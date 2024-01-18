Skip To Content
    32 Things To Help You Solve Your Cat-Related Problems In 2024

    Things we're leaving behind in 2023: chewed-up cables, pee-stained carpet, ripped furniture, and other feline-related chaos.

    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A double-layered litter mat with a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor. You can then press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer!

    amazon.com, Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    I've been using this trapper mat for years now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone multiple, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat.

    Promising review: "I can't live without it now. My cats are a big pain in my butt when it comes to pushing litter out of the litter box. Sometimes they even just play with it (which I don't understand) and this product saves me so much time and energy on cleaning up their mess!" —Naomi

    Get it from Amazon for $11.89+ (available in two sizes, two pack sizes, and in three colors).

    2. Or a Gorilla Grips litter box mat if your cat likes to leap out of the litter box and sprint away like they're on a mission, causing the mat to slide around. This is designed to stay in place by gripping the floor, with deep grooves and mesh on top made to trap excess litter until you're ready to dump it. (Bonus: It comes in cute colors too — the light purple shade is popular!)

    a grey litter mat under a hooded litter box
    the light purple litter mat in a reviewer's litter box room
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "How did I live without this? I've only had the mat for a couple of days, but I already love it! I really enjoy the spongy feel of the mat and how it's not too abrasive — and so does my cat. It says that you need to give your cat some time to adjust to the new mat, but my cat seemed to be OK with the texture to the point of her sitting on the mat just for fun. I really enjoy the fact I'm not sweeping up cat litter every day as well! Love your product, will recommend!" —O truant Muse

    Get a large mat from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four sizes and in 14 colors).

    3. A motion-activated spray deterrent for cats who just LOVEEE to scratch your bedroom door at night or yank on the door handle (truly the loudest, most annoying sound ever). When it detects their presence within 3 feet, it'll release a harmless spray to scare them off and (hopefully) teach them to avoid the area.

    The photos show a SSSCat spray deterrent set up in front of a door and a cat encountering it and jumping in fear
    amazon.com

    It's a somewhat pricey solution, but if you're someone who can't get a good night's sleep because of your cat's late-night antics, this might just put an end to your issue for good. Note that it uses four AAA batteries to operate.

    Also, you may find all sorts of uses for this thing: I have a friend who uses this product to keep their cats from jumping on top of their pet lizard's cage! 

    Promising review: "What it won't work for: keeping animals out of open areas. They can sprint past it and it won't register until they're gone. This spray senses heat more than motion, so the heat of the animal needs to register before it'll spray. What it'll work for: keeping animals away from objects or locations that you don't want them near. It'll keep them away from an area you don't want them to scratch or sit on. We close our bedroom door at night. Our cats' new 'game' was to jiggle our door handle in the middle of the night until one of us woke up and told them to knock it off. Then they would wait and do it again in an hour. Cats, am I right?! I came across this and read reviews and decided that it should work for what we need. We close the door at night, and place this beside our door frame so that it sprays when they're approaching and getting ready to jiggle the door. It works for us, and it may work for you if you're needing it for a similar situation." —Jesse Byahhh

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95.

    4. Feliway calming spray designed to address multiple common cat problems, from scratching on furniture to peeing on the bed. Oftentimes, this behavior can be a stress reaction to their environment, so the calming pheromones can put them at ease and put an end to the damaging habit.

    A person&#x27;s hand holding the Feliway Classic spray and a cat sniffing it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. It really works! Our indoor-only male tabby is 9 years old and thought it would be a good time to start spraying. We bought Feliway diffusers and spray, and the behavior completely stopped! We let the diffusers go dry without replacing and all was fine for a while. Then spring came and we opened windows — our boy started spraying again. We replenished diffusers and purchased more spray, and again, the behavior completely stopped! Amazing. Highly recommend." —Kelly B.

    "We have tried so many things to keep my daughter's cat from ruining our new fabric sofa and easy chair. I didn't think my daughter should spend the relatively high cost for this spray since it's too late for these pieces of furniture. However, much to my surprise, Feliway actually works. Her cat — over a month later now — is still refraining from scratching the furniture, yet does not seem at all intimidated by the spray or furniture area. And we only briefly noticed a very slight odor ourselves. When we visit the relatives with this cat, we will take the spray with us. We only wish we had purchased this earlier." —Erica OK

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    5. A purring toy for anxious kitties who cry loudly and frequently. Designed for cats who struggle with separation anxiety, this soothing touch-activated toy emits a familiar purr that'll make it your baby's new favorite nap buddy.

    reviewer's cat napping on the sloth purring toy
    a kitten face-first sleeping on the toy
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    If you have a single-cat home or have a cat who's grieving the loss of a companion, this toy can be a hypnotizing source of comfort. It's a good choice for kittens recently separated from their mother as well. Also, please watch this reviewer's video of their kitten [pictured above right] kneading and rubbing their face on the purring toy because 😭 it's so cute.

    Promising review: "Works like a charm! I recently found myself a cat mama of an abandoned week-old kitten. I bought this knowing she needed just something to cuddle up to in her bed. Turns out it basically hypnotizes her to sleep. She crawls to it, kneads it, and eventually her meows turn to silence. I wish the purring lasted longer but for $10 it is a lifesaver. She's pooped on it a couple of times so I've had to throw it in the washer and dryer minus the battery pack. It's held up great." —S Leytem

    Get it from Amazon for $7.93.

    6. A pair of professional nail clippers because trimming those claws will help immensely if they're tearing up every bit of furniture in your home. It can also help if you have two cats who like to play a little too roughly and prevent them from accidentally hurting each other.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Seriously, using this should be part of your regular routine if it's not already! You can start with just one or two nails at a time to get them used to the process, and of course, be sure to give them a treat afterward. 😊

    Promising review: "I have a new adult cat who I rescued who was scratching everything in sight. I ordered these and immediately sat her down to start work. I was terrified I was accidentally going to hurt her but it was so easy for both me and her!! I had to do one paw at a time because she started to squirm from being held still too long, but they worked great and I’m so happy with them!" —blushingsooner

    Get them from Amazon for $6.99.

    7. A ChomChom roller if your cat loves to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!

    a blue velvet ottoman covered in cat hair, with an after photo of it 10 seconds later looking clean and hair-free after using the chomchom
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds. 

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).

    8. And a FURemover carpet rake for your rugs and carpets, because it's basically a magnet for all that embedded fur, and you won't have to lug around a vacuum. The built-in squeegee is also effective on hardwood, tile, and other flat surfaces to clean up any messy spills. Plus, the handle extends up to 5 feet long!

    Reviewer photo holding a huge chunk of cat fur that they brushed out of the carpet
    the brush next to a pile of pet hair
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "LIFE CHANGER. We have two very floofy cats, and I have long, thick hair, so needless to say, there is a lot of shedding in our house. I could tell our vacuum wasn't quite doing the trick, and I happened to stumble upon this item that looked to be the solution. WOW. First of all, it's a bit of a workout if you've got a medium-pile carpet like I do. I use short, firm strokes with the squeegee side, and it pulls the hair up instantly. It is tedious work to do a whole room, but the satisfaction you get when you see all the hair makes it so worth it. Then, you'll do a second pass in high-traffic areas and see how much MORE hair there is and wonder how you ever lived like that. Once you've got a nice pile, you can pick the clump of fur up by hand. I like to give it a quick vacuum after to get the dust and dirt that comes up. I haven't used it on our laminate flooring, but I'm sure that will blow me away, too. This item is a complete must-have for anyone who owns a furry pet. This broom will absolutely outshine any expensive 'pet-rated' vacuum cleaner out there." —Leanna G.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98 (also available in combo packs). 

    Check out our FURemover broom review for more satisfying photos of the hair it removed from one BuzzFeed Shopping editor's carpet.

    9. A set of transparent couch protectors when absolutely nothing else will distract them from the grand appeal of ripping your sofa to shreds. You get 10 large self-adhesive pieces to apply around the spots they target the most, and eventually your kitty will learn they have to scratch elsewhere.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our cat was destroying the corner of our brand-new sectional, so I was excited to try these out. I didn’t want to try sprays or anything with pins that puncture the couches. I was a little worried about the quality of the adhesive, but the screen has been holding up and my cat no longer scratches that corner. There are plenty of screens in the package to add more if she finds a new spot." —NKakanis

    Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in other pack sizes).

    10. Or a carpet scratch stopper in case they have a fixation on the carpet under your door, which isn't just waking you up at night — it's causing damage that might force you to kiss your security deposit goodbye if you rent. It slides right underneath your door so that when they go to scratch, their claws won't find anything to grip onto, eliminating the habit for good.

    a cat attempting to claw the carpet underneath a door but unable to because of the clear scratch stopper inserted underneath
    Amazon

    Check out how easy it is to set up in this TikTok!

    KittySmart is a small business that invented the CarPet Scratch Stopper so scratched carpet would never be a concern, hoping to reduce declawing in cats.

    Promising review: "Honestly, I wish I had bought this years ago. We have to keep our door closed at night and our kitties have practically destroyed the carpet around the door trying to get in. We ended up using a baby gate for the longest time but it got so annoying having to hop over it when we needed to go in and out of our bedroom. We put this down and even though the cats still claw at the floor, this prevents them from doing damage to the carpet. Great product, could not recommend more!" —Melissa Corey

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five sizes).

    11. A wall-mounted scratching post for cats who like scratching on vertical surfaces (like your couch!). The nice thing about this wall-mounted post is that 1. it takes up way less space than a standard scratching post and 2. it's not an eyesore.

    Cat scratching the oval wall-mounted sisal post
    Amazon

    It's also very sturdy, so bigger cats won't have to worry about this wobbling around whenever they scratch it. The material here is sisal wood, not cheap cardboard, so it should last you a long time as well.

    Promising review: "The average cat scratching post is a hideous blend of string and beige carpet that sucks the soul from any room in which it is placed. Not this one. This scratching post is sleek, well made and unassuming, blending easily into any room. It arrived well packaged and was easy to install with the hardware provided. Furthermore, it is robustly constructed and stands up to constant use by my cat." —D James

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    12. An automatic water fountain so your cat stops trying to drink out of the kitchen faucet. Cats prefer to drink from running water, and this fountain maintains a steady stream that should actually encourage them to drink more water, a healthy habit that can help with kidney issues down the road.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It comes with three replacement filters and a mat.

    Promising review: "My cat likes to drink out of the toilet. I bought her a $60 stainless-steel teardrop fountain which she never used (not to mention how loud it is). I tried closing the toilet to force her to drink out of it, but then she resorted to meowing next to the sink. So I asked my sister, who is a vet, what I should do. She suggested a flower fountain since cats are more inclined to drink out of them. This thing is amazing. It is DEAD silent with the flower cap on, and without it it has a nice waterfall sound. My cat, even with the toilet bowl open, consistently chooses to drink from this. It’s been a lifesaver. I honestly do not have a single bad thing to say about this." —Minno Durkin

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in two colors).

    13. And an automatic cat feeder because those early morning wake-up calls from your cat letting you know it's TIME TO EAT are plain exhausting. You just program this feeder to dispense a certain amount of food up to four times a day, and it'll make sure your cat gets fed at that time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It plugs into the wall, but it also accepts batteries in case of power outages. Also, you can record a 10-second clip of your voice saying something like, "Maggie! It's time to eat!" so they get a consistent verbal cue that they recognize.

    Promising review: "Pistol Pete is an adorable feline; however, the 4 a.m. 'wake up and feed me' calls were getting old. He would gently tap our faces, but if ignored, he'd go to the bedside table and start swatting stuff onto the floor. Subtle. The Petlibro automatic feeder is the perfect remedy, not just for those early morning wake-up calls but also to portion out the feedings. He used to nag us throughout the day as if he had not been fed in weeks. Only downside is he often sits vigil next to the feeder waiting. At first he tried to tamper with it, but the lid's on pretty secure. He's let that go." —K Flo

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).

    14. An organic cat grass growing kit for fur babies who love to taste-test your indoor plants (some of which can be toxic!) or who struggle with hairballs. Give them a taste of the outdoors with this cat-safe, fiber-rich grass, which includes a healthy mix of wheat grass, oat, barley, and rye and helps digestion.

    Cat chewing on cat grass in a white mug
    a cat nuzzling the cat grass in a window
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Plus, it comes in an adorable cat face mug!

    The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.

    Promising review: "As far as the flavor goes; the kitties seem to find it top notch! Was tall enough after only five days; but we held off for day six to make sure 'little destroyer' didn't pull it out by the roots! The cup opening keeps the shoots tight together unlike some you buy in the pet store. We couldn't be more pleased. We ordered a refill at the same time and plan to order again just to have two cups so my kids don't fight for position. No mold problems if you follow watering directions." —Kathleen M.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.94+ (available in three styles).

    15. A UV black-light flashlight that, uh, may give you some very gross info about where your cat has been having accidents. There's nothing worse than detecting the vague smell of cat pee and not knowing where it's coming from.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys

    Get it from Amazon for $10.79.

    16. And a gallon of stain and odor eliminator you should have on hand for when you locate that latest carpet accident, because it's *much* easier than a professional cleaning. Not only does it lift away stains; it also releases enzymes that break down the deep and persistent odors left behind.

    a before and after of a carpet that was covered in all sorts of urine stains, with the after photo looking super clean with zero stains left
    the gallon of stain remover
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up, but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for noncarpet use. 

    Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys. 

    Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Rossi's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia

    Get a gallon from Amazon for $49.97. (also available in 32oz). 

    17. A pair of food storage containers for particularly smart kitties (like mine) who will tear open their food bags if left out. These airtight bins keep your cat's food fresh for longer and also make it easy to reach in and scoop out the amount you need.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You get a large 33-quart bin and a smaller, stackable 12-quart bin, so if you also have a dog you could store your dog and cat food separately, or just use the top bin to store other cat supplies. You could also use the bottom bin for storing their litter bag and the top bin for food — the options here are endless! The wheels on the bottom bin make it easy to roll around, a helpful feature for those with limited mobility or less arm strength. A scoop is included!

    Promising review: "These storage boxes are excellent for protecting pet food from bugs and mice. The smaller container can hold just under an 11-pound bag of cat food. The cat food we use has crunchy and soft morsels. The soft morsels stay soft and the scent from the food when opening the container is fresh and sustained. The bottom container holds up to 25-pound bag of dog food. It has the same results too. The wheels make it convenient to store in a pantry or closet and slide out when needed." —Shannon Campbell

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in nine colors and two styles).

    18. For outdoor cats who like to spend their days rolling around in dirt, a waterless dry shampoo to clean their fur while also saving both of you the trauma of giving them a bath.

    a multi-colored persian cat with a clean coat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is great at helping me keep my long-haired Persian's hair smelling and feeling clean without actually having to bathe her multiple times a month. She is a rather messy eater and gets her chest dirty and this waterless foam cleans the mess right up." –Crystal M.

    Get it from Amazon for $10.75.

    19. Matatabi cat chew sticks as an alternative for cats who don't respond to catnip! Just rub some of the bark off the stick to release the natural, cat-safe oils, then give it to your fur babe for the perfect distraction so you can go about your day.

    A cat chewing on a Matatabi stick
    Meowy Janes / Etsy

    Matatabi is a plant native to the mountains Japan and China and grows like an ivy on trees and rocks. It is more commonly used in East Asia instead of regular catnip.

    Meowy Janes is a small New Jersey-based business that sells all natural catnip and alternatives such as whole Silver Vine fruit.

    Promising review: "Love em! Both my boys are big chewers, and finding safe, durable non-plastic kitty chew toys is near impossible and very frustrating. So I thought I’d try these out, and lemme tell ya, the second these came out of the bag, my boys were hooked! Great quality, as after a half hour there was barely a dent in either, and I’m thrilled to find something they can safely chew AND helps to clean their teeth. 10/10 recommend." —kimberlyklewis

    Get it from Meowy Janes on Amazon for $11.31.

    20. And speaking of chewers, a cord protector to end your cat's cable-chewing days for good so you're not constantly having to keep a close eye on them. It can also double as a cable organizer if you have multiple in one area to conceal.

    a chewed white cable and text
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    I decided to finally give these cord protectors a go recently and can absolutely vouch for their effectiveness. One of my cats, Sneaky, is a notorious cord chewer and particularly loves going to town on the charging cable for his automatic water fountain — you can check out the damage above. I was getting to the point where I was afraid it'd stop working entirely, so I ordered these protectors in the 1/2-inch size. They snap on and off *so* easily — flexible enough for removal, but thick and durable enough that your kitty's teeth are no match against the thick wire loom. Sneaky pretty quickly realized he'd finally been defeated once he discovered these on his favorite chewing spots (I also applied a protector to my poor MacBook charging wire, which was another target), and I haven't seen him even attempting to chew anymore. 

    I like that these come in multiple colors as well as different lengths and sizes so you can order as much as you actually need. You just snip off as much as you need for a particular area, so I used a shorter piece for my water fountain cable and a much longer one for my MacBook charging cable to protect the whole area. I ordered the 1/2-inch diameter ones, but you could definitely go down to the 1/4-inch or even 1/8-inch sizes if you're only planning to cover a single thin cable so it's not quite as bulky as mine looks above. If you're planning to cover multiple cables at once, you'd want to stick with the bigger sizes.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 15 sizes and three colors).