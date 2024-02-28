Skip To Content
    39 Things To Help Solve The Few Annoying Things About Your Cat

    I love my cats. I would do literally anything for my cats. But if your cats, like mine, are sometimes agents of chaos, these things can help.

    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A double-layered litter mat with a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor. You can then press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer!

    amazon.com, Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    I've been using this trapper mat for over a year now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat.

    Promising review: "I can't live without it now. My cats are a big pain in my butt when it comes to pushing litter out of the litter box. Sometimes they even just play with it (which I don't understand) and this product saves me so much time and energy on cleaning up their mess!" —Naomi

    Get it from Amazon for $14.89+ (available in four sizes and three colors).

    2. Or a Gorilla Grips litter box mat if your cat likes to leap out of the litter box and sprint away like they're on a mission, causing the mat to slide around. This is designed to stay in place by gripping the floor, with deep grooves and mesh on top made to trap excess litter until you're ready to dump it. (Bonus: It comes in cute colors too — the light purple shade is popular!)

    the light purple litter mat in a reviewer's litter box room
    a grey litter mat under a hooded litter box
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "How did I live without this? I've only had the mat for a couple of days, but I already love it! I really enjoy the spongy feel of the mat and how it's not too abrasive — and so does my cat. It says that you need to give your cat some time to adjust to the new mat, but my cat seemed to be OK with the texture to the point of her sitting on the mat just for fun. I really enjoy the fact I'm not sweeping up cat litter every day as well! Love your product, will recommend!" —O truant Muse

    Get a large mat from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven sizes and in 12 colors).

    3. A ChomChom roller (with over 133,000 5-star ratings!) in case your cat loves to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!

    a blue velvet ottoman covered in cat hair, with an after photo of it 10 seconds later looking clean and hair-free after using the chomchom
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds. 

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors). 

    4. And a FURemover carpet rake for your rugs and carpets, because it's basically a magnet for all that embedded fur, and you won't have to lug around a vacuum. The built-in squeegee is also effective on hardwood, tile, and other flat surfaces to clean up any messy spills. Plus, the handle extends up to 5 feet long!

    Reviewer photo holding a huge chunk of cat fur that they brushed out of the carpet
    the brush next to a pile of pet hair
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out our FURemover broom review for more satisfying photos of the hair it removed from one BuzzFeed Shopping editor's carpet.

    Promising review: "LIFE CHANGER. We have two very floofy cats, and I have long, thick hair, so needless to say, there is a lot of shedding in our house. I could tell our vacuum wasn't quite doing the trick, and I happened to stumble upon this item that looked to be the solution. WOW. First of all, it's a bit of a workout if you've got a medium-pile carpet like I do. I use short, firm strokes with the squeegee side, and it pulls the hair up instantly. It is tedious work to do a whole room, but the satisfaction you get when you see all the hair makes it so worth it. Then, you'll do a second pass in high-traffic areas and see how much MORE hair there is and wonder how you ever lived like that. Once you've got a nice pile, you can pick the clump of fur up by hand. I like to give it a quick vacuum after to get the dust and dirt that comes up. I haven't used it on our laminate flooring, but I'm sure that will blow me away, too. This item is a complete must-have for anyone who owns a furry pet. This broom will absolutely outshine any expensive 'pet-rated' vacuum cleaner out there." —Leanna G.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    5. A pair of professional nail clippers because trimming those claws will help immensely if they're tearing up every bit of furniture in your home. It can also help if you have two cats who like to play a little too roughly and prevent them from accidentally hurting each other.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Seriously, using this should be part of your regular routine if it's not already! You can start with just one or two nails at a time to get them used to the process, and of course, be sure to give them a treat afterward 😊

    Promising review: "I have a new adult cat that I rescued who was scratching everything in sight. I ordered these and immediately sat her down to start work. I was terrified I was accidentally going to hurt her but it was so easy for both me and her!! I had to do one paw at a time because she started to squirm from being held still too long, but they worked great and I’m so happy with them!" —blushingsooner

    Get them from Amazon for $6.99.

    6. A jar of clear Museum Gel, a reusable nontoxic gel that'll secure your belongings so they don't get knocked over by your mischievous cat who needs attention RIGHT NOW, or else... (*cue the sound of glass shattering on the floor*). 

    A customer review photo of a finger holding a tiny amount of the Museum Gel
    a graphic showing a cat walking around a glass jar
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "When our spicy baby cat needs attention RIGHT NOW, she employs her skills of destruction and mayhem by knocking anything and everything off every surface her lil' paws can reach. Typical terror time is around 4:30 a.m. to make sure she gets her 5 a.m. breakfast. So unnecessary — that’s where this museum gel proved itself to be a miracle product. She was distraught to realize she could no longer push my fragile vase and perfume bottles, my wife’s glasses holder, ANYTHING to make a commotion alarm. I think she was surprised when she still got her 5 a.m. breakfast without setting off her usual crashing/banging/breaking chain of events. Great product with dozens of uses to discover." —Lexie

    Get it from Amazon for $11.46.

    7. A purring toy for anxious kitties who cry loudly and frequently. Designed for cats who struggle with separation anxiety, this soothing touch-activated toy emits a familiar purr that'll make it your baby's new favorite nap buddy.

    a kitten face-first sleeping on the toy
    reviewer's cat napping on the sloth purring toy
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    If you have a single-cat home or have a cat who's grieving the loss of a companion, this toy can be a hypnotizing source of comfort. It's a good choice for kittens recently separated from their mother as well. Also, please watch this reviewer's video of their kitten [pictured above left] kneading and rubbing their face on the purring toy because 😭 it's so cute.

    Promising review: "Works like a charm! I recently found myself a cat mama of an abandoned week-old kitten. I bought this knowing she needed just something to cuddle up to in her bed. Turns out it basically hypnotizes her to sleep. She crawls to it, kneads it, and eventually her meows turn to silence. I wish the purring lasted longer but for $10 it is a lifesaver. She's pooped on it a couple of times so I've had to throw it in the washer and dryer minus the battery pack. It's held up great." —S Leytem

    Get them from Amazon: the blue sloth for $6.34 and the purple cat for $10.99

    8. A set of transparent couch protectors when absolutely nothing else will distract them from the grand appeal of ripping your sofa to shreds. You get 10 large self-adhesive pieces to apply around the spots they target the most, and eventually your kitty will learn they have to scratch elsewhere.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our cat was destroying the corner of our brand-new sectional, so I was excited to try these out. I didn’t want to try sprays or anything with pins that puncture the couches. I was a little worried about the quality of the adhesive, but the screen has been holding up and my cat no longer scratches that corner. There are plenty of screens in the package to add more if she finds a new spot." —NKakanis

    Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in other packs).

    9. Or a carpet scratch stopper in case they have a fixation on the carpet under your door, which isn't just waking you up at night — it's causing damage that might force you to kiss your security deposit goodbye if you rent. It slides right underneath your door so that when they go to scratch, their claws won't find anything to grip onto, eliminating the habit for good.

    a cat attempting to claw the carpet underneath a door but unable to because of the clear scratch stopper inserted underneath
    Amazon

    Check out how easy it is to set up in this TikTok!

    KittySmart is a small business that invented the CarPet Scratch Stopper so scratched carpet would never be a concern, hoping to reduce declawing in cats.

    Promising review: "Honestly, I wish I had bought this years ago. We have to keep our door closed at night and our kitties have practically destroyed the carpet around the door trying to get in. We ended up using a baby gate for the longest time but it got so annoying having to hop over it when we needed to go in and out of our bedroom. We put this down and even though the cats still claw at the floor, this prevents them from doing damage to the carpet. Great product, could not recommend more!" —Melissa Corey

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five sizes).

    10. A wall-mounted scratching post for cats who like scratching on vertical surfaces (like your couch!). The nice thing about this wall-mounted post is that 1. it takes up way less space than a standard scratching post and 2. it's not an eyesore.

    Cat scratching the oval wall-mounted sisal post
    Amazon

    It's also very sturdy, so bigger cats won't have to worry about this wobbling around whenever they scratch it. The material here is sisal wood, not cheap cardboard, so it should last you a long time as well.

    Promising review: "The average cat scratching post is a hideous blend of string and beige carpet that sucks the soul from any room in which it is placed. Not this one. This scratching post is sleek, well made and unassuming, blending easily into any room. It arrived well packaged and was easy to install with the hardware provided. Furthermore, it is robustly constructed and stands up to constant use by my cat." —D James

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    11. An organic cat grass growing kit if they love to taste-test your indoor plants (some of which can be toxic!) or who struggle with hairballs. Give them a taste of the outdoors with this cat-safe, fiber-rich grass, which includes a healthy mix of wheat grass, oat, barley, and rye and helps digestion.

    Cat chewing on cat grass in a white mug
    a cat nuzzling the cat grass in a window
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Plus, it comes in an adorable cat face mug!

    The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.

    Promising review: "As far as the flavor goes; the kitties seem to find it top notch! Was tall enough after only five days; but we held off for day six to make sure 'little destroyer' didn't pull it out by the roots! The cup opening keeps the shoots tight together unlike some you buy in the pet store. We couldn't be more pleased. We ordered a refill at the same time and plan to order again just to have two cups so my kids don't fight for position. No mold problems if you follow watering directions." —Kathleen M.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.94.

    12. Feliway calming spray designed to address multiple common cat problems, from scratching on furniture to peeing on the bed. Oftentimes, this behavior can be a stress reaction to their environment, so the calming pheromones can put them at ease and put an end to the damaging habit.

    A person&#x27;s hand holding the Feliway Classic spray and a cat sniffing it
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This stuff is amazing. It really works! Our indoor-only male tabby is 9 years old and thought it would be a good time to start spraying. We bought Feliway diffusers and spray, and the behavior completely stopped! We let the diffusers go dry without replacing and all was fine for a while. Then spring came and we opened windows — our boy started spraying again. We replenished diffusers and purchased more spray, and again, the behavior completely stopped! Amazing. Highly recommend." —Kelly B.

    "We have tried so many things to keep my daughter's cat from ruining our new fabric sofa and easy chair. I didn't think my daughter should spend the relatively high cost for this spray since it's too late for these pieces of furniture. However, much to my surprise, Feliway actually works. Her cat — over a month later now — is still refraining from scratching the furniture, yet does not seem at all intimidated by the spray or furniture area. And we only briefly noticed a very slight odor ourselves. When we visit the relatives with this cat, we will take the spray with us. We only wish we had purchased this earlier." —Erica OK

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    13. Or a more budget-friendly calming spray that can help tense, aggressive cats chill the heck out. Whether they're attacking other cats in the household or flip out when it's time to go to the vet, this calming formula can give them a little bit of zen and make your life easier.

    A cat belly up sleeping on a cat bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Is your cat actually the devil? Does it poop up walls or start fights with the couch for no reason? Try this. Works like magic. I don't know what kind of dark magic is in it. I don't care. All I know is my cat does not try to eat the face of my other cats anymore. WIN." —graphicsgoddess13

    Get it from Amazon for $8.80.

    14. A pair of food storage containers for particularly smart kitties (like mine) who will tear open their food bags if left out. These BPA-free bins keep your cat's food fresh for longer and also make it easy to reach in and scoop out the amount you need.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You get a large 33-quart bin and a smaller, stackable 12-quart bin, so if you also have a dog you could store your dog and cat food separately, or just use the top bin to store other cat supplies. You could also use the bottom bin for storing their litter bag and the top bin for food — the options here are endless! The wheels on the bottom bin make it easy to roll around, a helpful feature for those with limited mobility or less arm strength. A scoop is included!

    FYI, I use a similar bin from this brand for storing my cats' dry food and love it — especially the fact that their products are made of food-safe polypropylene, aka are BPA-free.

    Promising review: "These storage boxes are excellent for protecting pet food from bugs and mice. The smaller container can hold just under an 11-pound bag of cat food. The cat food we use has crunchy and soft morsels. The soft morsels stay soft and the scent from the food when opening the container is fresh and sustained. The bottom container holds up to 25-pound bag of dog food. It has the same results too. The wheels make it convenient to store in a pantry or closet and slide out when needed." —Shannon Campbell

    Get it from Amazon for $24.29+ (available in 10 colors).

    15. An automatic water fountain so your cat stops trying to drink out of the kitchen faucet. Cats prefer to drink from running water, and this fountain maintains a steady stream that should actually encourage them to drink more water, a healthy habit that can help with kidney issues down the road.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It comes with three replacement filters and a mat.

    Promising review: "My cat likes to drink out of the toilet. I bought her a $60 stainless-steel teardrop fountain which she never used (not to mention how loud it is). I tried closing the toilet to force her to drink out of it, but then she resorted to meowing next to the sink. So I asked my sister, who is a vet, what I should do. She suggested a flower fountain since cats are more inclined to drink out of them. This thing is amazing. It is DEAD silent with the flower cap on, and without it it has a nice waterfall sound. My cat, even with the toilet bowl open, consistently chooses to drink from this. It’s been a lifesaver. I honestly do not have a single bad thing to say about this." —Minno Durkin

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).

    16. And an automatic cat feeder because those early morning wake-up calls from your cat letting you know it's TIME TO EAT are plain exhausting. You just program this feeder to dispense a certain amount of food up to four times a day, and it'll make sure your cat gets fed at that time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It plugs into the wall, but it also accepts batteries in case of power outages. Also, you can record a 10-second clip of your voice saying something like, "Maggie! It's time to eat!" so they get a consistent verbal cue that they recognize.

    Promising review: "Pistol Pete is an adorable feline; however, the 4 a.m. 'wake up and feed me' calls were getting old. He would gently tap our faces, but if ignored, he'd go to the bedside table and start swatting stuff onto the floor. Subtle. The Petlibro automatic feeder is the perfect remedy, not just for those early morning wake-up calls but also to portion out the feedings. He used to nag us throughout the day as if he had not been fed in weeks. Only downside is he often sits vigil next to the feeder waiting. At first he tried to tamper with it, but the lid's on pretty secure. He's let that go." —K Flo

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

    17. waterproof feeding mat that does the job of keeping your cat's eating area clean while also looking ridiculously cute. It's made of a waterproof silicone material to prevent sliding and make it super easy to clean.

    the rainbow feeding mat
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    Happy & Polly is a small business with an incredible collection of cutesy cat and dog products, from carriers and scratching posts to water fountains and even apparel.

    I have this adorable rainbow mat above from Happy & Polly, and I get compliments on it from everyone who steps foot in my kitchen. Besides the obvious — that it's C-U-T-E — I love how easy it is to clean, because my cats are prone to spilling dry food, dripping wet food, and sometimes even vomiting (🙃) on it if they've scarfed down their meal too fast. It keeps all the mess off my floor so I can easily slide any scraps into my trash can. And for any wet messes, I can easily wipe the top clean with a damp rag thanks to the waterproof (non-toxic) silicone material on top, which *also* helps prevent bowls and dropped food from sliding around. There are plenty of feeding mats out there, but this one might just be the cutest I've ever seen, and adds a nice pop of color to my kitchen! 🌈

    Promising review: "Adorable and easy to clean. This was a perfect addition to my cat's food bowls. It’s a decent sized mat and super easy to rinse off!" —Elizabeth Tarnof

    Get it from Happy & Polly for $23.99.

    18. For outdoor cats who like to spend their days rolling around in dirt, a waterless dry shampoo to clean their fur while also saving both of you the trauma of giving them a bath.

    a multi-colored persian cat with a clean coat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is great at helping me keep my long-haired Persian's hair smelling and feeling clean without actually having to bathe her multiple times a month. She is a rather messy eater and gets her chest dirty and this waterless foam cleans the mess right up." –Crystal M.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.81.

    19. A UV black-light flashlight that, uh, may give you some very gross info about where your cat has been having accidents. There's nothing worse than detecting the vague smell of cat pee and not knowing where it's coming from.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.