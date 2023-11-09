Rip-Resistant Tights, Fleece-Lined Sweats, And 42 More Clothing Pieces For All Your Winter Needs

Prime members: You can try before you buy!

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "I bought this allllll the way back in 2019 and it's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point."

Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

Get it from Amazon for $151.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and 13 colors).