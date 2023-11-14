If You're Ashamed To Admit How Often TikTok Makes You Buy Things — Sorry, Here Are 50 More Things You’ll Probably Want

1. A compact cutlery organizer cleverly designed to maximize your drawer space with stacked, angled compartments that take up waaay less space than the typical wide, flat organizers. Considering how many times a day you open this drawer, you'll be able to appreciate this space-efficient organization on the reg.
See this "life-changing" drawer organizer on TikTok!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart has used the cutlery organizer to make her kitchen feel more organized: "Just got this, and it has freed up SO much space in our cutlery drawer that we can now store teas, small Tupperware, etc. vs. before it was just a mess of utensils."
Promising review: "I had never seen this before I bought it, and holy crap it changed my life. So. Much. Room. There is so much room left in my drawer now that I moved stuff from another drawer and I have an entirely empty drawer in my kitchen now. Now only HALF the drawer is silverware and the other half is spatulas and cooking utensils. It is great. It also seems very sturdy. Highly recommend." —van31050
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
2. A ChomChom pet hair roller if your pet loves to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind. The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
Check out this testimonial with 16 million views (!) on TikTok.
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above (on the left) literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two colors).
3. A wireless keyboard and mouse set I've spotted in the background of countless TikTok desk setups — it adds such a lovely pop of color so you can type away in style. These fun peripherals are bound to make you just a *little* happier every time you sit down to work.
The set includes a wireless keyboard and mouse with a USB receiver for a 2.4GHz connection. Pick up some AA batteries; both will need them!
You can check out how the clicking sounds in this TikTok.
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye-catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me. Love the keys on this as well. Sleep mode seems to pop on kinda quick, but it's nothing bad. Just push a button or click the mouse and it's on again. I have had mine for about a month now and will not be going back to any other style!" —Nikki Bell
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in 12 colors).
4. A garbage disposal and drain pipe cleaner you should buy ASAP if the thought of what's lurking inside your garbage disposal haunts you at night. It's made to deodorize while also removing the nasty grunge and buildup lurking within — no more gnarly smells or dirty water that just won't drain.
See this garbage disposal cleaner in action on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "Made hard water spots disappear, cleaned both sides of my sinks, and freshened up the nasty smelling disposal. Don’t know how I lived without it for so long." —KristinJA
"Ever since I got a new LG dishwasher four years ago I have been struggling with a foul odor. No amount of cleaning or cleaners helped. I have tried numerous disposal cleaners as well that have been a waste of time and money. Then I found these. My sink and dishwasher has been completely odor free and I couldn't be happier! No more embarrassment with the death smell that came every time I opened my dishwasher. Will definitely order more." —Ferg4914
Get a bag of four from Amazon for $3.78.
5. E.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain, made for people who don't want to keep reapplying lipstick every time they put on a mask, have a drink, or eat some food. It goes on as a gloss, and if you blot away the excess, you'll be left with a long-lasting stain that's both beautiful and transfer-resistant.
Check out the gorgeous Cinnamon Dreamz shade being applied in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product! I got the color Cinnamon Dreams, I will say when it applies it’s more of an orangey brown but as it sits on your lips it turns to more of a reddish brown. It has a beautiful glossy finish; however, if you’re looking for the tinted or stained effect, you have to leave the product on for 5-10 minutes and then wipe — the stain is almost more of a plum than brown. Overall the product is very moisturizing and I’ve already placed an order for another one!" —Elisa
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in seven shades).
6. Some detergent cup holders so you can actually make use of those awkward down-facing detergent jugs without spilling liquid everywhere or dealing with the inevitable drip. Laundry day is taxing enough; why make an *extra* mess for yourself to deal with?
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned and family-owned small business founded by Julie Reinhold, who was tired of economy-sized detergent containers dripping all over her laundry room. Her ingenious little drip catchers are made in the USA and can easily be cleaned by rinsing with warm water.
Promising review: "I had no idea I needed this until I saw it on TikTok. Listen, it’s the little things that matter. This little thing saves me the headache of a laundry room mess. I love it. Fits perfectly on my liquid detergent. No more messes!" —Luke & Christina
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.99.
7. A slim magnetic stove shelf, a game-changing upgrade for smaller kitchens where counter space is at a premium. This magnetic shelf attaches to the top of your stove with zero installation required, giving you a very handy spot to store small essentials while freeing up precious cabinet space.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out an unboxing and setup of the StoveShelf on TikTok!
Promising review: "There was no setup...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and in three finishes).
8. An Elizavecca hair treatment that deeply repairs and hydrates your hair thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. You just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks *and* feels silky soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex (despite being a fraction of the price).
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like. Check out our full Elizavecca Hair Protein Treatment review for more deets!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other comparable products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —curlyhead3
Get it from Amazon for $7.10.
9. A disco ball planter hung with macrame rope or displayed on a stand — it comes with both so you can play around to see what you like best! Either way, it'll make your plants the life of the party.
It's featured in this TikTok!
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $27.97.
10. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that'll make you feel so powerful as you slice, chop, and julienne veggies (including those dreaded onions that make your eyes water) with ease. Its built-in storage container below keeps everything in one place until you're ready to add them to your meal!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in three colors and four styles).
11. A jar of The Pink Stuff, an internet-beloved, all-purpose cleaning paste made to tackle stains, dirt, and grime practically anywhere. Put it to the test on that pan, bathtub, or wall you've long given up on and watch this versatile paste work its magic.
This TikTok-famous paste can clean literally ANY mess whether it's in your bathroom, kitchen, basement or anywhere in between.
Check out this TikTok where my former colleague Britt Ross uses The Pink Stuff on a dirty sheet pan, pair of white sneakers, and her toaster oven — spoiler, the results are *seriously* impressive.
Promising review: "Got this because TikTok made me do it. I put a smear on a hair dye stain in my shower from six months ago. Thought I’d have to let it sit for a while so I rubbed it in with a Scrub Daddy and was ready to let it sit, but it was already gone. Blew my mind. Removed rust stains in the toilet and hard water marks from the tank instantly. Goodbye other cleaners." —L. Seitz
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
12. A foaming hand soap that isn't your average hand soap, oh no. No, what is does is pump soap in the shape of a cute lil' paw or flower (!!), basically guaranteeing you a boost of serotonin every time you go to wash your hands. It also pumps up vertically into your hand when you push down on the top, so you only need one hand to use it!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord uses this fun, floral soap: "Not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly hand-washing now and forever!), but the yuzu scent is also just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap."
Promising review: "I will admit, I first saw this soap on TikTok and thought that it would be a nice soap to try since I do seem to be washing my hands all the time these days. I was so excited when I received it to give it a try, really just to see the pretty foam flower. I was very pleasantly surprised when I pushed down (twice) to get the foam to come out. Not only is the flower cute, but the foam is thick and luxurious and makes your hands feel totally moisturized after you wash them. The smell is very pretty and not overpowering at all. My teenager loves it too and is now finally washing her hands more like she is supposed to. I bought them for every bathroom in the house as well as the kitchen. I almost don't want to recommend it so they don't run out of stock!" —Audra Williams
Get it from Amazon for $18 (also available in a paw print shape, and with refills).