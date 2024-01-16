If you're having trouble keeping track of awards shows at this point, it makes sense — over the weekend both the Critics Choice Awards and the Emmys took place featuring so many memorable celeb moments.
One of the most notable moments from the Critics Choice Awards was when presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos made a joke about actors who "think that they're singers" and Ariana DeBose was included in the grouping.
Needless to say, the joke was poorly received by Ariana.
She also later seemingly posted about the awkward moment on her Instagram story, simply writing, "No I didn't find it funny. Lol."
Fast forward to last night at the Emmys, where both Ariana and Bella were in attendance and proved that while the joke was a flop, there's clearly no bad blood between them.
During the show, the two shared a sweet hug in the audience, as captured and shared by writer Evan Ross Katz.
And that's the last of that! Ahh, the magic of awards season!