If You're A Night Owl, Here Are 36 Products That'll Make Your After-Dark Hours Even Better

1. Some fairy string lights, because there's just something magical about what these do to a room at night. Hang them behind your bed, in front of a window, or string them up along the ceiling to create the coziest ambience while you curl up to read or watch a movie.
These look even prettier layered behind sheer curtains! Many reviewers say the cord is short, so you may want to pick up an extension cord if you don't already have one.
Promising review: "I love these lights! The settings are so much fun and add excitement to a room when you have guests. The light is so warm and makes it feel so cozy inside! I love to turn off all of the other lights in my apartment and just have these lights going when I am watching a movie. It creates a great warm glow but isn't too bright to wash out the movie. They are also a fun background for pictures!" —J_Thill
Get the string lights in warm white from Amazon for $17.74 (available in 10 colors).
2. A mini projector to turn your bedroom (or living room) into a cozy cave for watching movies and TV or playing video games, just by taking advantage of a plain white wall. It means you don't have to have a bulky TV, and it can connect to phones and laptops, streaming devices like Fire TV Stick and Roku, gaming consoles, and more!
This comes with a 100-inch projector screen to use if needed! It has built-in speakers for audio but can also connect to Bluetooth speakers or headphones if you have them. (Note: The Bluetooth is only for audio device connection, not smartphones.)
Check out an unboxing on TikTok!
Promising review: "Omg I love this so much. It’s compact and the internal audio and picture are both great quality. I decided to project directly onto my wall and it’s saving me so much space in my bedroom not having a TV on a stand and I didn’t want to hang one on the wall and fix those holes again. I plugged a Fire Stick directly into the projector and use my cable app to watch TV along with the streaming apps. I just love this." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $55.64 — be sure to clip the 20% off coupon!
3. A galaxy light designed to project the starry night sky onto your ceilings and walls, evoking the feeling that you've been transported to another world. It's perfect anytime you want some relaxing vibes and would also create a cool atmosphere for parties.
You can check out a similar galaxy projector being used in this TikTok! It comes *loaded* with options, with dual-projection lenses that can create 33 light effects, with five levels of brightness and flow speed. It also has eight white noise options and serves as a Bluetooth speaker too!
Promising review: "We use it to sleep with at night, as a background light for our dance videos, or simply on dark, cloudy days. It brilliantly illuminates the room, and the colors are vibrant and playful. I appreciate the variety of options it offers, including numerous patterns and glow lights. It's truly fantastic!" —Sharanpreet
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in four styles).
4. A raining cloud essential oil diffuser if rainy evenings are your absolute favorite — now you can bask in those vibes even if the night sky is clear. This diffuser is basically 2-in-1 relaxation, since you can add essential oils for aromatherapy on top of enjoying the trickling water sounds.
It features seven different colors for customizable mood lighting, three levels of brightness, and five water flow speeds. You can hear how the trickling water sounds in this reviewer video, and see it in action on TikTok.
Note: According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.
Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Get it from Amazon for $39.90.
5. And a "flaming" humidifier that's not actually on fire (so you won't accidentally wake up your whole building with smoke alarms), but it'll *look* like a tabletop fireplace with its mixture of steam and light. Like the option above, you can add a few drops of essential oils to this and settle in for one cozy evening.
Get a closer look on TikTok!
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
6. A sunset lamp if you cherish the peaceful silence of night but enjoy the warm glow of a sunset — now you can have both at once. This TikTok-popular lamp drenches your room in rosy warm light, perfect for selfies and ~ambience~.
The distance determines how wide and intense the light is — position it farther away for a softer diffused light, or closer up to focus the colorful beam on a specific spot. Oh, and this also comes in a multicolor option if you want to play around with other vibes beyond the standard orange glow, as shown on the right above!
See one in action in this TikTok!
Promising review: "This lamp really exceeded my expectations. I bought it on a whim and honestly wasn't expecting that much, but I'm really happy with it. Feels like it's made of durable, quality material and emits a strong light, but it's not too bright — I use it in the evenings when I'm trying to wind down before bed and it's bright enough to light up my room without feeling like it's going to mess up my sleep cycle. Highly recommend — really does feel like you're watching a lovely sunset :)" —amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
7. A pair of hotel-quality pillows not only for sleeping, but for propping yourself up on while reading or watching Netflix late into the night. These cloud-like pillows are filled with plush gel fiber that provides just the right amount of support. (Oh, and did I mention they have over 160,000 5-star ratings??)
Promising review: "These had great reviews but I was still a bit skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Now, mind you, I have one very cheap Walmart pillow behind it, so I'm not against my headboard, but even still. Heaven. I bought two but think that would be too much fluff, so now my husband and I each have one. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for." —Marissa Urey
Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in queen and king).
These are our budget pick for best pillow, btw!
8. And a shaggy faux-fur duvet cover lined with soft velvet on the underside (and grab a fluffy all-season duvet insert if you need one). With bedding this luxurious, who could blame you for wanting to stay curled up in bed all evening — and, heck, maybe hibernate the rest of the year.
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 35 colors).
9. A bed canopy that'll make your bedroom feel like even more of cozy hideaway, and it adds a lil' extra privacy, too. If you always wanted one of these as a kid, now's the time to heal your inner child a little — because you're an adult, and it's your money to spend on things that make you happy.
Hang some vines and/or fairy lights to really add to that fairytale vibe! It can also help serve as a room divider. This particular one comes in a square shape (as shown above) or a dome shape (which you can see here).
Promising review: "So cute, so easy to install! Literally like four hooks and tie backs and you're done. Jazz it up with some twinkle lights (not included) and you are golden. I swear that, laying in bed at night, I feel like a princess. Especially because I always wanted one of these as a little girl. 😇" —Krystle
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in eight styles, including two shapes and a light-up version).
10. A headboard light to illuminate your late-night reading without needing a bulky nightstand or floor lamp. This lamp slides right onto your headboard, and there's even a cute little pull cord to turn it off. It's both a space-saving hack and a neat upgrade if you're often up late diving into your latest BookTok obsession.
This is designed to slide over headboards up to 1.5 inches thick but reviewers say it will stretch for larger headboards.
Promising reviews: "Great little headboard lamps. Make reading before going to sleep a joy. No more trying to find the right light angle." —Gurpreet
"I use it instead of the room ceiling lamp. It's very convenient for reading in bed without disturbing your partner's sleep, and you can adjust its position along the bed's headboard to suit your need." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (also available in a set of two).
11. Or a comfortable neck reading light that'll illuminate your reading material and not much else, if you have roommates or a snoozing partner nearby. Reviewers also love it for better lighting while crafting with their hands (crochet, cross-stitch, etc.) or even while typing on a keyboard in a dimly lit room!
Promising review: "I love this book light soooo much! I will never buy another kind again! It’s comfortable, adjustable, the charge lasts a long time, and it has different brightness and light color options. It has made my reading experience so much better at night. I don’t have to clip it on my books and ruin the pages or worry about it slipping off. I highly recommend this for bed readers or couch readers. And the ability to adjust the brightness and position the lights helps it to not disturb my partner when he sleeps." —Aime Mangone
Get it from Amazon for $17.50+ (available in eight colors).
12. Some gorgeous prismatic window film so no nosy passersby can peek at you in your PJs when you're lounging on your bed at midnight. It creates a cozy stained glass effect at night, and during the day (or when the headlights of passing cars shine through), it'll cast vibrant rainbows across the room.
Promising review: "Pictures cannot do this product justice. The colors are much more drastic when the sun or headlights at night hit this. It can look like stained glass. We needed an affordable fix for our side windows by the front door. Small custom blinds were very expensive, and curtain panels seemed old-school. We were looking for something unique. This privacy film is perfect and more artsy than we expected. We get compliments from friends and the bonus of rainbows on the wall or carpet on sunny mornin