33 Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say Make It Feel Like You’re "Walking On Clouds"

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Bestselling Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers that, true to their name, feel like walking on a cloud, with a sock-like construction that hugs your foot. And the stretchy mesh upper means these'll keep you nice and cool even when the walking tour involves hours of walking in the blazing sun.
Promising reviews: "They felt weird the first time I put them on…but as I started walking in them it got better! Usually my feet are killing me by the end of the day or I’m just super sweaty in my dress shoes, but these are like walking on a literal CLOUD ☁️ and they let my feet breathe!" —Alyssa
"Literally the BEST shoes ever! So comfy. I spent a whole day at Disney with no complaints, normally I'm tired after two hours of walking in the park, but with these babies, I was up and walking alll day with no problem." —Katherine
Get them from Amazon for $33.32+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 30 colors).
2. Cushionaire slides made to fit your feet like a glove thanks to the flexible cork footbed and supportive, padded suede insole. They have over 52,000 5-star ratings, and over 1,000 reviews (!) draw comparisons between these and Birkenstocks, with many claiming they're just as comfortable for a fraction of the price.
Promising review: "Like walking on a cloud. These are the most comfortable sandals I have ever owned. I have plantar fibroma, which makes wearing shoes extremely uncomfortable. These are great, providing arch support and a comfortable walk. My feet stay in place without sliding side to side. The soles don't squeak when walking on polished floors. I bought two colors and, for the price, may add a few more." —S. R. F.
"I have six pairs of Birkenstocks and just didn't want to spend that kind of money this time. These sandals are actually more comfortable than my Birkenstocks. They have added padding on the insole. I think they were almost 1/3 of the price. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and 20 styles).
3. Sorel Kinetic sandals that channel fun, sporty sneaker vibes while giving you all the breathability and style of a good sandal. Their cushioned bouncy footbed is designed to keep you comfortable all day, even when the day's schedule doesn't allow much time for sitting breaks.
Promising reviews: "Literally bought these in every color. These are everything. I love these sandals. I also bought a pair for my mom and she loves it. They look amazing and feel like walking on clouds." —olgaola
"Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit. I found them true to size. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! So comfy!" —Maggie
Get them from Amazon for $67.90+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in seven colors).
4. Braided Plaka sandals for a cool boho look you can easily dress up or down, taking them from the beach to a nice dinner (aka perfect for travel). The braided straps might look a tad scary, like they'd rub uncomfortably after a few hours, but they're soft, adjustable, and hold your feet securely without friction. And they come in the most gorgeous colors!
FYI, these are best suited for narrow to medium-sized feet.
Promising review: "These sandals are like cotton candy clouds for your feet. Basically the Rolls-Royce of sandals." —A. Alphonse
"Comfort is a key feature that sets Plaka sandals apart from the rest. The soft and flexible sole provides excellent cushioning and support, making them incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods. The sandals conform to the natural curves of my feet, offering a glove-like fit that feels like walking on clouds. The adjustable straps ensure a customized and secure fit, allowing me to walk with ease and without any discomfort or blisters." —Ashley
Get them from Amazon for $29.71+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors).
5. Soft and squishy slide-on slippers that are basically cloud-like marshmallows for your feet. Yes, they're every bit as comfortable as that description implies, AND they come in the most delicious pastel shades. Though some just wear them as house slippers, others have packed them for vacation and walked miles in them!
FYI: Many reviewers suggest sizing down!
Promising reviews: "For anyone with foot pain, ankle hardware, or simply in search of a pair of slippers that offer an extraordinary level of comfort, I cannot recommend these enough. They've not only lived up to their promise of being ultra-cushioned but have also provided significant pain relief and support where I needed it most. In these slippers, every step feels like a soft, supportive cloud, making them an indispensable part of my daily routine." —RD
"These slides are — and I mean this in the best way — marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable. The material in every part is molded and squishy so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches. 10/10 highly recommend!" —Carrie B
Get them from Amazon for $20.38+ (available in women's sizes 4–16, men's sizes 3–14, and 24 styles).
6. Blundstone Chelsea boots known for their rugged durability and timeless style — you can trek all over the world in these. They're designed to absorb impact so your feet stay pain- and blister-free all day long, making these a reliable companion for long days of walking for years to come.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "Where they really shine is the insole. My feet feel like they are walking on a cloud. They have since become my favorite casual boot, and I would recommend them to everyone." —Joseph A.
"I have plantar fasciitis and my feet always hurt! It's so rare that I can just put on a pair of shoes, and they don't wear my feet into blisters and pain. I walk a lot and needed shoes that could stand miles of walking. These are wonderful and I can put orthotics in with plenty of space and not fitting too tight." —S. Smith
Get them from Amazon for $137.85+ (available in women's sizes 6–14, men's sizes 4–13, and in 14 colors). Note that Blundstone half sizes refer only to width, not length.
7. Strappy chunky heels that'll keep you supported and comfortable minus the dreaded break-in period (and at a budget-friendly price), perfect for the office, brunch dates, and more. Oh, and they come in a ton of fun shades if you like to have a pop of color on your feet.
Promising reviews: "These sandals were so very comfortable, they felt like walking on a cloud! Very cute shoes that looked good with shorts, pants, and dresses!" —MK
"Perfect work sandal. I needed a pair that was nice enough to wear to the office in the summer, but I also wanted something I’d wear outside of work too. The 2-inch heel makes them look a little bit dressier and they’re still super comfortable to walk in and wear all day. They fit true to size." —Skylar
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and 16 designs).
8. Allbirds Tree Runners, a breezy warm-weather sneaker made with a lightweight eucalyptus fiber material that promotes excellent ventilation. The castor bean oil-based insole foam regulates heat, wicks away moisture, and reduces odor to maintain your comfort, even after *years* of long, sweaty walks.
Allbirds are known for their superior comfort, and the Tree Runners are no exception. Its shoelaces are even made from recycled plastic bottles! And as needed, these can be tossed in the wash and set out to air dry without losing their shape.
Promising review: "Like walking on clouds. Wore these all through Spain and Portugal and referred to them as 'my magic shoes.' So comfortable with great support. They are my go-to shoe for running errands too." —April C.
"I love these shoes! They are perfect for the summer months because they breathe and are great for walking. They look cute with dresses too so I have been wearing them everywhere!" —Margaret L.
Get them from Allbirds for $98 (available in women's sizes 5–11, men's sizes 8–14, and 19 styles).
9. Timeless Franco Sarto loafers that mean business when it comes to durability — one look at their thick lug soles makes that obvious — but they also make yet another versatile addition to your closet, perfect for pairing with work slacks, dresses, and skirts or dressing down with jeans.
If you're between sizes, most reviewers suggest getting the smaller size.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "I was really hesitant to buy patent black shoes. I thought it would be too shiny and over the top. But I'm obsessed. These are super cute and fit like a glove. I'm a size 9 with a little bit of a wide foot and these are super comfy. Just enough space that you could wear these all day and feel like you're walking on a cloud. Definitely going to buy some other colors." —Kristy Vasquez
"What can I say? Franco Sarto shoes are always the best. I rarely wear anyone else’s shoes. They last and wear right, they are tailored and professional with a suit or jeans, and these have that thicker sole and skid protection so we don’t bust our a$$es while making that money. I’ve never bought a thicker (or lug soul shoe) and now that I have these, I would buy in every color. Get them. You won’t be let down. In fact, you too, will be part of the Sarto fan club." —MooreFun
Get them from Amazon for $79 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 16 colors).
10. Dr. Scholl's slip-on clogs you should reach for on days when COMFORT is *the* top priority. The soft, flexible construction and low-pressure, shock-absorbing insoles make these clogs a match made in heaven for your aching feet. And since they're slip-on, they're perfect for busy days when you're rushing out the door!
These are a fave of one third-grade teacher on TikTok (who says they stand on concrete floors all day)! They're also sustainably crafted using recycled water bottles.
Promising reviews: "Like walking on a cloud! I had this same shoe many years ago and completely wore them out. So glad to see them again and just bought them in three colors." —Debra
"I wasn't sure about this purchase when they first arrived because they're made out of plastic, kind of like Crocs, but I gave them a chance, and they are so comfortable. I love that they are slip-ons, and I don't have to deal with fastening them. Perfect for when you get caught in the rain unexpectedly. The price was reasonable." —WK
Get them from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in five colors and sizes 7–12).
11. And water-resistant Dr. Scholl's slip-on sneakers that'll let you stroll right through airport security with *slightly* less of a headache, considering how easy they are to kick on and off, with a cushioned insole that can withstand those many hours of walking without leaving your feet a painful, throbbing mess.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "These are a perfect sneaker for leggings, dresses, shorts, anything really. This is my third pair. The memory foam makes these sneakers feel like you're walking on clouds. I have been buying a pair every spring for the last 3 years. They hold up to all types of weather." —Danielle Tricomi
"These shoes were recommended as comfortable walking shoes. They absolutely are the best! I bought these shoes to have a stylish, casual shoe for a NYC/DC seven-day tour. I walked an average of 7–8 miles a day even in a downpour. Not a single blister or pain of any kind. If you are searching for stylish, casual, and comfortable, then these are it. Easy on and off, water-resistant, and coordinates with all outfits." —S. Lee
Get them from Amazon for $50 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 29 designs).