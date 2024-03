48 Simple (But Impactful) Home Upgrades Under $30

Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bed bands for mattresses of various sizes.



Promising review: "We have a rather deep mattress and added a memory foam topper, which gave our fitted sheet a real stretch to be able to securely tuck at the corners and not slip off. It would hold some of the time, but we frequently had a corner or two slip off during the night. It was disrupting sleep, so I was ready to safety pin the fitted sheet corners in place. However, no need for safety pins. After giving Bed Band a try our fitted sheet slipping problem is solved! The clamp design grips like iron, but the best part is the adjustable bands that allow for a quick final fit after installing the clamps. The other designs require that you adjust the bands first, and then stretch the clamps into place under tension. With Bed Band, you clamp each band into place without tension, then you use the quick adjuster to apply tension as needed. This makes for a much simpler installation, and with a product that by its nature needs to removed and re-installed repeatedly (sheet washing), ease of installation is critical. Bed Bands is the clear design winner here for both function and ease of installation. A stellar product design at an affordable price!" —David K

Get a pack of four bands from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors, two sizes, and multiple packs).