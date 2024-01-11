40 Things To Help Solve The Few Annoying Things About Your Cat

1. A double-layered litter mat with a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor. You can then press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer!
2. Or a Gorilla Grips litter box mat if your cat likes to leap out of the litter box and sprint away like they're on a mission, causing the mat to slide around. This is designed to stay in place by gripping the floor, with deep grooves and mesh on top made to trap excess litter until you're ready to dump it. (Bonus: It comes in cute colors too — the light purple shade is popular!)
Promising review: "How did I live without this? I've only had the mat for a couple of days, but I already love it! I really enjoy the spongy feel of the mat and how it's not too abrasive — and so does my cat. It says that you need to give your cat some time to adjust to the new mat, but my cat seemed to be OK with the texture to the point of her sitting on the mat just for fun. I really enjoy the fact I'm not sweeping up cat litter every day as well! Love your product, will recommend!" —O truant Muse
3. A ChomChom roller (with over 133,000 5-star ratings!) in case your cat loves to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie
4. And a FURemover carpet rake for your rugs and carpets, because it's basically a magnet for all that embedded fur, and you won't have to lug around a vacuum. The built-in squeegee is also effective on hardwood, tile, and other flat surfaces to clean up any messy spills. Plus, the handle extends up to 5 feet long!
Check out our FURemover broom review for more satisfying photos of the hair it removed from one BuzzFeed Shopping editor's carpet.
Promising review: "LIFE CHANGER. We have two very floofy cats, and I have long, thick hair, so needless to say, there is a lot of shedding in our house. I could tell our vacuum wasn't quite doing the trick, and I happened to stumble upon this item that looked to be the solution. WOW. First of all, it's a bit of a workout if you've got a medium-pile carpet like I do. I use short, firm strokes with the squeegee side, and it pulls the hair up instantly. It is tedious work to do a whole room, but the satisfaction you get when you see all the hair makes it so worth it. Then, you'll do a second pass in high-traffic areas and see how much MORE hair there is and wonder how you ever lived like that. Once you've got a nice pile, you can pick the clump of fur up by hand. I like to give it a quick vacuum after to get the dust and dirt that comes up. I haven't used it on our laminate flooring, but I'm sure that will blow me away, too. This item is a complete must-have for anyone who owns a furry pet. This broom will absolutely outshine any expensive 'pet-rated' vacuum cleaner out there." —Leanna G.
5. A pair of professional nail clippers because trimming those claws will help immensely if they're tearing up every bit of furniture in your home. It can also help if you have two cats who like to play a little too roughly and prevent them from accidentally hurting each other.
6. A jar of clear Museum Gel, a reusable nontoxic gel that'll secure your belongings so they don't get knocked over by your mischievous cat who needs attention RIGHT NOW, or else... (*cue the sound of glass shattering on the floor*).
Promising review: "When our spicy baby cat needs attention RIGHT NOW, she employs her skills of destruction and mayhem by knocking anything and everything off every surface her lil' paws can reach. Typical terror time is around 4:30 a.m. to make sure she gets her 5 a.m. breakfast. So unnecessary — that’s where this museum gel proved itself to be a miracle product. She was distraught to realize she could no longer push my fragile vase and perfume bottles, my wife’s glasses holder, ANYTHING to make a commotion alarm. I think she was surprised when she still got her 5 a.m. breakfast without setting off her usual crashing/banging/breaking chain of events. Great product with dozens of uses to discover." —Lexie
7. A purring toy for anxious kitties who cry loudly and frequently. Designed for cats who struggle with separation anxiety, this soothing touch-activated toy emits a familiar purr that'll make it your baby's new favorite nap buddy.
If you have a single-cat home or have a cat who's grieving the loss of a companion, this toy can be a hypnotizing source of comfort. It's a good choice for kittens recently separated from their mother as well. Also, please watch this reviewer's video of their kitten [pictured above left] kneading and rubbing their face on the purring toy because 😭 it's so cute.
Promising review: "Works like a charm! I recently found myself a cat mama of an abandoned week-old kitten. I bought this knowing she needed just something to cuddle up to in her bed. Turns out it basically hypnotizes her to sleep. She crawls to it, kneads it, and eventually her meows turn to silence. I wish the purring lasted longer but for $10 it is a lifesaver. She's pooped on it a couple of times so I've had to throw it in the washer and dryer minus the battery pack. It's held up great." —S Leytem
8. A set of transparent couch protectors when absolutely nothing else will distract them from the grand appeal of ripping your sofa to shreds. You get 10 large self-adhesive pieces to apply around the spots they target the most, and eventually your kitty will learn they have to scratch elsewhere.
9. Or a carpet scratch stopper in case they have a fixation on the carpet under your door, which isn't just waking you up at night — it's causing damage that might force you to kiss your security deposit goodbye if you rent. It slides right underneath your door so that when they go to scratch, their claws won't find anything to grip onto, eliminating the habit for good.
Check out how easy it is to set up in this TikTok!
KittySmart is a small business that invented the CarPet Scratch Stopper so scratched carpet would never be a concern, hoping to reduce declawing in cats.
Promising review: "Honestly, I wish I had bought this years ago. We have to keep our door closed at night and our kitties have practically destroyed the carpet around the door trying to get in. We ended up using a baby gate for the longest time but it got so annoying having to hop over it when we needed to go in and out of our bedroom. We put this down and even though the cats still claw at the floor, this prevents them from doing damage to the carpet. Great product, could not recommend more!" —Melissa Corey
10. A wall-mounted scratching post for cats who like scratching on vertical surfaces (like your couch!). The nice thing about this wall-mounted post is that 1. it takes up way less space than a standard scratching post and 2. it's not an eyesore.
11. An organic cat grass growing kit if they love to taste-test your indoor plants (some of which can be toxic!) or who struggle with hairballs. Give them a taste of the outdoors with this cat-safe, fiber-rich grass, which includes a healthy mix of wheat grass, oat, barley, and rye and helps digestion.
Plus, it comes in an adorable cat face mug!
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "As far as the flavor goes; the kitties seem to find it top notch! Was tall enough after only five days; but we held off for day six to make sure 'little destroyer' didn't pull it out by the roots! The cup opening keeps the shoots tight together unlike some you buy in the pet store. We couldn't be more pleased. We ordered a refill at the same time and plan to order again just to have two cups so my kids don't fight for position. No mold problems if you follow watering directions." —Kathleen M.
12. Feliway calming spray designed to address multiple common cat problems, from scratching on furniture to peeing on the bed. Oftentimes, this behavior can be a stress reaction to their environment, so the calming pheromones can put them at ease and put an end to the damaging habit.
13. Or a more budget-friendly calming spray that can help tense, aggressive cats chill the heck out. Whether they're attacking other cats in the household or flip out when it's time to go to the vet, this calming formula can give them a little bit of zen and make your life easier.
14. A pair of food storage containers for particularly smart kitties (like mine) who will tear open their food bags if left out. These BPA-free bins keep your cat's food fresh for longer and also make it easy to reach in and scoop out the amount you need.
15. An automatic water fountain so your cat stops trying to drink out of the kitchen faucet. Cats prefer to drink from running water, and this fountain maintains a steady stream that should actually encourage them to drink more water, a healthy habit that can help with kidney issues down the road.
16. And an automatic cat feeder because those early morning wake-up calls from your cat letting you know it's TIME TO EAT are plain exhausting. You just program this feeder to dispense a certain amount of food up to four times a day, and it'll make sure your cat gets fed at that time.
17. A waterproof feeding mat that does the job of keeping your cat's eating area clean while also looking ridiculously cute. It's made of a waterproof silicone material to prevent sliding and make it super easy to clean.
Happy & Polly is a small business with an incredible collection of cutesy cat and dog products, from carriers and scratching posts to water fountains and even apparel.
I have this adorable rainbow mat above from Happy & Polly, and I get compliments on it from everyone who steps foot in my kitchen. Besides the obvious — that it's C-U-T-E — I love how easy it is to clean, because my cats are prone to spilling dry food, dripping wet food, and sometimes even vomiting (🙃) on it if they've scarfed down their meal too fast. It keeps all the mess off my floor so I can easily slide any scraps into my trash can. And for any wet messes, I can easily wipe the top clean with a damp rag thanks to the waterproof (non-toxic) silicone material on top, which *also* helps prevent bowls and dropped food from sliding around. There are plenty of feeding mats out there, but this one might just be the cutest I've ever seen, and adds a nice pop of color to my kitchen! 🌈
Promising review: "Adorable and easy to clean. This was a perfect addition to my cat's food bowls. It’s a decent sized mat and super easy to rinse off!" —Elizabeth Tarnof
