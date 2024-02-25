51 Tips And Tricks To Make Packing Less Of A Nightmare

Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business that creates made-to-order apparel. This shirt can be worn as a V-neck, off-the-shoulder, boatneck, V-back, and even open as a jacket.

Promising review: "I’m being honest when I tell you this is the most 'worth-it' top around. I read a review from some frequent flyer who claims this is her go-to for flying. She said aside from the top’s flexibility — which allows much less packing as the top itself looks and behaves like four shirts and a jacket — it’s a savior on planes because it allows you to get into a usually overheated plane, and to weather the transition to iceberg that happens about 20 minutes into most flights, and it holds its shape and looks great. I was skeptical, as I do not have the money to blow on someone else’s opinion, but my husband told me to try it as I have the same issues with temps. Long story short, I got it. It’s a gorgeous fabric despite my usually hating the ribbed thing. It’s nice. REALLY nice. Yes, it’s extraordinarily flexible, and yes, it’s like a jacket. Ordering in the off-white now." —Mary B.

Get it from Hackwith Design House for $145 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and in five colors).