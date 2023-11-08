37 TikTok Products To Make Your Desk Cozy, Functional, And Downright Adorable

1. A wireless keyboard and mouse set I've spotted in the background of countless TikTok desk setups — it adds such a lovely pop of color so you can type away in style. These fun peripherals are bound to make you just a *little* happier every time you sit down to work.
The set includes a wireless keyboard and mouse with a USB receiver for a 2.4GHz connection. Pick up some AA batteries; both will need them!
You can check out how the clicking sounds in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye-catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me. Love the keys on this as well. Sleep mode seems to pop on kinda quick, but it's nothing bad. Just push a button or click the mouse and it's on again. I have had mine for about a month now and will not be going back to any other style!" —Nikki Bell
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in 12 styles).
2. Or a higher-end Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard paired with white phantom keycaps that make each key look like a delicious little marshmallow. When it lights up, you can see the letters underneath each key, and the RGB effects look *so* cool with the phantom keycaps.
3. And a dreamy, viral cloud wrist rest from Logitech's gorgeous Aurora collection to protect your wrists from that hard desk edge. If your home office desk doubles as a gaming setup, this'll help you achieve that popular ~cozy~ aesthetic that's probably all over your FYP.
Check out an unboxing on TikTok!
This little beauty is available only from the Logitech store on its own — elsewhere, you can get it as part of a bundle with the G713 wired or G715 wireless mechanical keyboard (also pictured above), which I personally own and use every day for work! It's a fantastic keyboard with a sleek, customizable look, since Logitech sells colorful top plates you can switch in and out. But if you aren't ready to upgrade your keyboard, you can still get the cute cloud wrist rest separately! It makes typing all day sooo much more comfortable, and even though I've been using it for a long time now, it still looks as good as the day I got it!
Get it from Logitech for $19.99.
4. A six-outlet wall charger and surge protector, which doubles as a night-light with a dusk-to-dawn sensor — it automatically turns on when ambient light in the area isn't enough to see. It's designed to handle those annoyingly bulky chargers, PLUS it has two USB fast-charging ports, meaning you can finally put an end to your daily routine of plugging and unplugging things underneath your desk.
Check it out in this TikTok unboxing.
Promising review: "I work from home in a small apartment, and this really made my setup work the way I want it to. I need to use all six plugs, plus I like to keep my phone and MiFi charging while working too. This was the perfect thing for me to get everything plugged in and essentially retrofitted into a built-in apartment wall desk setup that was intended for the large desktop towers of the late '90s. I’m ordering a second one in hopes it transforms another part of my weird floor plan. Bonus: The USB ports seem to fast charge my iPhone XS Max. I can go from dead to fully charged in about 90 minutes." —Moose
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
5. A cable cord-concealing box to finally address that ugly monster that is the power strip (and alllll the attached cords) underneath your desk. It'll give them a clean-looking home that's also out of reach of any nibbling cats or curious toddlers, with three entry/exit points for cables to pass through.
Check it out in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I bought it because I saw a woman on TikTok showcase something similar like this on her page (on how to keep a home tidy) and I was like I HAD to buy! It’s wonderful! I have ALWAYS hated seeing all the clutter of cords stick out from cord extenders and having this makes my small place look cleaner and organized! I would recommend this for anyone!" —Chidi
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and colors).
6. An Apple Pencil stand for holding your stylus when you're not using it (instead of you placing it down absentmindedly and then having to search for it for five minutes when it inevitably disappears). A weighted aluminum insert keeps it securely upright!
Check it out in this desk tour on TikTok! This stand can hold an Apple Pencil 1 or 2, without or without a grip/cover on it.
Promising review: "I can’t believe how much I use this. It’s so handy. I had to buy a new Apple Pencil because my old one kept rolling / falling off the desk and it stopped working. I pick it up and put it down SO many times a day, I was worried about the new one breaking from being clinked down on the desk so often. But now I have a nice safe, soft place for it to rest. It is genuinely one of my favorite things on my desk. Plus it matches my iPad cover and I love that." —Miranda
Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in six colors).
7. A colorful desk mat that's waterproof so your desk will be protected when you accidentally knock over your drink or spill some cereal while working (oops). It doubles as a mousepad *and* helps tie your entire aesthetic together if you have a color scheme!
You'll spot this one in the same TikTok as above!
Promising review: "The color is exactly as described and shown, a sweet little pink. It's got great desk coverage and I love it so much. I hate using a mouse pad and this works so perfect for my wireless mouse. The texture isn't weird so my arms resting on it isn't uncomfortable, and it wipes clean very easily. A great buy!" —Faline Keller
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 19 colors and four sizes).
8. A set of adjustable desk shelves made of natural wood for storing your books, pens, photos, and other office items + cute decor without taking up valuable work space.
The shelves come in two separate parts that can be arranged close together or spread further apart, depending on what you need!
Promising review: "I was running out of space for my books and this was a perfect fix!! Easy to use and fit perfectly on top of my bookshelf. Saw this on TikTok and would definitely recommend!" —Barbara Zurowski
Get them from Amazon for $23.39+ (available in six colors).
9. An ultra-thin webcam blocker you can stick on your laptop's camera for quick, seamless privacy. You can slide it open when you have video calls, then immediately slide it shut when the camera's not in use so you can have peace of mind that no one's accessing your camera without your knowledge.
Check out this "office must-have" in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I’m one of those who never leaves a review but this deserves one. I bought this for my new MacBook M1 after reading horror stories how other products cracked/broke MacBooks because of the stickiness on them and not being able to be removed, and I have to say I am so happy I went with this one! I read reviews how they’re not super sticky and are thin, but they are everything I wanted. They’re not to a point where I feel like I can wipe them off but they are sticky enough where I feel comfortable keeping it on until I want to change colors without a ton of force. They’re also thin enough to comfortably close my computer. And no, they’re not see-through." —Tiffany
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in six color combos).
10. A USB-powered BenQ Screenbar Halo that provides cozy, dimmable lighting for your desk area, plus monitor backlighting that can help increase eye comfort when you're staring at your screen for hours. Its smart wireless controller lets you switch modes and adjust brightness and warmth with the touch of a button — no messy wires, bulky lamps, or screen glare.
Front and back lighting can be turned on separately *or* together, and the angle can be adjusted 35 degrees. It's also compatible with curved monitors! You can even set your preferred brightness and color temp as "My Favorite" on the controller for easy access.
Peep how neat this looks in a super cute desk setup on TikTok and see it in action!
Promising review: "This is an expensive lamp, hence why I put off buying it for a long time. But now that I've been using it, I'm sorry I didn't buy it sooner. No shadows from the overhead light or screen glare from desk lamps. It feels well made and the light control puck is heavy and well designed. There are cheaper clones out there, but given the number of complaints about the lesser units, I decided to go with the top of the line and I'm glad I did. One caveat: Plug it into a charging brick instead of the computer USB port and you'll avoid any chance of flicker." —J. Cruz
Get it from Amazon for $179.
Psst — For a cheaper alternative, BenQ's base screenbar goes for $109 — it has controls on the bar itself instead of the wireless controller.
11. A precious little mushroom lamp — it won't take up mush room on your desk. It'll help you channel those cottagecore vibes while giving off the loveliest glow at night, with 16 colors and four brightness levels easily controlled with a remote.
Peep it in this adorable desk setup on TikTok.
Promising review: "Cute, cute, cute! This is one of the cutest night lights ever! Not only does it change colors; it can be controlled remotely and changed in a variety of colors and effects, from flashing to slowly fading from one color into another, or if desired, one constant color to match any decor. The brightness can also be adjusted. And the wood base gives it more than the look of a toy; it is perfectly classy." —roika
Get it from Amazon for $25.19.
12. Or a super customizable moon lamp that'll bring the dreamiest vibe to your setup. Using its companion app, you can adjust the color of your lighting or choose from 21 preset options, and it also has color modes that are sound-reactive so your moon can vibe to "lofi beats to study/relax to" right along with you (if you know you know).
Check out an unboxing + how it works in this TikTok!
Promising review: "I bought this lamp after seeing it on TikTok. It looked really cool and thought it would be nice edition to my bedroom! I actually expected to have some buyer's remorse but I couldn't have been more wrong! This lamp is so adorable and perfect for bedrooms of any age and would definitely go well with a kawaii gamer setup too. It has a multitude of color options; the gradient pastel rainbow is my favorite! It's controllable from your smartphone or touch, and it has a neat little feature where it changes color based on the sound it picks up! It's super affordable, especially compared to other smart lights like Phillips Hue." —Alice
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three styles).
13. An electric mug warmer in case you, like me, get distracted while working and sip your morning coffee so slowly, it ends up going cold before you finish it. With this electric warmer, you can happily enjoy your hot, caffeinated drink for hours.
Reviewers suggest turning the heat down from high to medium once the drink gets down to about the halfway point so it stays a comfortable temperature!
Check it out on TikTok (where one reviewer even has the genius idea to use it as a candle warmer at their desk too)!
After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good, but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long (because yes, I'm one of those people that'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m., all right!!). I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly. I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concave-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person.
Get it from Amazon for $23.29+ (available in eight styles).
14. A compact under-desk electric treadmill made for the multi-tasking mavens who want to incorporate more movement into their sedentary WFH schedule. It has an LED display that shows basic metrics like time, speed, and distance; a quiet motor (so you can focus on the work in front of you); and Bluetooth capability so you could even play music or a podcast through it.
See it in action in this TikTok! Its speed range is 0.5–6mph and its weight capacity is 220 pounds.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome. I'm a small, not technical person and managed to haul this thing up two flights of stairs (slowly), unbox, turn on and even connect my phone to the Bluetooth in it. No assembly. Simple instructions. Distance and time measurements seem to be accurate, but the 'calories' might be missing a decimal point. No squealing or groaning under my walking. Not too loud. Slides right under my bed. Didn't need to adjust the belt, though the tool to do so is included. Packaging says to oil every 30 hours. The remote is needed to make the treadmill function. It is extremely cheap — like dollar store cheap. I hope the company has a remote replacement for if/when the remote bites it. Even still, I would 100% buy this again. Great treadmill!" —Crowells
Get it from Amazon for $289.99+ (available in four colors).