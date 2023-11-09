Rip-Resistant Tights, Fleece-Lined Sweats, And 42 More Clothing Pieces For All Your Winter Needs

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. *The Amazon Coat*, a chic oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm. There's no time like the present to gift yourself something with as many 5-star ratings as this bb has (over 18,000)! It's got mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for DAYS.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "I bought this allllll the way back in 2019 and it's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point."
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst
Get it from Amazon for $151.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 13 colors).
2. Or a hooded puffer long enough to protect your legs from the biting wind, especially on days when you're wearing tights because the #OOTD requires it. The bottom sides can be unbuttoned as needed for range of movement (aka you can sit without unzipping it!), and it has cozy fleece-lined pockets that'll come in clutch when you accidentally forget your gloves.
Promising review: "It has a metal zipper that's long enough to try to kink when zipping up but I honestly don't mind because it fits and keeps me warm. The fleece-lined pockets are wonderful when taking my dog out early and forgot my gloves. I still advise a standard base layer with your clothes for any temp or felling below 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Still mighty even then. My arms are warm. The wrist covers feel nice and isn't binding. I can't find anything as good as this in a plus size for a price I could afford. This was worth the money and then some for me. Depending on how fluffy your layering is it can be a size too big. I had to return and size down one. Process was smooth." —Tamara O.
Get it from Universal Standard for $298 (available in sizes 4XS–4XL and in four colors).
3. Fleece-lined sweatpants you can reach for when your regular everyday sweatpants won't cut it against frigid temps and biting winds. These'll keep you toasty warm on your trek to work or class, and they'll *also* be your lifesaver if your roommate likes to keep the thermostat set waaaay colder than you'd like.
Promising reviews: "So soft! These are 10/10 and I would buy again. The stitching is great quality. The lining is so comfortable and soft. I haven’t taken them off since they came in today. I’ve never written a review before, but these pants deserve it." —Amazon Customer
"I bought these for my daughter who’s in Iowa for college. She loves them. They kept her warm during winter. I’ll definitely buy her more next winter." —ynsmom
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 11 colors).
4. A turtleneck sweater dress made for picturesque outdoor photoshoots and other events where you want to look chic but feel cozy as heck. This versatile piece will help you transition your fall wardrobe into winter, letting your legs breathe while keeping you warm up top — and on extra chilly days, just pop on some tights or leggings and you're good to go.
These are popularly worn with knee-high boots if you're skipping tights/leggings!
Promising review: "The best winter cozy dress. Omg where do I start. I’m usually a L, but I ordered an XL because I was worried about the length. I love this dress. It’s so big and chunky and cozy but also super sexy!!! The pockets are amazing and the material isn’t itchy at all. It looks great paired with tall boots, but I’m sure you could rock some leggings and ankle boots and it would look just as amazing. Totally worth the price. It is baggy for sure, but I anticipated that when I ordered one size up so I could get the length I wanted. I want one in EVERY COLOR. Another Amazon win!" —Ashlee
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 44 colors).
5. A splurge-worthy pair of rip-resistant Sheertex sheer tights you'll be reaching for again and again once you put them to the test and see how durable the material is — there's nothing worst than finding one of those dreaded runs in your tights right before the fam's annual holiday photo!
These are designed with a comfortable 6.5-inch, mid-rise waistband that lightly compresses but doesn't dig in painfully like some tights.
Promising reviews: "I was skeptical. I thought if they were as rip-resistant as they claim, then they must be really binding and uncomfortable. They were the opposite. I thought my Commando brand tights were the most comfortable until now. They didn't bind or roll down. I love them!" —Shelli Burns
Get them from Sheertex for $35 (originally $59; available in sizes XS–3XL). Psst — you can check out the full Sheertex collection for more rip-resistant styles!
6. Plus! Sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights designed for darker skin tones and lined with soft, high-quality fleece that'll keep you snug and warm while rocking a more natural look.
Melanin Fleece Tights is a small biz that launched in January 2023 after seeing the viral translucent fleece-lined tights and seeing no options for women of color. Their current range includes three shades — Chocolate, Caramel, and Honey — and they plan on adding more sizes and shades in the future!
Promising review: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm for and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly. They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" —Brejhe Halls
Get them from Melanin Fleece Tights for $49.95 (originally $59.95; available in sizes S–2X and three shades).
7. And a solid-colored pair of fleece-lined thermal tights, also great for when you want to wear a dress or skirt but it's cold enough to see your breath outside. These will let you rock your winter 'fits exactly the way you want without your legs turning into icicles.
Promising review: "The warmest tights ever. I have several pair of fleece tights, but these are by far the warmest. I live in Kansas, so it is common for us to have 20mph north winds during the winter. A 40-degree day can feel like 20 degrees and a 20-degree day can feel like 0 or below. I usually wear skirts or dresses to work so I need something warm on my legs. These tights paired with a skirt and boots are warmer than a pair of pants. They are also very soft and comfortable and fit great. I have a hard time finding tights to fit properly because of my long legs. A lot of tights are either too short and sag in the crouch area or come all the way up to my neck, but these don't do either. I just ordered another pair and will most likely order a third pair in another color." —Cindy Henley
Get them from Amazon for $19.97 (available in sizes S–XL, six colors, and in two-packs with various color combos).
8. Plus, a pair of plaid tartan tights that are like a cozy sweater for your legs! They're warm and thicker than your average tights, so they're ready for any cold weather adventures — and with a print this bold, you'll want to plan your whole outfit around them.
Promising review: "Perfect tights for New England winters. Absolutely love these tights! They did not roll down, which made me happy to not be fussing with pulling them up all day long. They are super comfortable, high quality, thicker knit, but not so thick that they would feel too bulky under slacks. The colors are exactly what I was looking for! I am so pleased with these tights that I totally plan my outfits around them now." —Ducky
Get them from Amazon for $22.61+ (available in sizes S–XXL and six colors).
9. A trendy teddy coat sure to keep you toasty warm when temps start to drop (so you can put off breaking out the bulky, puffy winter coat for longer), but without sacrificing a shred of style. It's perfect for milder winter days when you need an extra layer that won't make you overheat.
This is by no means a heavy winter coat, but it's perfect if you live somewhere like California or Texas that has milder winters! And it's great for layering underneath a thicker coat as well.
Promising review: "At first I wasn’t sure I liked this coat. It came compressed in plastic, and when I put it on, the pockets felt sewn in backwards. But it fluffed up and was super soft. It’s really nice for chilly SF weather. If you live somewhere that has a real winter season, you might be able to layer it like a bulky sweater under a big winter coat. I find myself wearing it every day and am tempted to wear it around the house — it’s like wearing a blanket! It is unlined, which is nice because it’s soft inside too and makes it lighter. This jacket may not be your fanciest or best made, but you might find yourself wearing it all the time!" —Ms Wiser
Get it from Amazon for $37.59+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 30 colors).
10. Or a longer fuzzy fleece open-front coat that'll come down to about your knees if you really like to wrap up — almost like a cozy bear hug. It'll be the perfect extra layer to throw on for those transitional early days of winter when you *really* don't want to overheat.
Promising review: "GUYS OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes — I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree Fahrenheit weather, and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket- but make it fashion pieces' HAHA I love it so much." —@Kathy_Vu
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 25 colors).
11. A faux-shearling pullover stylish and warm enough to wear out and about...but also comfy enough to pull on over your PJs while you're bingeing that new Netflix drama. Basically, you'll want to live in this thing (and probably buy one in every color).
Promising review: "Bought it in three colors because I love it so much. It is thick enough to not let much cold air/wind in, but thin enough that I don't get hot indoors — if those two things can simultaneously exist. I LOVE the fact that you can zip it up all of the way and protect your chest and neck from the cold, but unzip it indoors and have an open neck shirt. This is definitely one of my best winter purchases for this season. I love love love it!!!" —AKH
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors).
12. A chic sweater with a long asymmetrical hem for anyone who basically lives in leggings all winter (it looks great with jeans too).
Note that this sweater does run big, so consider sizing down.
Promising review: "Ordered a small in the white version of this sweater and holy cow! I intend to buy this in black as well, so impressed. This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable. It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down. This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. 10/10 would recommend to a friend! Great value for the money spent." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 31 styles).
13. And speaking of leggings: A pair of fleece-lined faux leather leggings that manage to look sexy and stylish while also keeping your legs ultra warm in the chilliest of weather. Need something cheaper than those $100 Spanx leather leggings? Give these a go.
Promising review: "These fit me perfectly! I love the matte black because it's just enough pop. I would recommend getting a thin pair of leggings to put underneath, as these can cause your legs to sweat. They are very warm (warm enough for Wyoming winter!), I'm 5'9" and they're perfect length. The waist is higher than a mid rise but lower than a high rise. Only con, it flattened me out in the back. But I personally don't care because I always wear long shirts with super tight pants. But some of y'all might want to know that. Overall, I would give these pants a 10/10 because with faux leather pants, you gotta expect the sweating. These are affordable and super cute. If you're on the fence, buy them!" —SD86
Get them from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and 27 colors/styles).
14. A pile fleece sweater perfect for wearing indoors when you want to keep the heating bills down — it's so ridiculously cozy, you might just be tempted to wear it to bed.
This sweater isn't super thick, so it's not appropriate for really cold days outside, but if you live in a warmer climate, it'll be the perfect lightweight winter sweater.
Promising review: "I love this sweater so much that I purchased the gray and pink colors! I will be purchasing every color in this sweater. They’re amazing and I find any excuse to wear them. The sweater is baggy for the days you’re not feeling 100 or it looks super cute partially tucked into your jeans. 100% comfortable and if comfort is your style, this is YOUR sweater!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 17 colors)