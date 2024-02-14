If You're A Stressed-Out Cat Parent, These 29 Products Are Here To Help Ease Your Feline-Related Struggles

If you only have one cat, you could also use the other compartment for storing essentials like a water bowl, some food, etc. This can work for small dogs too!

Promising review: "Like most reviewers here, I purchased after a bad experience with evacuating my two cats during a fire alarm. I needed something I could carry easily and get both of them in, bonus points if I could store it compactly. They are both 13–14 pounds and from nose to butt about 16 inches long. I took this bag for a test drive and yes they were pretty cramped but there’s really no way to make the bag larger and still be carried by a small person (as a small person it’s difficult not to tip over with it as is).

"Put this to the test with a fire alarm in my building this week. I laid the pack on its back so the two front windows were facing up, dragged the babies from their hiding places and dropped them right in. It was shockingly painless compared to getting them into hard plastic carriers (they usually grab onto the metal doors and resist going in but with this there was nothing to grab until they were in it, because of the flexible material). We were the first ones out of the building. Turned out it was a small, real fire in another unit this time and no one was hurt but now I feel 100% sure they will be safe. Bonus: None of the dozens of dogs also evacuated noticed them in backpack form and left them alone, and I got lots of compliments!" —Elizabeth Doughty

