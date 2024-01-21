Say Goodbye To Cat-Related Stress With These 32 Useful Products

Happy & Polly is a small business with an incredible collection of cutesy cat and dog products, from carriers and scratching posts to water fountains and even apparel.



I've been using this cactus water fountain for months now and absolutely love it. I've used the cheap plastic kind in the past and noticed that 1) they get dirty fast and are annoying to clean, and 2) cats can knock them over or push them around. This ceramic fountain has solved all my problems, and the best part is that both of my cats actually love drinking out of it! It's hefty and doesn't shift around as they are trying to drink, and there's been no attempts to dismantle it either. It gives off a good flow from either side of the cactus in the middle, and my cats either like to nibble on that or drink around the hole the water flows into. This fountain is also super quiet, though you'll notice it making a bit of a noise when the water gets low (which helps remind you to clean it out and put in fresh water), and it shuts off entirely when out of water for safety. Ample hydration is *so* important for cats, especially if they're mostly on a dry food diet, so it's worth it to invest in a proper watering fountain that's built to last. And this one is.

Get it from Happy & Polly for $69.99 (originally $79.99 and replacement filters and pumps are available from them too).