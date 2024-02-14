If You're A Stressed-Out Cat Parent, These 29 Products Are Here To Help Ease Your Feline-Related Struggles

1. A dual-cabin pet carrier in case you've ever laid awake at night wondering how you would get your cats out during a fire or other emergency (because same). This lets you take a pair of cats on the go, whether it's a planned vet trip or a situation where you need to quickly evacuate with them.
If you only have one cat, you could also use the other compartment for storing essentials like a water bowl, some food, etc. This can work for small dogs too!
Promising review: "Like most reviewers here, I purchased after a bad experience with evacuating my two cats during a fire alarm. I needed something I could carry easily and get both of them in, bonus points if I could store it compactly. They are both 13–14 pounds and from nose to butt about 16 inches long. I took this bag for a test drive and yes they were pretty cramped but there’s really no way to make the bag larger and still be carried by a small person (as a small person it’s difficult not to tip over with it as is).
"Put this to the test with a fire alarm in my building this week. I laid the pack on its back so the two front windows were facing up, dragged the babies from their hiding places and dropped them right in. It was shockingly painless compared to getting them into hard plastic carriers (they usually grab onto the metal doors and resist going in but with this there was nothing to grab until they were in it, because of the flexible material). We were the first ones out of the building. Turned out it was a small, real fire in another unit this time and no one was hurt but now I feel 100% sure they will be safe. Bonus: None of the dozens of dogs also evacuated noticed them in backpack form and left them alone, and I got lots of compliments!" —Elizabeth Doughty
2. A cord protector to end your cat's cable-chewing days for good so you're not constantly having to keep a close eye on them. It can also double as a cable organizer if you have multiple in one area to conceal.
I decided to finally give these cord protectors a go recently and can absolutely vouch for their effectiveness. One of my cats, Sneaky, is a notorious cord chewer and particularly loves going to town on the charging cable for his automatic water fountain — you can check out the damage above. I was getting to the point where I was afraid it'd stop working entirely, so I ordered these protectors in the 1/2-inch size. They snap on and off *so* easily — flexible enough for removal, but thick and durable enough that your kitty's teeth are no match against the thick wire loom. Sneaky pretty quickly realized he'd finally been defeated once he discovered these on his favorite chewing spots (I also applied a protector to my poor MacBook charging wire, which was another target), and I haven't seen him even attempting to chew anymore.
I like that these come in multiple colors as well as different lengths and sizes so you can order as much as you actually need. You just snip off as much as you need for a particular area, so I used a shorter piece for my water fountain cable and a much longer one for my MacBook charging cable to protect the whole area. I ordered the 1/2-inch diameter ones, but you could definitely go down to the 1/4-inch or even 1/8-inch sizes if you're only planning to cover a single thin cable so it's not quite as bulky as mine looks above. If you're planning to cover multiple cables at once, you'd want to stick with the bigger sizes.
3. A set of transparent couch protectors when absolutely nothing else will distract your kitty from the grand appeal of ripping your sofa to shreds. You get 10 large self-adhesive pieces to apply around the spots they target the most, and eventually they will learn they have to scratch elsewhere.
Promising reviews: "Easy to use and is the first thing that has ever protected my sofa from cat paws! I wish I’d bought this product five years ago!" —Carol Palmer
"Our cat was destroying the corner of our brand-new sectional, so I was excited to try these out. I didn’t want to try sprays or anything with pins that puncture the couches. I was a little worried about the quality of the adhesive, but the screen has been holding up and my cat no longer scratches that corner. There are plenty of screens in the package to add more if she finds a new spot." —NKakanis
4. A carpet scratch stopper in case they have a fixation on the carpet under your door, which isn't just waking you up at night — it's causing damage that might force you to kiss your security deposit goodbye if you rent. It slides right underneath your door so that when they go to scratch, their claws won't find anything to grip onto, eliminating the habit for good.
KittySmart is a small business that invented the CarPet Scratch Stopper so scratched carpet would never be a concern, hoping to reduce declawing in cats.
Promising review: "My kitten used to be obsessed with scratching the carpet at door entry. Slipped this right in and the problem no longer exists. Now she rests on top of it. The clear plastic isn’t an eyesore either." —Rita Serrano
5. A waterless dry shampoo for cats who aren't the best at grooming themselves, or who spend time outdoors rolling out in the dirt. This'll let you clean their fur while saving *both* of you the trauma of giving them a bath.
Promising review: "Vet said I needed to start bathing my cat. She's older now and doesn't do the best job. No matter how much she grooms herself, she still feels a little greasy and has a lot of dandruff. This foam is so easy to apply. It goes on wet but a good rub followed by her favorite brush and it was easy-breezy. Her coat is clean and smells fresh now. No more heavy greasy feeling. Seems like the dandruff is not as bad either. Wish I knew about this years ago." —Runner
6. A robotic vacuum that'll (literally) stay on top of the endless cat fur, litter, and crumbs that build up on your floor, freeing up some of your time for other things. Your cats will likely prefer it to the loud full-sized vacuum and might even have fun stalking it as it quietly moves around cleaning your floor.
This robo vac can easily move between hard floors and low- to medium-pile carpets/rugs and can pick up all the accumulated dust, dirt, and hair while you go about your day. It has an infrared sensor to avoid knocking into obstacles (like furniture and walls) and drop-sensing tech so it won't fall down stairs and off ledges. And if it starts to run low on battery, it'll just return to its base for a recharge! Reviewer do recommend keeping stray items like socks and cords off the floor before running this.
Promising review: "This robo vacuum is incredible! I have three dogs and a cat; this vacuum is a time saver. I run it each day and it has done an incredible job of keeping pet hair, dirt and debris picked up in my home. Works well on carpet, hardwood, and tile floors. Wish I had purchased it sooner!" —t. hampton
7. A pet gate to let cats through into areas where bigger animals may not be allowed (sorry, Fido!), also giving them a great escape route if your cats don't get along with a dog in the house. This is also great for safely introducing a new cat to the household!
I've used this exact gate in the past and found it really easy to set up in my doorway, and it's *extremely* sturdy once you adjust the tension properly — I can't see any dogs being able to break through, and it's made of metal, which discourages chewing. I personally used it when I adopted my younger cat and needed to slowly introduce him to my older cat. The space between the bars were wide enough for them to see and sniff each other without any possibility of them fighting. I will say that once the younger cat got braver, he was able to leap over the top of it, but my older, bigger cat could not (which meant the younger cat always had a means of escape). So keep that in mind, depending on your use case. You can also install it a few inches above the ground to get some extra height.
Promising review: "I wish we bought this gate years ago since it was a constant game of figuring out how to keep the dog away from the cat's food and box. We even occasionally used a rollaway suitcase in a doorway as our makeshift solution. FINALLY — peace, cleanliness, and less money spent on extra cat food that our dog would devour every time she got a chance. Great gate!" —HillsideHaven
8. Or a clever Door Buddy latch that holds the door open just wide enough for a cat to slip through, but narrow enough to keep a dog out. It's perfect for blocking off a room with a litter box or cat food, or even for keeping the bedroom door a little propped open so the cat doesn't cry to be let out in the middle of the night. The strap is adjustable so you can find the gap size you need!
Promising review: "We have a Boston Terrier who LOVES cat food but it makes him extremely sick. We needed something to keep him out but let the cats in so we tried this. It works so well, we bought a second one for our bedroom so the cats at night can come and go as they please but it keeps the dog in our room and out of their hair if they choose to wonder the house! I’m not sure how I lived without it but I won’t be without it now!" —Mickey Bergman
9. A calming spray designed to help tense, aggressive cats chill the heck out. Whether they're attacking other cats in the household or flip out when it's time to go to the vet, this calming formula can give them a little bit of zen and make your life easier.
Promising review: "Is your cat actually the devil? Does it poop up walls or start fights with the couch for no reason? Try this. Works like magic. I don't know what kind of dark magic is in it. I don't care. All I know is my cat does not try to eat the face of my other cats anymore. WIN." —graphicsgoddess13
10. Or a Feliway multi-cat calming diffuser — it plugs right into your wall and releases pheromones that mimic a nursing mother's, helping to not only calm cats down but also encourage social acceptance of each other. Now, you can leave home without worrying about leaving them alone together.
This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that if you're introducing a new cat, you should *still* take proper precautions like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc.
Promising review: "I can’t express enough how much this has changed mine and my cats' lives. Merging two households wasn’t easy on the cats. One male cat had a hard time moving into a new house with new pets. He had terrible behavior problems and would cause us and the other cats a lot of stress. His bullying led to the other two cats having health problems. He would get into moods where he would chase and attack the others and would not let up. We tried everything the vet suggested to reduce theses incidences, but getting Feliway was the only thing that worked. He is a completely different cat now. He is calm and his outbursts rarely happen. He has become a couch cat and has turned into the sweetest boy. The other cats aren’t stressed anymore and neither are we. We have three diffusers in the three rooms we have had incidences in. It definitely has more of an affect on the male cats than the female. If you aren’t noticing a difference with one diffuser I would suggest getting a second. We couldn’t believe that this one product could fix everything, but it did. If he starts to act out again we check the diffusers, and sure enough, one of them will be out. If your cats are having any behavior problems or stress please try this!" —Kristine Spencer
11. A ChomChom pet hair roller that I will never stop writing about because it's the only thing that's saved my VELVET couch (bad idea, I know) from my two cats who just looove lounging there. It doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
12. And a FURemover carpet rake for your rugs and carpets, because it's basically a magnet for all that embedded fur, and you won't have to lug around a vacuum. The built-in squeegee is also effective on hardwood, tile, and other flat surfaces to clean up any messy spills. Plus, the handle extends up to 5 feet long!
Promising review: "LIFE-CHANGER. We have two very floofy cats, and I have long, thick hair, so needless to say, there is a lot of shedding in our house. I could tell our vacuum wasn't quite doing the trick, and I happened to stumble upon this item that looked to be the solution. WOW. First of all, it's a bit of a workout if you've got a medium-pile carpet like I do. I use short, firm strokes with the squeegee side, and it pulls the hair up instantly. It is tedious work to do a whole room, but the satisfaction you get when you see all the hair makes it so worth it. Then, you'll do a second pass in high-traffic areas and see how much MORE hair there is and wonder how you ever lived like that. Once you've got a nice pile, you can pick the clump of fur up by hand. I like to give it a quick vacuum after to get the dust and dirt that comes up. I haven't used it on our laminate flooring, but I'm sure that will blow me away, too. This item is a complete must-have for anyone who owns a furry pet. This broom will absolutely outshine any expensive 'pet-rated' vacuum cleaner out there." —Leanna G.
13. A large woven basket if the sight of cat toys everywhere sometimes stresses you out. You can throw all those toys into this when guests are coming over, or after evening playtime — because the last thing you want is to step on a plastic mouse toy during that 3 a.m. walk to the bathroom.
I have this exact basket (as shown above) and absolutely love having it to throw my cats' many, many toys into while tidying up. It's super cute and spacious enough to hold all of their toys, even the bigger ones. One thing I especially love about it that was unexpected is that the soft outer walls make it easy for my cats to reach in and pull toys out of it themselves, if they're in the mood to play when I'm busy or not around. I'll often look over to find my youngest, Chicho (that's him above) diving into this basket with his lil' butt up in the air — it's the cutest thing ever, and it also lets me know he's ready to PLAY.
14. A UV black-light flashlight that, uh, may give you some very gross info about where your cat has been having accidents. There's nothing worse than detecting the vague smell of pee and not knowing where it's coming from — at least now you can identify the location right away.
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up 'cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys
15. And a bottle of Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator you should have on hand for when you locate that latest accident. Not only does it lift away stains; it also releases enzymes that break down the deep and persistent odors left behind.
Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up — it's "funny" how they always choose to have their accident there — but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Rossi's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
16. Plus, a bottle of Angry Orange citrus deodorizer for those reeeally strong odors that make you gag and form excuses to never invite guests over. It targets those awful pee smells and destroys them, leaving behind a heavenly citrusy scent that — bonus points — your cat will hate, so it may even encourage them to stop targeting a certain area.
Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising reviews: "We have three cats, two of which are Maine Coons, and one of our young female Maine Coon cats has been urinating on the rug in the bathroom. We bought this stuff, sprayed it on the rug, and she went in to investigate — smelled the rug, pretty much gagged, and hasn't been in the bathroom since. Highly recommend, this stuff smells great!" —TBOZ
"I love my dogs, stink and all. But I get embarrassed when non-dog owners come over, and my house smells like pond. Y'all know what I'm talking about. I keep a clean house, but I can't afford the water to wash their beds every week. I decided to try Angry Orange, and let me tell you, it works. Just two sprays on each dog bed, and the odor was gone. Also, four hours later after the orange smell had dissipated, still no doggie smell. 👍👍👍" —ocdmax
17. A double-layered litter mat with a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor and get tracked all over your home. You can press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer!
I use this exact trapper mat, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat.
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, and they used to track cat litter everywhere in my house! I mean, it was everywhere! Since I've been using this mat, the amount of cat litter that gets tracked around has been reduced by about 95%. I'm not exaggerating. I used to have to vacuum up the tracked litter several times a day. Now I vacuum it up about once a week and it's still less than I used to have in 1 day. I wish I had gotten this mat years ago." —Amazon Customer
18. An automatic water fountain so you can be sure they *always* have access to fresh water (and not worry about that one rowdy kitty knocking the water bowls over when you're not around). Cats prefer to drink from running water, and this fountain maintains a steady stream that should actually encourage them to drink more water, a healthy habit that can help with kidney issues down the road.
It comes with three replacement filters and a mat.
