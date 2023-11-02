These 39 Pet Products Are So Good, Reviewers Are Practically Writing Them Love Letters

1. A snout soother so you can moisturize that snout when it gets chapped and crusty (especially with winter weather on the way)! This vegan, organic balm stick will heal your pupper's nose and leave it as buttery soft (and perfectly boop-able) as it was before.
Promising reviews: "First of all, I don’t know how to write this without sounding like I’m on their payroll. Second, I wish I bought this light years ago!! The difference in my dog’s nose is indescribable, and I forgot to take a before picture so now no one will believe me! It was like watching a chrysalis turn into the smoothest most beautiful butterfly of a nose you could ever imagine! Just. Buy. It." —Amazon Customer
"Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended Snout Soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
2. A ChomChom pet hair roller if your fur babe loves to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Promising review: "I literally NEVER, EVER leave reviews for anything. But for this, I have to. No question about it, seriously the best money I’ve spent in a long time. Life changing for someone with a black cat and a white cat and expensive furniture that they love to lay on and shed all over. I’m seriously blown away by how amazing and effective and simple this roller is. It’s no longer a total hassle or chore to clean my furniture with all of the other various rollers, sticky tape, etc. Buy this and you will never need anything else for pet hair removal. I can’t say enough good things. Whoever came up with this product — I legitimately love you. So much. Thank you!!!!!!" —Hillary Yoshida
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in black and white).
3. And a FURemover carpet rake for your rugs and carpets, because it's basically a magnet for all that embedded fur, and you won't have to lug around a vacuum. The built-in squeegee is also effective on hardwood, tile, and other flat surfaces to clean up any messy spills. Plus, the handle extends up to 5 feet long!
Promising review: "We have a 1-year-old Corgi with the fluffy gene. I’ve had dogs my entire life and have never seen this much hair. This is used many times daily. It does exactly what is says it does. My puppy even tries to attack it but it is so durable that I has remained intact! This is one of the best things I have bought! I love love love it!" —Ash
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
Check out our FURemover broom review for more satisfying photos of the hair it removed from one BuzzFeed Shopping editor's carpet.
4. A Feliway multi-cat calming diffuser kit if you have cats who don't get along, whether one of them is new to the household or a life change has caused them to become aggressive. This plugs right into your wall and releases pheromones that mimic a nursing mother's, helping to not only calm cats down but also encourage social acceptance of each other. Now, you can leave home without worrying about leaving them alone together.
This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that if you're introducing a new cat, you should *still* take proper precautions like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc.
Promising review: "I can’t express enough how much this has changed mine and my cats' lives. Merging two households wasn’t easy on the cats. One male cat had a hard time moving into a new house with new pets. He had terrible behavior problems and would cause us and the other cats a lot of stress. His bullying led to the other two cats having health problems. He would get into moods where he would chase and attack the others and would not let up. We tried everything the vet suggested to reduce theses incidences, but getting Feliway was the only thing that worked.
"He is a completely different cat now. He is calm and his outbursts rarely happen. He has become a couch cat and has turned into the sweetest boy. The other cats aren’t stressed anymore and neither are we. We have three diffusers in the three rooms we have had incidences in. It definitely has more of an affect on the male cats than the female. If you aren’t noticing a difference with one diffuser I would suggest getting a second. We couldn’t believe that this one product could fix everything, but it did. If he starts to act out again we check the diffusers, and sure enough, one of them will be out. If your cats are having any behavior problems or stress please try this!" —Kristine Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. An immunity-boosting, grain-free allergy supplement designed for pups with various skin sensitivities. Each flavored chew delivers a mix of probiotics along with vitamins, protein, fiber, and antioxidants to boost their immune defenses, support digestion, and help with allergies that cause itching and hot spots.
Promising reviews: "Love this product! I would give six stars if I could. My dog loves the flavors and always look forward to get his snack." —The TRUTH
"This product is amazing! One of my dogs was so miserable. Her skin was was flaky and always red and her body temperature was always very warm and always scratching or holding her ears as they always ached. In under two weeks of giving her this product daily I have seen such a major improvement! I am not kidding. She is like a whole different dog. Body temperature normal. No redness or flakes. Her ears seem ok and she is actually super lively and active now. It’s so easy to give her as well because she loves the flavor like a treat. I am extremely happy with this product. Life saver! Love seeing my pupper so happy." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 90 from Amazon for $29.97 (available for various age groups and multiple packs).
6. A double-layered litter mat with a honeycomb design that catches and traps litter so it doesn't scatter across your floor and get tracked all over your home. You can press in on the sides to open up the mat and dump the trapped litter back into your litter box, or slide it into the trash can, whichever you prefer!
I've been using this trapper mat for almost two years, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone several, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat.
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, and they used to track cat litter everywhere in my house! I mean, it was everywhere! Since I've been using this mat, the amount of cat litter that gets tracked around has been reduced by about 95%. I'm not exaggerating. I used to have to vacuum up the tracked litter several times a day. Now I vacuum it up about once a week and it's still less than I used to have in one day. I wish I had gotten this mat years ago. My cats even love the texture of it and roll around on it frequently. You don't really even have to empty it; you can vacuum the litter out of it with a handheld vac or hose attachment. It truly is miraculous!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
7. An odor-eliminating spray you should have on hand for when you locate that latest carpet accident, because it's *much* easier than a professional cleaning. Not only does it lift away stains; it also releases enzymes that break down the deep and persistent odors left behind.
Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up, but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for noncarpet use.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I honestly have no idea how we managed without this product before. We’ve tried most everything, from carpet cleaners to products that just cover scent. Nothing truly worked or lasted to get the cat urine odor out of our carpets. We were at our wit’s end when it began to happen in our own room — one corner of the room has become nearly unbearable. We didn’t even want to enter our own room. I purchased this product as a Hail Mary, hoping the positive reviews were true. THEY ALL UNDERSTATED THIS PRODUCT!! My fiancé followed the instructions down to the T and the smell is COMPLETELY GONE. Not even the slightest hint of urine anymore. I admit, I’m more of a citrus/floral girl for smells so this more minty scent isn’t my style, but the fragrance doesn’t linger too long. But what remains is a completely neutralized smell. In addition, the carpet seems generally cleaner. I am so grateful to this product." —Amazon Customer
Get a 32-ounce bottle from Amazon for $19.97 (also available in a gallon size).
8. A dog paw cleaning device designed to keep your home free of mud and dirt after your daily dog walks. The gentle bristles clean your pup's paws quickly and effectively, keeping the leftover mess inside the container for pouring out (instead of it being tracked onto your carpet and furniture).
Promising review: "I am absolutely in love with the MudBuster. It's easy to use, durable, portable, and the dog doesn't seem to mind it. If you don't want your carpets to look like mine, buy this. It really does get ALL the dirt y'all. 🐾 10/10 must-have." —May
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes, eight colors, and with or without a lid).
9. A 40-pound bag of Dr. Elsey's cat litter to keep you stocked up for your felines' bathroom habits — you can even put it on Subscribe & Save at Amazon if you're constantly running out before you remember to order more. It forms hard clumps that are easy to scoop, doesn't get tracked all over your house, and has a 99.9% dust-free, hypoallergenic formulation that's better for you and your cats.
According to Amazon, I have ordered this stuff 56 times going all the way back to 2017, and I swear by it. First of all, the convenience of putting a 40-pound bag on subscription and having it straight to your door can't be understated. As someone who lives in New York without a car, I don't really have another choice, but even if you can drive to the pet store and buy litter, this is way easier, especially when you're caring for a large number of cats. People have all sorts of opinions on the "best" type of litter to use with your cat, but a good clumping, low-dust, low-tracking formula is one you can't go wrong with, and Dr. Elsey's checks all those boxes. It does a solid job of covering the odor (as long as you're scooping regularly), and paired with a good trapper mat to catch what your cats track out as they exit, you won't end up with it all over your house.
Promising review: "This litter was an absolute game-changer. It is SO easy to scoop, and it doesn’t BREAK APART when unearthing my cat’s toilet fossils, which helps keep the litter box clean. I feel like an archeologist when I am scooping this litter, and that’s a compliment. You would think by the look of it that it would hardcore track, BUT IT HARDLY TRACKS — MY FLOORS HAVE STAYED SO CLEAN. I bought the 40-pound bag and it was tough to pour it into the litter box, but that’s legit the worst thing I can say about this litter. This purchase was absolutely worth it. The value for price is so much better than local stores, it keeps a fresh smell, it’s easy to scoop, it doesn’t cover my floors in miniature gravel, it’s everything I ever wanted in kitty litter. I almost didn’t buy it because I was scared to try something new, but I’m glad I did." —Nightmare Fuel
Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
10. A purring cat toy for anxious kitties who cry loudly and frequently. Designed for cats who struggle with separation anxiety, this soothing touch-activated toy emits a familiar purr that'll make it your baby's new favorite nap buddy — so when you aren't at home, you can worry a little less about them as well.
If you have a single-cat home or have a cat who's grieving the loss of a companion, this toy can be a hypnotizing source of comfort. It's a good choice for kittens recently separated from their mother as well.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PURPLE CAT SO MUCH!!! I bought one for my kittens when I first got them and they still have it two years later! It is still their favorite snuggle buddy. I have since bought two more of them. I got one for my grandma's kittens and they love it too! I would strongly recommend this product to any cat owner!!!!" —Katelee Roberts
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a blue sloth style for $6.57).
11. A 360-degree rotating Furbo camera so you can check in on your dog when you're at work, on a trip, or anywhere outside the home. You can get push notifications when your dog is barking and talk to them through the app to calm them — you can even toss them a treat!
Of course, if you have cats, you'll be able to check in on them with this too!
Promising review: "The Furbo has completely changed my life while returning to work after Covid. My dog was used to having me right next to her all day every day for two years, so I was worried about how she would react when I had to return to the office. Having this camera has given me so much peace of mind knowing that she’s doing well at home. And I can always watch sweet videos of her in real time while I’m out of the house. The bark alerts are AWESOME. Since I live in an apartment building with lots of neighbors, barking was my #1 concern with my dog staying home alone. But she does great! She rarely ever barks and if she does, I can talk to her on my phone through the camera and calm her down. My anxiety level is so much lower when I know she’s being quiet and well behaved. I seriously can’t live without the Furbo." —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $189 when you clip the coupon for $21 off!
12. An organic cat grass growing kit if you have a kitty who loves to taste-test your indoor plants (some of which can be toxic!) or who struggles with hairballs. Give them a taste of the outdoors with this cat-safe, fiber-rich grass, which includes a healthy mix of wheat grass, oat, barley, and rye and helps digestion.
Plus, it comes in an adorable cat face mug!
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo, who wanted to create unique, organic, non-toxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "I literally don’t think I could love this more. The whole process, from watching the soil disk expand to seeing my cat revel in it, is a delight. My cat loves to rub against, chew, and eat the grass. We keep a pair of clippers nearby and cut him some grass when he (frequently) asks for it, which he then eats up excitedly. The planter itself is super cute. If you’re like me and can’t normally grow plants with any semblance of success, you’ll be very happy! The directions provided are very clear and it’s very easy—and satisfying—to grow. I’ve gotten more disks and seeds since first purchasing this and look forward to making my boy more grass." —TB
Get it from Amazon for $19.94.
13. A set of transparent couch protectors when absolutely nothing else will distract your kitty from the grand appeal of ripping your sofa to shreds. You get 10 large self-adhesive pieces to apply around the spots they target the most, and eventually they will learn they have to scratch elsewhere.
Promising review: "If only I had purchased these sooner I would have saved tons of uninterrupted time relaxing instead of continuously trying to redirect my cats away from using my couch as a scratching post, and saved gallons of water by not having to refill the dreaded squirt bottle! Super easy to attach (while my cats of course watched with suspicious curiosity). And the satisfaction of that first time they tried to go for a good scratch, only to have their lovely sharp-clawed paws slip slooooowly with no catch. HA!! I WON! My review: All the stars and then some more for the blissful content. Cats review: They are not pleased, currently not speaking to me, and I am certain will plot their revenge. Wish me luck!! Lol!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $18.99 (available in multiple pack sizes).
14. A cozy window hammock so they can catch the sun's warm rays *and* have the best view for their daily window watching. It's extra sturdy with suction cups capable of holding over 40 pounds, enough to hold a number of cats (or a small dog!) a bed, and toys.
Check out an unboxing + setup on TikTok.
Promising review: "Oh, where do I even begin? This has transformed my feline friend's life, turning our ordinary window into a whimsical paradise that my cat simply adores. It has brought immense joy and contentment to my cat's life. It has become a favorite spot for observing, napping, and enjoying the sunlight, all in one compact and practical package. If you're a cat parent looking to provide your feline companion with the ultimate window-view experience, I highly recommend investing in this exceptional product. It's 5-star luxury for your whiskered friend, and the purrs of gratitude will be your reward!" —cody stockton
Get it from Amazon for $19.89+ (available in two colors).