    Here's What 21 Famous Siblings Looked Like In Early Red Carpet Pics Together Vs. All Grown Up

    Some people are honestly still just learning that Laura Marano (Austin & Ally) and Vanessa Marano (Gilmore Girls, Switched at Birth) are siblings...

    Jen Abidor
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Here's Chris and Liam Hemsworth on their earliest red carpet together in 2006:

    Closeup of Chris and Liam Hemsworth
    Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2019:

    Chris and Liam Hemsworth
    Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Disney

    2. Here's Jaden and Willow Smith on one of their earliest red carpets together in 2007:

    Jaden and Willow Smith
    Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

    And here they are at their most recent event together in 2023:

    Jaden and Willow Smith
    Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

    3. Here's Miley and Noah Cyrus on their earliest red carpet together in 2008:

    Miley and Noah Cyrus
    Eric Charbonneau / WireImage

    And here they are at their most recent event together in 2019:

    Miley and Noah Cyrus
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    4. Here's Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal on their first red carpet together in 2001:

    Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal
    Gregg Deguire / WireImage

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2023:

    Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal
    Abc / ABC via Getty Images

    5. Here's Haley Joel and Emily Osment on their first red carpet together in 2000:

    Emily and Haley Joel Osment
    New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2022:

    Haley Joel and Emily Osment
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    6. Here's Dakota and Elle Fanning on one of their first red carpets together in 2002:

    Elle and Dakota Fanning
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2023:

    Elle and Dakota Fanning
    Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

    7. Here's Nicole and Sofia Richie alongside their dad Lionel Richie on their first red carpet together in 2008:

    Lionel, Nicole, and Sofia Richie
    Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2023:

    Nicole and Sofia Richie
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    8. Here's Laura and Vanessa Marano on their first red carpet together in 2005:

    Laura and Vanessa Marano
    Jean-paul Aussenard / Getty Images

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2022:

    Vanessa and Laura Marano
    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for The Thirst Project

    9. Here's Beyoncé and Solange Knowles on their earliest red carpet together in 2001:

    Solange and Beyoncé
    Kmazur / WireImage

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet in 2016:

    Solange and Beyoncé
    Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

    10. Here's Dylan and Cole Sprouse on their first red carpet together in 1998:

    Dylan and Cole Sprouse
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet in 2022:

    Cole and Dylan Sprouse
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    11. Here's Rico and Raini Rodriguez on their first red carpet together in 2009:

    Raini and Rico Rodriguez
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2022:

    Rico and Raini Rodriguez
    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    12. Here's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on their first red carpet together in 1991:

    Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2019:

    Ashley and Mary-Kate
    Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

    13. Here's Maude and Iris Apatow on their first red carpet together in 2007:

    Maude and Iris Apatow
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    And here they are at their most recent event in 2022:

    Maude and Iris Apatow
    Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

    14. Here's Kendall and Kylie Jenner at one of their earliest events in 2003:

    Young Kylie and Kendall Jenner
    Cesare Bonazza / WireImage

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet in 2023:

    Kendall and Kylie Jenner
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Vanity Fair

    15. Here's Tia and Tamera Mowry on their earliest red carpet together in 1994:

    Tia and Tamera Mowry
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2023:

    Tia and Tamera Mowry
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    16. Here's Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas on their first red carpet together in 2006:

    The Jonas Brothers
    Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

    And here they are on one of their most recent red carpets together in 2023:

    The Jonas Brothers
    Jason Mendez / Getty Images

    17. Here's Piper and Saylor Curda on their first red carpet together in 2014:

    Piper and Saylor Curda
    Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2023:

    Piper and Saylor Curda
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    18. Here's Ava and Deacon Phillippe on their first red carpet together (with mom Reese Witherspoon) in 2010:

    Reese Witherspoon with her children
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

    And here they are at their most recent event together in 2023:

    Ava and Deacon Phillippe
    Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

    19. Here's Zooey and Emily Deschanel on their first red carpet together in 2001:

    Zooey and Emily Deschanel
    Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2019:

    Zooey and Emily Deschanel
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

    20. Here's Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross (along with their family including famous mom, Diana Ross) on their earliest red carpet together in 1995:

    Diana Ross with her family
    Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here they are on their most recent red carpet together in 2023:

    Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage

    21. Finally, here's Kate and Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell on their earliest red carpet in 1997:

    Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell, and Oliver Hudson
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here they are together most recently:

    Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, and their family
    Rodin Eckinroth / Getty Images / NBC / Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Getty Images

    The last time all three siblings were on a red carpet together was 2016 (below). 