Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    51 Tips And Tricks To Make Packing Less Of A Nightmare

    Whether you're dead-set on only bringing a carry-on or just trying to pack as many outfits as possible, these things can help.

    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. One of the most stressful parts of packing for a flight (especially if you're not a frequent flyer) is figuring out what size carry-on you can bring on the plane. Thankfully, Amazon has a really handy guide for this, so you can *instantly* find all the bag options that'll work with Alaska Airlines or Air France, for instance!

    Amazon&#x27;s guide to carry-ons, including airlines like air france, hawaiian airlines, delta airlines, jetblue, and more
    Amazon

    Navigate by the airline(s) you regularly fly, and Amazon will weed out the options that won't fit into the overhead bins. Now you can really *maximize* your size based on the airlines you fly most often.

    2. And be strategic with your personal item if you're really trying to pack as much as possible without checking a suitcase — a roomy backpack like this one will fit under the seat in front of you and is great for stashing your laptop, book, and other items you might wanna have on the flight. Remember: your smaller purse can always get packed in your carry-on to use at your location!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This one checks all the boxes: super roomy, zips completely open (like a suitcase — so it's easy to find what you need), has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate wet bag!), and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport. And reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats!

    Promising review: "This is a perfect size backpack for traveling on a plane as your personal item, especially to international destinations. You could fit rolled-up clothes in here for another week, and it has a very handy shoe bag and tons of places for your electronics. This will be an excellent addition to my carry-on suitcase. Best purchase all year. I consider myself an expert on travel bags. I have way too many. It’s smaller than it looks but so roomy." —AP

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in two sizes and17 colors).

    3. Reference a packing checklist so you can identify the *essentials* for your trip, depending on length, location, and itinerary — and what should probably stay behind. If you (like me) are a chaotic packer whose typical process is throwing a bunch of things in your suitcase and praying it closes later, seeing everything laid out like this can ensure you're not over-packing — and that you don't forget your toothbrush, either.

    The blue packing list notepad broken down in to basics, miscellaneous, clothes, and hygiene
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I just used this for a recent trip to Florida from California. It made it easier to remember things. I used to have a list, that I made on my computer to remind me, my husband, and child what to pack. My daughter is out on her own now, and my husband passed away recently. So, I just need a list for me. This helped me think of things I NEVER thought to put on my list. It has extra lines for you to add anything extra, like a crochet project, handicapped parking plaque, etc. It's not too big, but can easily be read. There are boxes to check off as you go and room to add quantity to clothing items. I hope these are ALWAYS available!" —Connie Woods

    Get this handy notepad from Amazon for $7 (available in two colors, plus a road trip–specific list).

    4. Or, try another approach: Start by laying everything you think you might need out on the bed, then going through one by one to identify what you *know* you'll wear versus items that are just a "maybe." Circle back to the "maybes" pile only once you've packed all the essentials — and see how much space you have left, if any.

    blogger packing clothes and accessories into their suitcase
    Hannah Haston / Camille Styles

    This great tip comes from blogger Katherine over at Camille Styles, who writes: "Once you have everything you need, lay it out on the bed and divide into sections so that you can easily find all your items once you reach your destination. I like to divide mine out by tops, bottoms, undergarments, shoes, accessories, and toiletries (including hair and makeup supplies).

    "Lay it all out, then see if there’s anything you can omit from the piles. Only keep items that you know you will wear on your trip. Anything else that is a ‘maybe’ gets put into a separate pile, which you can go back to and pull from depending on how much space you have after you have packed all of your essentials. Once you have the necessary items, gently fold each one into a small square to try and prevent wrinkles forming once everything is stacked up in your suitcase."

    5. And if you have nooo idea where to even start, try following a ~formula~ like this blogger's 5-4-3-2-1 packing guide, which has you start with five flexible tops, and work your way down to a few essential accessories. Of course, be sure to keep in mind the climate you're traveling to and your itinerary as well!

    a graphic detailing the 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 packing rule and what items fall into each category
    Collective Gen

    This is *actually* genius, and you should check out blogger Geneva's full breakdown over at Collective Gen

    6. On that note: Check the weather forecast for your destination, or the seasonal average for that time of year if you're planning ahead. Ask a friend in the area if you have one! Any intel you can gather in advance can prevent you from packing unnecessary bulky sweaters or give you time to order a waterproof jacket if you're there during a rainy season.

    Columbia Pictures

    Many sites will give you the seasonal average weather for that date and location so you can plan your outfits (or what you might need to buy) before the actual forecast is available closer to your trip. You can also look at *past* years for the same info! 

    7. Roll your clothing instead of folding it into stacks — it'll take up less room and help prevent wrinkles!

    BuzzFeed

    Also, it'll help you more easily see all of your clothing options at a glance, if you don't plan on fully unpacking your suitcase once you get to your destination.

    8. Or try one of these packing techniques that'll keep everything organized, more easily visible, and (perhaps most importantly) wrinkle-free.

    An infographic of different folding methods
    expedia.ca

    The military-style roll is basically like the regular roll, but taken to ~the next level~. "Clown car" is all about ~stacking~ before folding and tucking.

    And if you like a classic fold but have a hard time seeing everything in your suitcase, the front-to-back style is a good option. It's also *great* for storing tees in your drawers at home so you can see what's what.

    9. Instead of just tossing random articles of clothing in your suitcase, plan your outfits out by day, and organize them together so you don't forget what top you planned on wearing with that skirt by the time you get there. Large zip-top bags work well for this!

    A ziploc bag with clothes folded inside marked &quot;Tuesday&quot;
    BuzzFeed

    These work great for toiletries in a pinch, too.

    10. Or upgrade your travel arsenal with a sturdier option: compression packing cubes that are see-through so you can find what you need without having to tear them all open. These'll also tickle that itch if you love organization since you can pack them by outfit (as mentioned above) or by clothing type (jeans in one, tees in the other, etc.).

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The set comes with two large packing cubes, two medium packing cubes, a bag for dirty clothes (handy!), a cable organizer bag, and a shoe bag.

    Promising review: "I have fallen in love with packing cubes for awhile now but these are better for when you're packing some bulkier items that need some compression. A sweater or two? These will compress and make them smaller so you can fit more in your suitcase. I was able to pack for a fall girls trip in one small carry-on with multiple sweaters by using these. Yes, the material isn't exactly the highest of quality in that you can't stuff and stuff and stuff them and expect them not to rip but I didn't have any problems." —Amazon Customer

    Get the set of seven from Amazon for $25.99 (available in seven colors).

    11. If you're less concerned about organization and mostly need to utilize every dang inch of space in your suitcase, consider vacuum storage bags designed to squeeze out every bit of air and increase your storage space by a whopping 80%. If you're traveling with bulky apparel like coats and sweaters — or just want to bring a wider variety of clothing options — they're a lifesaver.

    Open suitcase before and after using space-saving bags, showing increased packing capacity
    amazon.com

    This highly rated set comes with a small travel hand pump!

    Promising review: "When the bag is re-inflated, the wrinkles all go away. Keeps stored stuff free of dust and moisture. They're see-through, which makes identifying contents a no-brainer. I would recommend these for traveling as well. Was able to get double into my carry-on. Yay!" —Tina

    Get a pack of six small bags from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in other sizes and packs).

    12. Opt for clothing that can be styled multiple ways, especially if your trip spans a week or longer — don't worry, it's OK to be an outfit repeater (despite what Kate Sanders from Lizzie McGuire might have taught us). Except, you're not really repeating an outfit when you have a truly versatile piece like Hackwith Design House's Everything Top, which can be worn more than five ways!

    a model wearing the black long-sleeved wrap top in three ways: off the shoulder, tied in the front with a square neck, and tied in the back with a V-neck in front
    Hackwith Design House

    Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business that creates made-to-order apparel. This shirt can be worn as a V-neck, off-the-shoulder, boatneck, V-back, and even open as a jacket.

    Promising review: "I’m being honest when I tell you this is the most 'worth-it' top around. I read a review from some frequent flyer who claims this is her go-to for flying. She said aside from the top’s flexibility — which allows much less packing as the top itself looks and behaves like four shirts and a jacket — it’s a savior on planes because it allows you to get into a usually overheated plane, and to weather the transition to iceberg that happens about 20 minutes into most flights, and it holds its shape and looks great. I was skeptical, as I do not have the money to blow on someone else’s opinion, but my husband told me to try it as I have the same issues with temps. Long story short, I got it. It’s a gorgeous fabric despite my usually hating the ribbed thing. It’s nice. REALLY nice. Yes, it’s extraordinarily flexible, and yes, it’s like a jacket. Ordering in the off-white now." —Mary B. 

    Get it from Hackwith Design House for $145 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and in five colors). 

    13. One-piece outfits like rompers, jumpsuits, and dresses are a great option here, too, since they're an all-in-one fit and can more easily be styled in a variety of ways. This particularly cozy jumpsuit is even flight attendant-approved and boasts over 35,000 5-star Amazon ratings!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." —AKSunshine

    "This jumpsuit is super comfortable. I wore it on an international flight, and it was the best fly-day outfit with a denim jacket over it. Comfortable and cool without looking like I'm wearing pajamas in public. Easy to slip on and off in the bathroom. Only complaint would be the little button in the back is hard to use on your own. Thankfully, I had enough give that I didn't have to undo it to get it on and off." —Leigh Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in women's sizes S–3XL and 32 colors/patterns).

    14. And where possible, reach for pieces made of thinner materials that'll allow room for more options in your suitcase, like a lightweight slip dress for a chic dinner or going out look! You can always layer a cardigan, jacket, or shawl over it for warmth — and style it in different ways for multiple occasions!

    Writer in a black spaghetti-strap slip dress
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    This dress is made from lightweight Japanese satin with a bias cut that gives it a slinkier, curve-hugging shape.

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "I've worn the hell out of this Aritzia dress since buying it in 2019. Here, I was dressed for rooftop aperitivos in Rome and have worn it on a number of occasions when I wanted to be as comfy as if I were in PJs, while looking as if I'm dressed for anything but going to sleep. I bought it again in deep red on Black Friday 2022. It's THAT good."

    Get it from Aritzia for $118 (available in women's sizes 2XS–2XL and in 21 colors). 

    Psst — for a cheaper slip dress in more sizes, we love this Amazon option!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Prime members: You can try before you buy!

    Promising review: "Great for a capsule wardrobe. I bought this for a summer trip to Italy. It paired beautifully with a cotton blouse. It's especially good for evening." —theof

    Get it from Amazon for $33.40+ (available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and in 25 colors).

    15. ~Maximize~ your packing capacity by utilizing those nooks and crannies in your suitcase, like the space between those pesky metal bars! Your full-sized clothing basically just sits on top of these, so stuff smaller items like rolled-up undies, bras, and bathing suits into these spots.

    A photo of the space between the metal bars in a rolling suitcase
    onegoodthingbyjillee.com

    Check out more carry-on tips at One Good Thing By Jillee.

    16. Showing up to that business meeting with a creased collar would be a nightmare, so spare yourself future embarrassment by looping your belt inside to help maintain the shape. Pack smarter, not harder.

    A collared shirt with a belt rolled up to fit inside the neckhole
    BuzzFeed

    17. Pack up to three pairs of shoes in a single, space-efficient shoe bag — like your sneakers for walking tours, sandals for the beach, and flats for a nice dinner. It's a great compromise between wearing the same shoes the *entire* trip and, well, bringing along your entire Carrie Bradshaw-level collection. Plus, it'll help keep the dirty soles from touching your freshly laundered clothes.

    reviewer image of the shoe bag in pink, filled with shoes
    reviewer image showing the show bag open with a pair of sneakers and two pairs of flip flops in it
    www.amazon.com

    Of course, sticking to just one pair (that you wear on the plane) is the *most* space-efficient option, but if your trip includes a mixed itinerary of casual days and fancier reservations, this is a great way to cover all of your bases.

    Promising review: "You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (I wear a women's size 6.5 shoe, and it fits heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!" —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in nine colors and patterns). 

    18. Aaaand fill shoes with smaller items like socks, bras or underwear — because every inch of space counts! If you're only bringing one extra pair, stash them in a shower cap that won't add any bulk but *will* keep dirty soles from making a mess in your suitcase.

    a pair of shoes in a shower cap with socks and undies inside them
    BuzzFeed Motion Pictures

    19. Or clip that extra pair of sneakers to your personal item using a shoe holster so you don't have to make room for them in your suitcase — it keeps their dirty soles away from your clean clothes too!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Mixing shoes with my outfit or other stuff is not my favorite. This cool gadget is perfect to keep them separate. At the same time, it helps to save space if you are backpacking. It actually came as pack of 2, which is a pleasant surprise." —Deer

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three sizes that accommodate men's shoe sizes 4.5–14 — check the listing for exact measurements).

    20. That wide-brim hat is a *must* if you plan on spending your days out in the sun, but it's one of the most awkward things to pack. Make it earn its spot by stuffing small, foldable items inside — that's prime packing space, people! Bonus: it'll keep your beloved sun hat from getting crumpled en route.

    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    Be sure to really scrunch your clothes down in there, you'd be surprised how much extra space there is inside your hat (it has to fit your entire skull, after all)! I was able to easily fit five small pieces of clothing in mine: three tees and two pairs of lounge shorts.

    21. Or just clip it onto your suitcase, purse, tote bag, or backpack using a magnetic clip that won't damage your hat, but *will* hold it securely as you're dashing through the airport. Now you don't have to choose between packing it or wearing it non-stop!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We travel A LOT! We are always at airports and enjoy going down to Mexico. My husband hates carrying his hat through the airport and we saw this lady that had one of these and we could not wait to try it!!! The magnet is SO Strong and holds onto most any hat very well. I absolutely recommend." —Corrcrew

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors). 

    22. Consolidate all of your medications into a sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer so small, it'll fit into the palm of your hand — no more juggling half-empty bottles. Because leaving behind your prescription meds isn't exactly an option, but they don't have to be a space-hogger, either.

    reviewer image of the pill organizer in green, full of different pills
    Reviewer holding their pill organizer filled with pills and with the compartments labeled
    Same reviewer holding their closed pill organizer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment, and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.97, and a single organizer here if you only need one (but it's more cost-efficient to get the bundle). 

    23. Whether you're taking them through TSA or using a checked bag, transfer your shampoo, conditioner, face wash, and other essential liquid toiletries into travel-sized bottles that'll take up way less space and add less weight than those full-sized bottles. No need to go out and buy them in a mini size (if they're even sold that way at all)!

    reviewer holding the silicone bottles
    www.amazon.com

    PS: It also comes with pre-printed labels and a handy, clear zipper pouch! The label options are: soap, sunblock, conditioner, lotion, shampoo, or blank (so you can write your own label).

    Promising reviews: "Just took a trip to the Dominican Republic and used carry-on luggage only throughout the entire trip, never once was questioned about the size. The holes are big enough to get your product into the bottles without any complications. My fiancé and myself had plenty of shampoo, conditioner, sunblock, and lotion for seven days." —Stephanie Miller

    "I had in checked luggage, and they didn't spill or leak, are easy to fill due to the wide mouth, and are easy to dispense. Used for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Much more convenient to fill my own bottles than search for travel sizes or use products I don't prefer!" —Suzanne Edwards

    Get a set of four 3-ounce bottles from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and colors).

    24. And for liquids you only need a tiny amount of, fill a spare contact lens case that'll take up barely any space and will prevent any leaks en route. I mean, this is just genius.

    a contact lens case being filled with lotion on one side and makeup on the other side
    BuzzFeed Motion Pictures

    Don't forget to pack your actual contacts if you wear them, though!

    25. If you're not bringing your heavy shampoo and conditioner and would rather not pack an aerosol dry shampoo bottle either, this small tub of dry shampoo powder will keep you fresh on the go! It's so easy to apply while traveling: Just dab it on your roots to release an ultra-fine powder that absorbs oil and revives ~volume~. 

    Reviewer before using the dry shampoo powder, with extremely oily blonde hair, and after using it with hair looking much fresher and less greasy
    the powder container and poof applicator
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    BTW, this is cruelty-free and benzene-free!

    Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa

    Get it from Amazon for $18

    26. For any toiletries you're worried about spilling in your bag, just secure the top with a layer of cling wrap (because we *don't* need to start off vacay with a bottle of hair oil leaking onto our best dress).

    glad graphic showing the leakproof seal on their cling wrap
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I use Glad Press'n Seal plastic wrap on so many things, and was happy to find this pack here on Amazon. I use it for traveling with liquids — I just put a small piece over the mouth of shampoo bottles, astringent, etc. after wiping the rim dry, and then screw on the lid. It keeps the pressure in the airplane from oozing out the liquids in my luggage. (I put all my liquids in a big Ziploc bag just to be sure). I also use it for the regular uses like sealing up containers of food that don't have a good lid, or transporting meals to a neighbor, or wrapping odd shaped items like half a grapefruit or watermelon. This is a great product, and no more using tape to secure the regular plastic wrap!" —Lisa Kearns

    Get a 70-square-foot roll from Amazon for $4.49

    27. If you're constantly frustrated by how few toiletries you have space to bring, upgrade to this reviewer-fave bag (with over 44,000 5-star ratings) that seemingly breaks the laws of physics to fit in more bottles and tubes than you ever thought possible. Bonus: It has a built-in hook for hanging it so you can see what's inside each transparent compartment at a glance *and* save that precious hotel counter space.

    the pink toiletry bag
    the toiletry bag hanging in a bathroom, with the writer in the background
    www.amazon.com, Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I will scream this thing's virtues on every corner of this earth. I used this on an eight-day international trip. It fit a veritable arsenal of products — all of my skincare, makeup, hair supplies, toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant were wedged in the different pockets, and still compacted easily and went right into my carryon backpack. It made setting up at the hotel a two-second process of hanging it up and having all my products instantly accessible to me and easy to put away. I cannot imagine traveling without it, especially now that I've used it on a multi-city trip where it was so handy to fold back up and take through several hotels. At one point, I forgot to properly close a lotion, and it exploded a bit, and the bag was super easy to clean from the inside! 

    Get it from Amazon for $23.49+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors/patterns).

    28. Delicate necklaces, earrings, and bracelets are one of the trickiest things to pack without them getting tangled (to the point of being unwearable) or lost in the abyss that is your suitcase. The solution: Store them safely in a compact travel case, like this pretty velvet one with seriously luxe vibes. 

    a reviewer's green velvet case holding two sets of earrings and three rings
    the blue case in a purse
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    You don't *have* to stick to the same pair of earrings you wore on the plane for your entire trip! Besides, if you're trying to cut down on how much clothing you bring, having a few more accessory options can help you style outfits for different occasions. 

    Promising review: "I purchased this box for a weekend getaway. In the past I have just thrown all of my jewelry into little makeup bags, but then everything gets tangled and disorganized. I love that this box keeps everything organized and leaves all my necklaces tangle free!" —Dogmom206

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 13 colors).

    Or fit even more inside this foldable pouch if you really wanna have ~options~ — now you'll have everything you need to accessorize without having to detangle the chaotic mess of chains when you finally get to your location. 

    a jewelry organizer holding necklaces
    jewelry organizer holding rings, bracelets, and more
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    This can safely transport necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, brooches, hairpins, and other accessories in its various compartments, buckles, and panels.

    Promising review: "Best jewelry travel pouch ever. Plenty of room for all my travel jewelry needs. Half the size of previous pouches I have tried and holds more than any of them." —T Rex Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).

    29. Don't forget a space-saving laundry bag for all the dirty clothes and stinky shoes that will, inevitably, pile up on your adventures. It folds up super small when you're not using it, and also works great as a shoe bag if needed!

    The bag
    Amazon

    Just stuff your clothes in and squeeze to release the extra air!

    Promising review: "As a frequent traveler, this bag has been great for packing dirty laundry on the return trip home. It will hold much more than I usually put in it and compresses nicely in the suitcase. I toss it in the washer along with the clothes and it has held up for well over a year now." —CC

    Get this cute map-print one from Amazon for $12.15+ (available in two styles).

    30. Or toss in a 50-count set of laundry soap sheets for easily washing your clothes on the go so you *can* wear them on repeat and not have to fill up a bulky "dirty clothes" bag over the course of your trip. They'll come in clutch whether you're hiking or camping or just don't want to use your hotel's expensive laundry services — plus, you can pack them in your carry-on since they're non-liquid!

    reviewer photo of the orange pack of laundry soap sheets on top of a blanket
    www.amazon.com

    These work best with hand-washing! If you have quick-drying clothing you can pack, even better. 

    Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets, I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski

    Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $10.07 (also available in hand soap sheets).