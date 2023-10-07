If Your Reason For Existing Is To Make Your Cat Happy, Here Are 37 Things To Buy

It's flavored with cat sugar, catnip, silvervine, and gall fruit, respectively. Multiple reviewers said their elderly/senior cats with limited mobility or declining eyesight really enjoyed the sensation of rubbing their face on this and licking it. 🥺

Promising reviews: "My cats absolutely LOVE this toy! I really like that it adheres to wherever you want to put it, PLUS it is a no mess catnip/treat option for your furry babies! I bought two and WILL be getting more soon, I love them that much! HIGHLY recommend this product and this seller!!!!! Seller is also really sweet and is quick to respond to emails should you have any questions! You don't find customer service like this anymore, THE BEST!!!" —Pumphrey

"My elderly cat turns into a kitten around this! She has very bad arthritis (treating with pain meds) and is not very active, but rolls around kicking her feet and rubbing on the silver vine balls. It brings her happiness and I am grateful." —Kate Steenberg

Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available as standalones without the board).