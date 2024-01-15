32 Products To Address All The Annoying Parts Of Living With A Cat And Make Your Life *Way* Easier

1. A ChomChom pet hair roller if your cat loves to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
2. And a FURemover carpet rake for your rugs and carpets, because it's basically a magnet for all that embedded fur, and you won't have to lug around a vacuum. The built-in squeegee is also effective on hardwood, tile, and other flat surfaces to clean up any messy spills. Plus, the handle extends up to 5 feet long!
Promising review: "LIFE-CHANGER. We have two very floofy cats, and I have long, thick hair, so needless to say, there is a lot of shedding in our house. I could tell our vacuum wasn't quite doing the trick, and I happened to stumble upon this item that looked to be the solution. WOW. First of all, it's a bit of a workout if you've got a medium-pile carpet like I do. I use short, firm strokes with the squeegee side, and it pulls the hair up instantly. It is tedious work to do a whole room, but the satisfaction you get when you see all the hair makes it so worth it. Then, you'll do a second pass in high-traffic areas and see how much MORE hair there is and wonder how you ever lived like that. Once you've got a nice pile, you can pick the clump of fur up by hand. I like to give it a quick vacuum after to get the dust and dirt that comes up. I haven't used it on our laminate flooring, but I'm sure that will blow me away, too. This item is a complete must-have for anyone who owns a furry pet. This broom will absolutely outshine any expensive 'pet-rated' vacuum cleaner out there." —Leanna G.
3. A double-layered litter mat with a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor and get tracked all over your home. You can press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer!
I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat.
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, and they used to track cat litter everywhere in my house! I mean, it was everywhere! Since I've been using this mat, the amount of cat litter that gets tracked around has been reduced by about 95%. I'm not exaggerating. I used to have to vacuum up the tracked litter several times a day. Now I vacuum it up about once a week and it's still less than I used to have in 1 day. I wish I had gotten this mat years ago. My cats even love the texture of it, and roll around on it frequently. You don't really even have to empty it, you can vacuum the litter out of it with a dust buster or hose attachment. It truly is miraculous!" —Amazon Customer
4. A cord protector to end your cat's cable-chewing days for good so you're not constantly having to keep a close eye on them. It can also double as a cable organizer if you have multiple in one area to conceal.
I decided to finally give these cord protectors a go recently and can absolutely vouch for their effectiveness. One of my cats, Sneaky, is a notorious cord chewer and particularly loves going to town on the charging cable for his automatic water fountain — you can check out the damage above. I was getting to the point where I was afraid it'd stop working entirely, so I ordered these protectors in the 1/2-inch size. They snap on and off *so* easily — flexible enough for removal, but thick and durable enough that your kitty's teeth are no match against the thick wire loom. Sneaky pretty quickly realized he'd finally been defeated once he discovered these on his favorite chewing spots (I also applied a protector to my poor MacBook charging wire, which was another target), and I haven't seen him even attempting to chew anymore.
I like that these come in multiple colors as well as different lengths and sizes so you can order as much as you actually need. You just snip off as much as you need for a particular area, so I used a shorter piece for my water fountain cable and a much longer one for my MacBook charging cable to protect the whole area. I ordered the 1/2-inch diameter ones, but you could definitely go down to the 1/4-inch or even 1/8-inch sizes if you're only planning to cover a single thin cable so it's not quite as bulky as mine looks above. If you're planning to cover multiple cables at once, you'd want to stick with the bigger sizes.
5. A ceramic cactus-style water fountain — yep, the same one mentioned above — so your cats *always* have access to fresh, bubbling water, because refilling multiple bowls on the daily quickly becomes a hassle. Cats prefer not to drink out of stale water in a bowl anyway (if you've ever seen them patting the water before drinking, that's partially why) so the gentle, quiet flow of this fountain actually encourages them to drink *more* water.
Happy & Polly is a small business with an incredible collection of cutesy cat and dog products, from carriers and scratching posts to water fountains and even apparel.
I've been using this cactus water fountain for months now and absolutely love it. I've used the cheap plastic kind in the past and noticed that 1) they get dirty fast and are annoying to clean, and 2) cats can knock them over or push them around. This ceramic fountain has solved all my problems, and the best part is that both of my cats actually love drinking out of it! It's hefty and doesn't shift around as they are trying to drink, and there's been no attempts to dismantle it either. It gives off a good flow from either side of the cactus in the middle, and my cats either like to nibble on that or drink around the hole the water flows into. This fountain is also super quiet, though you'll notice it making a bit of a noise when the water gets low (which helps remind you to clean it out and put in fresh water), and it shuts off entirely when out of water for safety. Ample hydration is *so* important for cats, especially if they're mostly on a dry food diet, so it's worth it to invest in a proper watering fountain that's built to last. And this one is.
Promising review: "This fountain is adorable, first of all. It's also incredibly quiet. However, my biggest challenges with a water fountain is my one cat who tries to dismantle every one we try. I had hoped given that this is ceramic and heavier, she'd have a harder time knocking it over or flipping the lid. We've had this in use for about a week, and so far, so good! Even better, she actually likes to drink from it. It's a similar flow to a faucet, which is her favorite water source. I also think because most of the water is under the lid, it doesn't get as filled with fur and food as other open bowl fountains do, so the water seems a lot cleaner, too. Very happy with this purchase!" —K.H.
6. Plus, an automatic cat feeder, because those early morning wake-up calls from your cat letting you know it's TIME TO EAT are plain exhausting. You just program this feeder to dispense a certain amount of food up to four times a day, and it'll make sure your cat gets fed at that time.
It plugs into the wall, but it also accepts batteries in case of power outages. Also, you can record a 10-second clip of your voice saying something like, "Maggie! It's time to eat!" so they get a consistent verbal cue that they recognize.
Promising review: "We held off for years telling ourselves our cat would eventually accept his feeding time if we were consistent in ignoring him. Well, here we are. Wish we bought this sooner; best money I've ever spent. Plus, we can more easily leave our cat for a few days without worrying as much. The battery backup is a nice feature, and it's easy to program, and once you get it set up you basically don't need to do anything except monitor the amount of remaining food. My only slight complaint is that the bowl itself is a hollow plastic, so the food hitting the bowl was actually loud enough in the other room to wake us up. So we now just have it dispense onto the mat we have." —Jen E.
7. A handy device so everyone in your house can stop asking each other, "Did you feed the cat" multiple times a day. Turns out, she's overweight because she's tricking everyone into getting four cans of wet food a day. 🙃
It has magnets, so just stick it on your fridge for some easy, nonverbal communication with the members of your household. If you want to stick it somewhere that's not magnetic, it also comes with adhesive for doing so.
Promising review: "Don't be manipulated by your feline resident! She may look cute, but she likes to yell at me first thing in the morning for her wet food. So, of course, I feed her. When my partner gets up later, she tries again, yelling at him like the starving kitty she is NOT. Sometimes he falls for it, and then she gets first and second breakfast. Well, we will be suckered no more! This feeding tracker is magnetic, so we stuck it on the fridge, where the wet food lives. Now we will always know that she was fed, no matter how much she meows at us. We may not win the war, but we did this win battle!" —Purple Lotus
8. Heavy-duty litter box liners capable of holding up against feverish digging and scratching. There's nothing worse than trying to take out a bag of litter when it's already half falling apart with litter (and waste) spilling out the side.
Cats who like to tear big holes in litter box liners make them pretty much pointless to use, but reviewers say these heavy-duty liners are sturdy enough to withstand the shredding. These are jumbo-size too, so they'll fit most litter boxes.
Promising review: "These bags are AMAZING! My cat is quite large and he used to rip right through the bags I was buying at Meijer. I used to have to put his litter into another garage bag when cleaning because the Meijer bags would be destroyed. These bags don’t rip due to how thick they are and can hold the almost 20 pounds of litter I give him!" —Tiffany M.
9. A pair of food storage containers for particularly smart kitties who will tear open their food bags if left out. These BPA-free bins keep your pet food fresh for longer, keeps pests out, and also make it easy to reach in and scoop out the amount you need.
You get a large 33-quart bin and a smaller, stackable 12-quart bin, so you could store cat food and treats separately, or just use the top bin to store other pet supplies. You could also use the bottom bin for storing a cat's litter bag and the top bin for food — the options here are endless! The wheels on the bottom bin make it easy to roll around, a helpful feature for those with limited mobility or less arm strength. A scoop is included!
FYI, I use a similar bin from this brand for storing my cats' dry food and love it — especially the fact that their products are made of food-safe polypropylene, aka are BPA-free.
Promising review: "I hated trying to dig into a 16-pound bag of cat food, especially when it got to be about half empty. This storage cart is exactly what I wanted. Pour most of a large bag into the bottom part, fill the top one and use a measuring cup to scoop the right serving amount. Only open the bottom part to re-fill the top container. I thought about putting the dry food in the bottom part and the wet food containers in the top part, but decided against that. I like opening the smaller top for daily feeding. We get mice from time to time and I was a little worried I might run into a mouse when reaching into that crumpled bag. So eliminated the crumpled bag and the worry of un-wanted mice. These containers also eliminate the possibility of any bugs getting into your pet's food. I like it and highly recommend it." —Linda
10. A set of transparent couch protectors when absolutely nothing else will distract your kitty from the grand appeal of ripping your sofa to shreds. You get 10 large self-adhesive pieces to apply around the spots they target the most, and eventually they will learn they have to scratch elsewhere.
Promising reviews: "Easy to use and is the first thing that has ever protected my sofa from cat paws! I wish I’d bought this product five years ago!" —Carol Palmer
"Our cat was destroying the corner of our brand-new sectional, so I was excited to try these out. I didn’t want to try sprays or anything with pins that puncture the couches. I was a little worried about the quality of the adhesive, but the screen has been holding up and my cat no longer scratches that corner. There are plenty of screens in the package to add more if she finds a new spot." —NKakanis
11. A motion-activated spray deterrent for cats who just LOOOOOVE to scratch your bedroom door at night or yank on the door handle (truly the loudest, most annoying sound ever). When it detects their presence within 3 feet, it'll release a harmless spray to scare them off and (hopefully) teach them to avoid the area.
It's a somewhat pricey solution, but if you're someone who can't get a good night's sleep because of your cat's late-night antics, this might just put an end to your issue for good. Note that it uses four AAA batteries to operate.
Promising review: "This product is awesome! I wish I had known of it three years ago. As a newlywed, I inherited five cats which love to sleep on our bed (never had cats before). Their constant rhythmical motion of their paws pushing in and out against our blankets kept me awake all night. I started putting them out of the room and closing the doors. This brought more sleepless nights staring at the ceiling as they would not stop scratching the door to be let back in. Nothing has work to deter this behavior until I learned about the PetSafe SSScat. It worked as advertised, flawlessly from day one. What kept me awake the first night was the sound of the psssssss compressed air scaring the heck of each one of the cats and their subsequent landing. Apparently each had to test the SSScat and when it worked, they jumped high up in the air, based on the loud thump they made when landing and taking off down the hall. It was hilarious! After only two nights, I can now sleep soundly because there are no more cats scratching my doors. When we open the bedroom doors in the morning, we find five cats sitting in front of the door, just out of the SSSCat motion detector range, patiently waiting to be fed and loved." —Jose Esteban
12. Or a carpet scratch stopper in case they have a fixation on the carpet under your door, which isn't just waking you up at night — it's causing damage that might force you to kiss your security deposit goodbye if you rent. It slides right underneath your door so that when they go to scratch, their claws won't find anything to grip onto, eliminating the habit for good.
KittySmart is a small business that invented the CarPet Scratch Stopper so scratched carpet would never be a concern, hoping to reduce declawing in cats.
Promising review: "My kitten used to be obsessed with scratching the carpet at door entry. Slipped this right in and the problem no longer exists. Now she rests on top of it. The clear plastic isn’t an eyesore either." —Rita Serrano
13. Grooming gloves for cats who shed huge wads of hair every time you go to pet them — at least now, your petting sessions can double as grooming time, and you can prevent some of that excess hair from ending up on your furniture. Plus, many animals really enjoy how this glove feels.
Promising review: "These gloves work great! I usually only use one at a time cause it makes the process much easier. I have a Siamese cat that sheds like crazy so I groomed him a couple of days in a row and it made a huge difference. I groom him a couple times a week now and that's about all I need to do. It's nice to be able to pick up my cat without being covered in hair. Wish I would have bought these years ago." —Amazon Customer
14. A UV black-light flashlight that, uh, may give you some very gross info about where your cat has been having accidents. There's nothing worse than detecting the vague smell of pee and not knowing where it's coming from — at least now you can identify the location right away.
Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys
