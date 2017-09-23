21 Times The Internet Roasted The Shit Out Of "Beauty And The Beast"

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy 1. View this post on 2. View this post on 3. View this post on 4. Megan Amram @meganamram Belle was the first hot girl to pretend she was a nerd in high school 04:18 PM - 30 Jun 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. View this post on 6. View this post on 7. View this post on 8. View this post on 9. View this post on 10. Carrie Wittmer💉 @carriesnotscary "Be Our Guest" is a great song but at the same time it's a man candle telling a woman what a restaurant is 02:39 PM - 16 Mar 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. Brock Baker @BrockBaker My favorite character in Beauty and the Beast is this dresser waiting to fuck up a villager with a baseball bat. 12:43 AM - 27 Mar 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. View this post on 13. Dana Schwartz @DanaSchwartzzz BELLE: There goes the baker with his tray like always BAKER: well there goes Belle, singing her DAILY MEAN SONG about us 01:26 AM - 16 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. View this post on 15. View this post on 16. View this post on 17. Mara McCann @MaraMcCanteven I guess you could say Gaston was the winner of the No Belle Prize *slaps knee* 11:10 PM - 07 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. View this post on 19. View this post on 20. View this post on 21. View this post on Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments