33 Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say Make It Feel Like You’re "Walking On Clouds"

Reviewers swear these don't even have a break-in period, making them a great pickup for that last-minute outdoorsy trip where hiking and rough terrain are on the docket. Note that it's recommended to go up a half size in these boots to accomodate thicker hiking socks, and I found that to be true when I picked up these shoes myself — I'm normally an 8 but found an 8.5 in these to be totally comfortable.

I also found that they held up well even on my first hike — though I did admittedly still have some soreness around my heel area, this was after a hard, 7+ mile hike with lots of rocks and climbing, so I don't blame the shoes. They felt comfortable right out of the box and super supportive when I was navigating rocks and rough terrain. And though I only stepped in water a couple of times briefly, my socks stayed dry too. I got the brown color with red laces as pictured above, and they're even cuter in person, which is just another plus.

Promising review: "Comfortable and definitely water resistant! I’ve worn these on a few hikes that involved walking through creeks and along shoreline and had water up to my ankle but these stayed dry and the color is still perfect. No blisters, which I normally get from new shoes. These are like walking on clouds. They are sturdy for your ankles on rocks and have good grip — not immune to slippery rocks but much better than sneakers." —KrisSquared

