 1998:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet in 2022:
11.
Here's Rico and Raini Rodriguez on their first red carpet together in 2009:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2022:
12.
Here's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on their first red carpet together in 1991:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2019:
13.
Here's Maude and Iris Apatow on their first red carpet together in 2007:
And here they are at their most recent event in 2022:
14.
Here's Kendall and Kylie Jenner at one of their earliest events in 2003:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet in 2023:
15.
Here's Tia and Tamera Mowry on their earliest red carpet together in 1994:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2023:
16.
Here's Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas on their first red carpet together in 2006:
And here they are on one of their most recent red carpets together in 2023:
17.
Here's Piper and Saylor Curda on their first red carpet together in 2014:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2023:
18.
Here's Ava and Deacon Phillippe on their first red carpet together (with mom Reese Witherspoon) in 2010:
And here they are at their most recent event together in 2023:
19.
Here's Zooey and Emily Deschanel on their first red carpet together in 2001:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2019:
20.
Here's Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross (along with their family including famous mom, Diana Ross) on their earliest red carpet together in 1995:
And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2023:
21.
Finally, here's Kate and Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell on their earliest red carpet in 1997:
And here they are together most recently: