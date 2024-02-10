If You’ve Decided To Start Romanticizing Your Life, These 49 Things Will Fit Right In With Your New Mindset

1. A stove- and microwave-safe glass teapot with a removable loose tea infuser. It's perfect for using with blooming tea flowers (and even comes with two!) so you can watch them unfurl in all of their beauty. Now you have an excuse to break out the fancy cups and have an elegant tea party — even if it's a party of one.
Promising review: "I love this teapot! I can use it as a kettle because of the type of glass it is. It is a bit fragile, so you just need be to be careful when washing it. It seems like similar glass to a coffee carafe, which I have broken in the past by setting it down in the sink too roughly. I love seeing this on my stove every morning and I use it every day since I got it. It doesn’t whistle like a normal kettle, but for those who enjoy the process of making tea and want something simple and beautiful, this is it. I love that you can boil the water and serve the tea from the same pot. I don’t use the steep canister in the middle all the time, but love that it’s there for when I want to put it in and steep loose tea or use the blooming flowers teas. For the price, it’s worth it. It’s an experience." —Sheena
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
And you can buy a variety pack of flowering teas here!
2. Romantic sheer curtains to replace your dark, heavy ones, because it'll help brighten up a room and let that good sunlight stream in. It helps make the room feel bigger, too.
If you don't want to get rid of your blackout curtains entirely, you can always layer them with sheers and keep them tied back when not in use! I switched to sheer curtains when I moved into my new NYC apartment over a year ago, and I honestly feel a bit more luxurious just having them around and seeing them lightly sway when I have my window open and they catch a breeze. They're just the best!!
Promising review: "I LOVE THESE! I was looking for something to brighten my apartment up and to make it feel bigger. I’m so, so, so glad I decided to go with these! I was so scared while opening them. I ordered four white 95-inch sets. I just threw them in the dryer for two to three minutes to de-wrinkle them and hung them. These are amazingly cheap for how nice they are! Definitely makes my apartment feel like HOME. I would recommend these to anyone." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.19+ (available in 13 sizes and 17 colors).
3. An instant photo printer so you can print out your treasured memories on demand and display them around your home or tape them into your scrapbook/journal. This connects to your phone via Bluetooth and doesn't need any expensive toner, just replacement photo paper as needed!
Promising review: "I printed one picture [above, left] just to see the quality and it is amazing, crystal clear. I got this printer for my trips so I can share photographic memories with my friends and family; they are small and cute. I can’t wait to use it more." —Janet Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in four colors).
4. A water-resistant, three-layer outdoor picnic blanket you'll want to pack for your meditative outdoor afternoons, whether it's sitting in the local park to journal or on the beach with your Kindle. It rolls up easily with a sleek leather strap that buckles with a handle for carrying!
Hello, I have this exact blanket and funnily enough, so does my boyfriend (he bought his before we met). So, in addition to all the Amazon reviewers, that's two more people to vouch for how great it is: It's soft, genuinely water-resistant, and easily portable thanks to the included leather belt. We've taken it to the park so many times and will continue to do so!
Promising review: "I just love this picnic blanket! I hesitated buying it because I thought it would be a pain to use the buckles every time. I am pleasantly surprised that I can just leave them buckled and just slide the straps on and off, no need to fuss with the actual buckle! Perfect size for my family of five. Quality product and adorable! Very happy with this purchase!" —MAH
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in two other styles).
5. Glass cups with bamboo lids that'll add a little extra something to your morning iced coffee, smoothie, or juice. They're super aesthetic, but the bamboo lid also adds a little extra security if you're prone to spilling things or leaving drinks uncovered for hours.
Promising review: "I've used these for three months and I LOVE THEM!!! They are so aesthetically pleasing and easy to clean. They hold the perfect amount for an iced medium-sized drink. They do not spill at all. My aunt came over recently and I made her a coffee using these. She loved them so much and kept hyping them up that I went and ordered her a set. They're amazing!" —Amila
Get a set of four from Amazon for $16.99.
6. And a set of vintage-inspired glass mugs so you can feel *extra* fancy drinking your lattes, tea, or [insert drink of choice here]. Heck, you could even eat yogurt, oatmeal, ice cream, or other little snacks out of this and I would support it 100%.
The set of two also comes with two gold spoons to match. 🥺
Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven styles).
7. A gold decorative mirror you can hang or even use as a tray to elegantly display jewelry, perfume, or decor on your vanity or dresser. This low-key looks like something out of Beauty and the Beast and I'm here for it.
Promising review: "I am forever in love with this! Very aesthetically pleasing!! Mirror hasn’t scratched and adds some *spice* to my perfume collection." —Morgan Newbanks
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three colors).
8. A copy of Burn After Writing so you can dive deeper into self-reflection through its questions and thought experiments that'll bring you face to face with your deepest feelings and memories. On days when you're ready to set your phone aside and stop doomscrolling, this can help you recenter yourself in the present and let go of whatever's weighing you down.
Promising review: "This book changed the brain chemistry within. I promise you the only way out of the mental blockade, past the fog, you have to keep going through it. You have to face it head on. This book make me look my fear, past, and present in the eye and identify everything that has ever happened. There is power in lying down peacefully. There is power in healing. It is YOUR choice. No one is going to make you a better you than you." —Thalia
Get it from Amazon for$7.32.
9. And a classic bullet journal to organize and reflect on your days in whatever way feels right to you. You can get as creative as you like or keep things extremely simple, and create calendar spreads, track habits, write journal entries, doodle, and keep as many running lists as you like. The possibilities are truly endless, thanks to the versatile dotted pages.
You can look up bullet journals on TikTok, YouTube, etc. for inspiration if you need help getting started! But as the reviewer below mentions, try not to get intimidated by the elaborate spreads and art some people create using bullet journals — you can keep yours as simple as you like, and experiment with your style over time! As you can see above, many people do dress up their pages with art and cute washi tape.
Promising review: "This is really working for me! If you're interested in using a bullet journal, watch a few YouTube videos on it first. If you don't already know, this thing is blank with a dot matrix, it gives no guidance. That may seem overly simple for a journal/planner. But if you've tried lots of planners before and gotten bored with them because they don't do something you need them to do, this may be the system for you. Oh, and don't be intimidated by all the videos with beautiful journals, boasting calligraphy and artsy doodles. I CANNOT DRAW ! But people think I'm artsy just cause the dots help guide your handwriting and whatnot. Give it a try!" —Roni Garrison-Joyner
Get it from Amazon for $24.50 (available in 30 colors and four page styles: dotted, plain, ruled, and squared).
10. A French-style marble butter keeper so you always have room-temp and perfectly spreadable butter on hand for your morning bagels and toast (because we all know the torture of trying to spread chilled butter).
Promising review: "There are people who have this butter bowl and then there are savages. It’s like Zeus made a statue of himself and then carved the butter bowl out of that. I feel like society moved one step closer to true enlightenment with this invention. It really is the cats meow, and keeps our cat from licking the butter!" —Mike
Get it from Amazon for $21.85.
11. A rechargeable electric lighter to ~fuel~ your candle obsession even more. No more burned fingers, no more throwing away disposable lighters when they run out — you can charge up this little guy over and over (though a single charge will last you a while) and use it to light wicks without you getting anywhere close.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok.
Promising review: "Wow. This thing is amazing. Small and so easy to use. My husband kept saying it won’t light anything and was blown away when it did. We lit candles and paper to use as fuel with absolutely no effort. No fuel is needed. Just a quick recharging. And no waste in throwing away those huge and never easy-to-use butane sticks. Love love it. Easy buying process, so I would recommend everyone buy one." —Diane Bold
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 12 colors).
12. A gold candle snuffer that's beautiful, functional, and a little ~extra~ all at the same time. With this, you can extinguish your candles without having to blow them out (which potentially spreads embers and wax), and it'll look SO pretty sitting on your mantle or coffee table.
You can see it used near the end of this TikTok!
Promising reviews: "This snuffer does the job. I bought it to snuff out my tea candles so that I'm not blowing wax everywhere. It works perfectly. I like the weight and it looks very pretty sitting on the mantle. The price is perfect also." —Mary Lesane
"This is a candle must-have! I used to blow my candles out but sometimes I get nervous I’ll blow ember all over the place, no good. But this helps snuffing out the candles." —Jennifer Frances Castro
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
13. And a genius candle warmer lamp if you love the *idea* of candles but flames make you nervous (or you live in an apartment where they're not allowed!). Just set the candle on its base and turn the lamp on, and its heat will melt the candle as if it were lit, releasing its delicious aroma into the air. It's cute, cozy, and completely hazard free.
It includes a halogen warming bulb, and even has a dimmer so you can adjust it to your desired brightness level.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok (it looks super cute in a kitchen too)!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says: "🎶 It's me, hi. I'm the impulsive buyer, it's me. 🎶 After seeing this gooorgeous candle warmer online time and time again (and trying to ignore the urge to buy what I absolutely didn't need)...I finally did it, and WOW am I glad I did. This lamp looks even better in person, it warms all of my candles evenly, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too! It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift."
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
14. A pack of 23 Facetory sheet masks packed with all sorts of skin-friendly ingredients, from soothing rice bran extracts and brightening lemon to detoxifying charcoal and plumping collagen. Nothing says "romanticizing life" like embracing self-care, and this set gives you so many options when your skin needs a pick-me-up. The adorable packaging is just the cherry on top. ✨
Facetory is a Korean brand that launched in 2016, and all of their products are made in Korea. The masks are also cruelty-free and free of sulfates, parabens, fragrances, and synthetic colors.
This sheet mask collection is one of my favorite purchases recently, and I