51 Tips And Tricks To Make Packing Less Of A Nightmare

1. One of the most stressful parts of packing for a flight (especially if you're not a frequent flyer) is figuring out what size carry-on you can bring on the plane. Thankfully, Amazon has a really handy guide for this, so you can *instantly* find all the bag options that'll work with Alaska Airlines or Air France, for instance!
2. And be strategic with your personal item if you're really trying to pack as much as possible without checking a suitcase — a roomy backpack like this one will fit under the seat in front of you and is great for stashing your laptop, book, and other items you might wanna have on the flight. Remember: your smaller purse can always get packed in your carry-on to use at your location!
3. Reference a packing checklist so you can identify the *essentials* for your trip, depending on length, location, and itinerary — and what should probably stay behind. If you (like me) are a chaotic packer whose typical process is throwing a bunch of things in your suitcase and praying it closes later, seeing everything laid out like this can ensure you're not over-packing — and that you don't forget your toothbrush, either.
4. Or, try another approach: Start by laying everything you think you might need out on the bed, then going through one by one to identify what you *know* you'll wear versus items that are just a "maybe." Circle back to the "maybes" pile only once you've packed all the essentials — and see how much space you have left, if any.
5. And if you have nooo idea where to even start, try following a ~formula~ like this blogger's 5-4-3-2-1 packing guide, which has you start with five flexible tops, and work your way down to a few essential accessories. Of course, be sure to keep in mind the climate you're traveling to and your itinerary as well!
6. On that note: Check the weather forecast for your destination, or the seasonal average for that time of year if you're planning ahead. Ask a friend in the area if you have one! Any intel you can gather in advance can prevent you from packing unnecessary bulky sweaters or give you time to order a waterproof jacket if you're there during a rainy season.
7. Roll your clothing instead of folding it into stacks — it'll take up less room and help prevent wrinkles!
8. Or try one of these packing techniques that'll keep everything organized, more easily visible, and (perhaps most importantly) wrinkle-free.
9. Instead of just tossing random articles of clothing in your suitcase, plan your outfits out by day, and organize them together so you don't forget what top you planned on wearing with that skirt by the time you get there. Large zip-top bags work well for this!
10. Or upgrade your travel arsenal with a sturdier option: compression packing cubes that are see-through so you can find what you need without having to tear them all open. These'll also tickle that itch if you love organization since you can pack them by outfit (as mentioned above) or by clothing type (jeans in one, tees in the other, etc.).
11. If you're less concerned about organization and mostly need to utilize every dang inch of space in your suitcase, consider vacuum storage bags designed to squeeze out every bit of air and increase your storage space by a whopping 80%. If you're traveling with bulky apparel like coats and sweaters — or just want to bring a wider variety of clothing options — they're a lifesaver.
12. Opt for clothing that can be styled multiple ways, especially if your trip spans a week or longer — don't worry, it's OK to be an outfit repeater (despite what Kate Sanders from Lizzie McGuire might have taught us). Except, you're not really repeating an outfit when you have a truly versatile piece like Hackwith Design House's Everything Top, which can be worn more than five ways!
Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business that creates made-to-order apparel. This shirt can be worn as a V-neck, off-the-shoulder, boatneck, V-back, and even open as a jacket.
Promising review: "I’m being honest when I tell you this is the most 'worth-it' top around. I read a review from some frequent flyer who claims this is her go-to for flying. She said aside from the top’s flexibility — which allows much less packing as the top itself looks and behaves like four shirts and a jacket — it’s a savior on planes because it allows you to get into a usually overheated plane, and to weather the transition to iceberg that happens about 20 minutes into most flights, and it holds its shape and looks great. I was skeptical, as I do not have the money to blow on someone else’s opinion, but my husband told me to try it as I have the same issues with temps. Long story short, I got it. It’s a gorgeous fabric despite my usually hating the ribbed thing. It’s nice. REALLY nice. Yes, it’s extraordinarily flexible, and yes, it’s like a jacket. Ordering in the off-white now." —Mary B.
Get it from Hackwith Design House for $145 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and in five colors).
13. One-piece outfits like rompers, jumpsuits, and dresses are a great option here, too, since they're an all-in-one fit and can more easily be styled in a variety of ways. This particularly cozy jumpsuit is even flight attendant-approved and boasts over 35,000 5-star Amazon ratings!
14. And where possible, reach for pieces made of thinner materials that'll allow room for more options in your suitcase, like a lightweight slip dress for a chic dinner or going out look! You can always layer a cardigan, jacket, or shawl over it for warmth — and style it in different ways for multiple occasions!
15. ~Maximize~ your packing capacity by utilizing those nooks and crannies in your suitcase, like the space between those pesky metal bars! Your full-sized clothing basically just sits on top of these, so stuff smaller items like rolled-up undies, bras, and bathing suits into these spots.
16. Showing up to that business meeting with a creased collar would be a nightmare, so spare yourself future embarrassment by looping your belt inside to help maintain the shape. Pack smarter, not harder.
17. Pack up to three pairs of shoes in a single, space-efficient shoe bag — like your sneakers for walking tours, sandals for the beach, and flats for a nice dinner. It's a great compromise between wearing the same shoes the *entire* trip and, well, bringing along your entire Carrie Bradshaw-level collection. Plus, it'll help keep the dirty soles from touching your freshly laundered clothes.
Of course, sticking to just one pair (that you wear on the plane) is the *most* space-efficient option, but if your trip includes a mixed itinerary of casual days and fancier reservations, this is a great way to cover all of your bases.
Promising review: "You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (I wear a women's size 6.5 shoe, and it fits heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in nine colors and patterns).
18. Aaaand fill shoes with smaller items like socks, bras or underwear — because every inch of space counts! If you're only bringing one extra pair, stash them in a shower cap that won't add any bulk but *will* keep dirty soles from making a mess in your suitcase.
19. Or clip that extra pair of sneakers to your personal item using a shoe holster so you don't have to make room for them in your suitcase — it keeps their dirty soles away from your clean clothes too!
20. That wide-brim hat is a *must* if you plan on spending your days out in the sun, but it's one of the most awkward things to pack. Make it earn its spot by stuffing small, foldable items inside — that's prime packing space, people! Bonus: it'll keep your beloved sun hat from getting crumpled en route.
21. Or just clip it onto your suitcase, purse, tote bag, or backpack using a magnetic clip that won't damage your hat, but *will* hold it securely as you're dashing through the airport. Now you don't have to choose between packing it or wearing it non-stop!
22. Consolidate all of your medications into a sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer so small, it'll fit into the palm of your hand — no more juggling half-empty bottles. Because leaving behind your prescription meds isn't exactly an option, but they don't have to be a space-hogger, either.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment, and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.97, and a single organizer here if you only need one (but it's more cost-efficient to get the bundle).
23. Whether you're taking them through TSA or using a checked bag, transfer your shampoo, conditioner, face wash, and other essential liquid toiletries into travel-sized bottles that'll take up way less space and add less weight than those full-sized bottles. No need to go out and buy them in a mini size (if they're even sold that way at all)!
PS: It also comes with pre-printed labels and a handy, clear zipper pouch! The label options are: soap, sunblock, conditioner, lotion, shampoo, or blank (so you can write your own label).
Promising reviews: "Just took a trip to the Dominican Republic and used carry-on luggage only throughout the entire trip, never once was questioned about the size. The holes are big enough to get your product into the bottles without any complications. My fiancé and myself had plenty of shampoo, conditioner, sunblock, and lotion for seven days." —Stephanie Miller
"I had in checked luggage, and they didn't spill or leak, are easy to fill due to the wide mouth, and are easy to dispense. Used for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Much more convenient to fill my own bottles than search for travel sizes or use products I don't prefer!" —Suzanne Edwards
Get a set of four 3-ounce bottles from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and colors).
24. And for liquids you only need a tiny amount of, fill a spare contact lens case that'll take up barely any space and will prevent any leaks en route. I mean, this is just genius.
25. If you're not bringing your heavy shampoo and conditioner and would rather not pack an aerosol dry shampoo bottle either, this small tub of dry shampoo powder will keep you fresh on the go! It's so easy to apply while traveling: Just dab it on your roots to release an ultra-fine powder that absorbs oil and revives ~volume~.
BTW, this is cruelty-free and benzene-free!
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $18.
26. For any toiletries you're worried about spilling in your bag, just secure the top with a layer of cling wrap (because we *don't* need to start off vacay with a bottle of hair oil leaking onto our best dress).
27. If you're constantly frustrated by how few toiletries you have space to bring, upgrade to this reviewer-fave bag (with over 44,000 5-star ratings) that seemingly breaks the laws of physics to fit in more bottles and tubes than you ever thought possible. Bonus: It has a built-in hook for hanging it so you can see what's inside each transparent compartment at a glance *and* save that precious hotel counter space.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I will scream this thing's virtues on every corner of this earth. I used this on an eight-day international trip. It fit a veritable arsenal of products — all of my skincare, makeup, hair supplies, toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant were wedged in the different pockets, and still compacted easily and went right into my carryon backpack. It made setting up at the hotel a two-second process of hanging it up and having all my products instantly accessible to me and easy to put away. I cannot imagine traveling without it, especially now that I've used it on a multi-city trip where it was so handy to fold back up and take through several hotels. At one point, I forgot to properly close a lotion, and it exploded a bit, and the bag was super easy to clean from the inside!
Get it from Amazon for $23.49+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors/patterns).
28. Delicate necklaces, earrings, and bracelets are one of the trickiest things to pack without them getting tangled (to the point of being unwearable) or lost in the abyss that is your suitcase. The solution: Store them safely in a compact travel case, like this pretty velvet one with seriously luxe vibes.
You don't *have* to stick to the same pair of earrings you wore on the plane for your entire trip! Besides, if you're trying to cut down on how much clothing you bring, having a few more accessory options can help you style outfits for different occasions.
Promising review: "I purchased this box for a weekend getaway. In the past I have just thrown all of my jewelry into little makeup bags, but then everything gets tangled and disorganized. I love that this box keeps everything organized and leaves all my necklaces tangle free!" —Dogmom206
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 13 colors).
Or fit even more inside this foldable pouch if you really wanna have ~options~ — now you'll have everything you need to accessorize without having to detangle the chaotic mess of chains when you finally get to your location.
This can safely transport necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, brooches, hairpins, and other accessories in its various compartments, buckles, and panels.
Promising review: "Best jewelry travel pouch ever. Plenty of room for all my travel jewelry needs. Half the size of previous pouches I have tried and holds more than any of them." —T Rex Mom
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).
29. Don't forget a space-saving laundry bag for all the dirty clothes and stinky shoes that will, inevitably, pile up on your adventures. It folds up super small when you're not using it, and also works great as a shoe bag if needed!
30. Or toss in a 50-count set of laundry soap sheets for easily washing your clothes on the go so you *can* wear them on repeat and not have to fill up a bulky "dirty clothes" bag over the course of your trip. They'll come in clutch whether you're hiking or camping or just don't want to use your hotel's expensive laundry services — plus, you can pack them in your carry-on since they're non-liquid!
These work best with hand-washing! If you have quick-drying clothing you can pack, even better.
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets, I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $10.07 (also available in hand soap sheets).