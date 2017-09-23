 back to top
TVAndMovies

21 Times The Internet Roasted The Shit Out Of "Beauty And The Beast"

"Belle was the first hot girl to pretend she was a nerd in high school."

Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

1.

2.

3.

4.

Belle was the first hot girl to pretend she was a nerd in high school
Megan Amram @meganamram

Belle was the first hot girl to pretend she was a nerd in high school

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

"Be Our Guest" is a great song but at the same time it's a man candle telling a woman what a restaurant is
Carrie Wittmer💉 @carriesnotscary

"Be Our Guest" is a great song but at the same time it's a man candle telling a woman what a restaurant is

11.

My favorite character in Beauty and the Beast is this dresser waiting to fuck up a villager with a baseball bat.
Brock Baker @BrockBaker

My favorite character in Beauty and the Beast is this dresser waiting to fuck up a villager with a baseball bat.

12.

13.

BELLE: There goes the baker with his tray like always BAKER: well there goes Belle, singing her DAILY MEAN SONG about us
Dana Schwartz @DanaSchwartzzz

BELLE: There goes the baker with his tray like always BAKER: well there goes Belle, singing her DAILY MEAN SONG about us

14.

15.

16.

17.

I guess you could say Gaston was the winner of the No Belle Prize *slaps knee*
Mara McCann @MaraMcCanteven

I guess you could say Gaston was the winner of the No Belle Prize *slaps knee*

18.

19.

20.

21.

