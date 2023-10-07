If Your Reason For Existing Is To Make Your Cat Happy, Here Are 37 Things To Buy

1. A self-grooming toy so your cats can get those good, good neck and cheek scritches when you're not available (or capable) of showering them all with attention at once.
Promising review: "An ingenious device to make your cat happy. My cat loves, loves, loves to have her head, face, and neck brushed. I do it regularly, but I liked the idea of her being able to get a scratch whenever she wanted. I put this up on the wooden side of her bed, where she likes to rub her head anyway. (I used little nails to avoid marring the painted surface.) She quickly began using it. I was a little worried that she might do it obsessively and rub all her hair off, but so far she just gives herself a few scratches. I highly recommend this if your cat likes to rub their head on things." —Lynx
Get it from Amazon for $7.19.
2. A catnip wall mount with four different-flavored balls for them to play with and discover which is their favorite — basically like a flight for kitties. They'll have fun investigating each flavor (and you'll appreciate not having to vacuum up loose catnip that's been strewn all over the floor).
It's flavored with cat sugar, catnip, silvervine, and gall fruit, respectively. Multiple reviewers said their elderly/senior cats with limited mobility or declining eyesight really enjoyed the sensation of rubbing their face on this and licking it. 🥺
Promising reviews: "My cats absolutely LOVE this toy! I really like that it adheres to wherever you want to put it, PLUS it is a no mess catnip/treat option for your furry babies! I bought two and WILL be getting more soon, I love them that much! HIGHLY recommend this product and this seller!!!!! Seller is also really sweet and is quick to respond to emails should you have any questions! You don't find customer service like this anymore, THE BEST!!!" —Pumphrey
"My elderly cat turns into a kitten around this! She has very bad arthritis (treating with pain meds) and is not very active, but rolls around kicking her feet and rubbing on the silver vine balls. It brings her happiness and I am grateful." —Kate Steenberg
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available as standalones without the board).
3. Or a catnip alternative variety box that'll be like Christmas has come early for your feline bb. They'll get to sample all sorts of new ingredients that'll tingle their senses — and if you have a cat who doesn't respond to the regular catnip at the store, this is a great way to figure out what gets them going and help encourage more play.
The box includes matatabi chew sticks, silvervine powder, valerian root, and an all-natural blend of catnip packed with the most potent part of the plant: its flowers. The box comes with one refillable toy.
Meowy Janes is a small New Jersey-based business that sells all natural catnip and alternatives such as whole silvervine fruit.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is a lot better than regular catnip. From the time I open the box, my two cats are all over me to get at it. Just a little bit at the time will satisfy them. They like chewing and rubbing on the sticks as well as playing with toys that you apply it to. I have purchased this a couple of times and they never get tired of it." —C. Scroggs
Get it from Amazon for $36.81. They sell everything separately in their shop too, so once you figure out what your cats like, you can always order more of that specific item!
4. A purring toy your cat who struggles with separation anxiety can cuddle while you're away from home. This soothing touch-activated toy emits a familiar purr that'll make it your baby's new favorite nap buddy, providing calming comfort.
If you have a single-cat home or have a cat who's grieving the loss of a companion, this toy can be a hypnotizing source of comfort. It's a good choice for kittens recently separated from their mother as well. Also, please watch this reviewer's video of their kitten [pictured above left] kneading and rubbing their face on the purring toy because 😭 it's so cute.
Promising review: "Works like a charm! I recently found myself a cat mama of an abandoned week-old kitten. I bought this knowing she needed just something to cuddle up to in her bed. Turns out it basically hypnotizes her to sleep. She crawls to it, kneads it, and eventually her meows turn to silence. I wish the purring lasted longer but for $10 it is a lifesaver. She's pooped on it a couple of times so I've had to throw it in the washer and dryer minus the battery pack. It's held up great." —S Leytem
Get it from Amazon for $6.57+ (available in two styles, a blue sloth or purple kitty).
5. An interactive Cat Dancer toy that's quite literally steel wire with some rolled cardboard at the end — and yet, it'll likely bring your cat an unreasonable amount of joy as they jump, flip, and twist trying to catch it. It's proof that sometimes the best toys are the simplest ones.
Promising review: "You'd think that a piece of wire attached to half a dozen rolls of cardboard should sell for just a few cents, right? But this is worth the price. The wire has just the amount of bounce to imitate an insect's random flight, and that drives cats wild. Oh, and they love chewing on the cardboard, so alas, they don't last forever. But you'll get plenty of play time out of it!" —Karl Kraus
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $8.82.
6. A rainbow cat charmer if your cat's favorite thing on this entire PLANET (besides you, obv) is chasing after string. This simple yet engaging toy is covered in a soft felt material, and it makes it easy to play with them using what they love most — a piece of string — since it's extra long, so you can basically just sit, cast it around the room, and watch them go wild.
I have this exact toy for my cats, and it's easily their favorite thing to play with — and they have a lot of toys. I first noticed they loved string because they tore apart a mouse toy that was basically string wrapped around a plastic mouse shape — they didn't care about the mouse, but they loved the torn apart string (aka literal trash at this point). I got this rainbow toy because I realized they really just wanted to chase long tail-like objects, and they sure do light up whenever they see me pick up this wand and know that it's play time. I love that it's long, so I can just sit on my couch and whisk it around it the area, and even my shy cat, who likes to sit further back and watch while his older brother plays (as seen in the gif above), can still bat at it. It's a super simple toy, but the amount of joy it'll probably bring your kitty is worth every penny.
Promising review: "All my cats love this! It is paws down their favorite toy, right up there with the laser pointer. I do recommend keeping it locked away when it's not in use as it is a choking/bowel obstruction hazard if your cats are prone to chewing and/or eating strings." —Shields
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A cat tree so your feline bbs can lounge, sleep, and play in the same spot. Cats like to be up high so they can see everything that's going on, and this gives them another place to climb and scratch that's *not* your expensive furniture. Plus, the adorable view of them dozing on it day in and day out never gets old.
I've owned this exact cat tree for about a year and a half now and have to say, for the amount of use you (well, your cats) get out of it, it's a steal at this price. My cats are on this thing EVERY day. There are sisal-covered posts along the entire height of it for your cats to scratch, and the rope is just now starting to come apart from the amount of feverish scratching my younger cat, Chicho, has done to it (which, for less than $100, I'm not mad about). Now, there are some parts of this tree my adult cats simply weren't interested in using: the hammock on the first level, the cubby hole on the second, and the tunnel on the third. Those are absolutely designed for kittens, making this a great tree for cats of all ages. My cats prefer the two top tiers of the tree and the side basket — which my very thick older cat, Sneaky, curls up in for his afternoon naps every single day. I appreciate that this cat tree doesn't take up a *ton* of space either and fits very well in my NYC apartment. If you've got a couple of kitties and haven't gotten them a dedicated cat tree yet, take this as your sign that it's worth it!
Get it from Amazon for $71.70+ (available in five colors).
8. And a suction cup cat hammock to give them the best window views for their bird-watching! It's capable of holding over 40 pounds of weight — so multiple kitties can curl up on it together — and withstanding any chewing on the stainless steel cables. Their sunbathing just got a major upgrade.
Place it near a cat tree, and they'll be able to jump back and forth between them!
Promising review: "I recently just moved out of my parents' place, where there were screened-in porches and large windows with easily accessible views for my cat, into an apartment that has few windows he can look out of. I bought this hoping it would give him a place to look outside and enjoy an afternoon nap. He typically never uses any cool stuff I buy for him, but as soon as he figured this out he fell in love with it! I find him most days lounging in it and watching all the animals that fly or walk by. I personally decked it out with a cozy blanket and some fake eucalyptus vine to make him feel like he’s in the wilderness. It’s easy to put together and hang and also comes apart easily. Would definitely recommend for an apartment kitty!" —Sara P
Get it from Amazon for $19.89+ (available in two colors).
9. A pet gate so cats can pass through into areas where bigger animals may not be allowed (sorry, Fido!) and continue on their merry way — and it also gives them a great escape route if they don't get along with a dog in the house. Cats: 1, Dogs: 0.
I've used this exact gate in the past and found it really easy to set up in my doorway, and it's *extremely* sturdy once you adjust the tension properly — I can't see any dogs being able to break through, and it's made of metal, which discourages chewing. I personally used it when I adopted my younger cat and needed to slowly introduce him to my older cat. The space between the bars were wide enough for them to see and sniff each other without any possibility of them fighting. I will say that once the younger cat got braver, he was able to leap over the top of it, but my older, bigger cat could not (which meant the younger cat always had a means of escape). So keep that in mind, depending on your use case. You can also install it a few inches above the ground to get some extra height.
Promising review: "I wish we bought this gate years ago since it was a constant game of figuring out how to keep the dog away from the cat's food and box. We even occasionally used a rollaway suitcase in a doorway as our makeshift solution. FINALLY — peace, cleanliness, and less money spent on extra cat food that our dog would devour every time she got a chance. Great gate!" —HillsideHaven
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
10. Or a clever Door Buddy latch for a similar reason, because your cat doesn't want the dog eating poop out of their litter box any more than you do. The adjustable strap will hold a door open just wide enough for cats to pass through while keeping dogs at bay — perfect for blocking off a litter box room, or even for keeping the bedroom door a little propped open so the cat can come and go as they please at night.
Promising review: "We have a Boston Terrier who LOVES cat food but it makes him extremely sick. We needed something to keep him out but let the cats in so we tried this. It works so well, we bought a second one for our bedroom so the cats at night can come and go as they please but it keeps the dog in our room and out of their hair if they choose to wonder the house! I’m not sure how I lived without it but I won’t be without it now!" —Mickey Bergman
Get it from Amazon for $16.94.
11. A tunnel bed that'll function as a play area, a private snooze spot, *and* a place for them to hide when there are guests or dogs around that they'd rather keep their distance from.
The middle of the tube has a plush cat bed in it, so they can also take cat naps there if they prefer to use the tunnel for play. You could also lay a blanket in the tunnel for added comfort!
Promising review: "My cats absolutely love this thing! When I was putting it together, my 20-pound tabby immediately went inside the tube, and did not come out for over an hour! It was easy to put together (even with a 20-pound cat inside lol). But, this entire thing set up is about 3 feet long. It is HUGE. Make sure you have room!! The material is surprisingly soft, outside and inside the tunnel. And the light coloring allows light to filter through, which my cats like (I had a black tunnel that neither of them would go into). My smaller 10-pound tabby (black nose) LOVES to run around the house, and now he has added running a few laps inside this tunnel to his run lol. Both cats play in this ALL THE TIME. Both on the inside chasing each other, or one on the inside and one outside batting at each other. They use the tunnel as a good napping spot, and also a spot to hide from the vacuum or guests they aren't sure of. This has gotten soooooo much use from both cats. I would highly recommend this!!" —Trebeca
Get it from Amazon for $39.50+ (available in four patterns).
12. A calming spray designed to help tense, aggressive cats chill the heck out. Whether they're attacking other cats in the household or cry every time you load them into their travel carrier, this calming formula can give them the zen that they deserve.
Promising review: "My cat, like most, is a jerk. Seriously, she's a mean pain in the butt. However, I love her to pieces and will do a lot to make her happy. We recently added a small rescue cat to our home, and this made my grown cat quite upset. She was charging, hissing, swatting and growling at the little cat all the time. When she escalated to pooping on the little cat's bed, I drew the line. I purchased this spray as well as a Feliway diffuser and am so impressed! Originally, I had just the diffuser, which cut the negative behavior by about 75%. Adding the spray has made all the difference. Day one, I probably went a little overboard but I sprayed it on their cat tree, beds, toy box, favorite pillows and the carpet in the room they play the most. It's virtually unscented, sprays easily, and is a generous bottle so I wasn't worried about running out. I was just careful not to spray any ON the cats, as that's a big no no. Both cats are calm and relaxed. The fighting has greatly diminished, and they can be in the same room at the same time now without supervision. It's great that I can spray this on virtually anything, and that I can reapply it as needed." —L. Potter
Get it from Amazon for $8.49.
13. An outdoor catio, because your fur babes crave fresh air just as much as you do. It's quite an investment, but if you've got multiple kitties running around and available outdoor space, this playpen will let them take in the sights, smells, and sounds of nature and give them so many places to lounge and jump around.
Psst — the cat door above would work well as an entrance to this. It has a front door for humans to pass through for playing and cleaning and six large platforms cats can lounge on, and the roof is covered with asphalt for weather protection.
Promising review: "Once I rescued my fourth cat, I realized I had become a cat lady, so I figured I’d just roll with it and buy the cats their own patio. They absolutely love their extra freedom to come and go. They watch the lizards sunbathe in the morning and spend hours out there during the night. We have the cat door in the window so just like my human kids, they are constantly in and out. Shipping was faster than anticipated. No issues with packaging, parts or assembly." —Momma
Get it from Amazon for $309.99+ (available in two colors).
14. An organic cat grass growing kit — they'll love the flavor, *and* they'll have something fun to chew on that's not your indoor plants (some of which can be toxic!). Give them a taste of the outdoors with this cat-safe, fiber-rich grass, which includes a healthy mix of wheat grass, oat, barley, and rye and helps with digestion and hairball control.
Plus, it comes in an adorable cat face mug!
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "As far as the flavor goes; the kitties seem to find it top notch! Was tall enough after only five days; but we held off for day six to make sure 'little destroyer' didn't pull it out by the roots! The cup opening keeps the shoots tight together unlike some you buy in the pet store. We couldn't be more pleased. We ordered a refill at the same time and plan to order again just to have two cups so my kids don't fight for position. No mold problems if you follow watering directions." —Kathleen M.
Get it from Amazon for $19.94.
15. A clear toy blocker because it's such a letdown when they get all riled up for playtime, only to have their favorite toys disappear under furniture where they can't reach (especially when you're too lazy to get up and pull them back out). Yay, chasing the ball around can last longer than 10 seconds!
It can also help discourage them from hiding under furniture!
Promising review: "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners huge amounts of time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.' Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." —Allison Goldstein
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes/quantities).
16. An automatic cat feeder so they don't have to scratch at your door and waaaail until you begrudgingly get up from bed and feed them breakfast — and for those late nights at work when they're sitting at home waiting for their dinner. You just program this feeder to dispense a certain amount of food up to four times a day, and it'll make sure your cat gets fed at that time.
It plugs into the wall, but it also accepts batteries in case of power outages. Also, you can record a 10-second clip of your voice saying something like, "Maggie! It's time to eat!" so they get a consistent verbal cue that they recognize.
Promising review: "We held off for years telling ourselves our cat would eventually accept his feeding time if we were consistent in ignoring him. Well, here we are. Wish we bought this sooner; best money I've ever spent. Plus, we can more easily leave our cat for a few days without worrying as much. The battery backup is a nice feature, and it's easy to program, and once you get it set up you basically don't need to do anything except monitor the amount of remaining food. My only slight complaint is that the bowl itself is a hollow plastic, so the food hitting the bowl was actually loud enough in the other room to wake us up. So we now just have it dispense onto the mat we have." —Jen E.
Get it from Amazon for $67.99 — clip the coupon to save an extra $15.