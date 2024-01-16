Skip To Content
Ariana DeBose Proved There's No Bad Blood With Bella Ramsey After That Poorly Received "Joke" About Her At The Critics Choice Awards

A story in two awards show acts...

Jen Abidor
by Jen Abidor

BuzzFeed Staff

If you're having trouble keeping track of awards shows at this point, it makes sense — over the weekend both the Critics Choice Awards and the Emmys took place featuring so many memorable celeb moments.

Hannah Waddingham and Colman Domingo presenting at the Emmys
Getty Images/Kevin Winter

The Emmys were actually the 2023 ceremony, rescheduled due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year. 

One of the most notable moments from the Critics Choice Awards was when presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos made a joke about actors who "think that they're singers" and Ariana DeBose was included in the grouping.

Bella and Anthony presenting
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Of course, if you're familiar at all with Ariana's work, she has a massive Broadway career including being in the original cast of Hamilton (alongside Anthony himself) and she won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita (who famously sings...a lot) in the 2020 West Side Story reboot. Safe to say she more than just "thinks" she's a singer. 

Needless to say, the joke was poorly received by Ariana.

Ariana&#x27;s reaction
CW

She also later seemingly posted about the awkward moment on her Instagram story, simply writing, "No I didn't find it funny. Lol."

Ariana DeBose/Instagram / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/arianadebose/?hl=en

Fast forward to last night at the Emmys, where both Ariana and Bella were in attendance and proved that while the joke was a flop, there's clearly no bad blood between them.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

During the show, the two shared a sweet hug in the audience, as captured and shared by writer Evan Ross Katz.

Ariana and Bella hugging at the emmys
Fox / Via instagram.com

And that's the last of that! Ahh, the magic of awards season!

