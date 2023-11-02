These 39 Pet Products Are So Good, Reviewers Are Practically Writing Them Love Letters

The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.

Promising review: "I literally NEVER, EVER leave reviews for anything. But for this, I have to. No question about it, seriously the best money I’ve spent in a long time. Life changing for someone with a black cat and a white cat and expensive furniture that they love to lay on and shed all over. I’m seriously blown away by how amazing and effective and simple this roller is. It’s no longer a total hassle or chore to clean my furniture with all of the other various rollers, sticky tape, etc. Buy this and you will never need anything else for pet hair removal. I can’t say enough good things. Whoever came up with this product — I legitimately love you. So much. Thank you!!!!!!" —Hillary Yoshida

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in black and white).

