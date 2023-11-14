36 Incredible Products I Think About Even More Than Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce (And I Think About Them A *Lot*)

1. An Elizavecca hair treatment formulated to deeply repair and hydrate your hair thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. You just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks *and* feels silky soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!
I've been using this stuff lately and have to say, my hair has never felt better!! My hair is color-treated and tends to feel really dry at the ends, and I'm used to globbing on so much conditioner in an effort to have it feel silky and hydrated. With this Elizavecca treatment, I don't have to use very much, and it feels like it really permeates my strands to leave them sooo soft when I get out of the shower. And I've noticed that my hair legit feels better for days afterward! (Which is a good thing, since I only wash my hair a couple times a week!)
BTW, reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use." —BB
Get it from Amazon for $9.35.
2. The incredible Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a hydrating holy grail for many people with dry, sensitive skin and a gentler, cheaper alternative to many name-brand moisturizers and serums. It's effective on all skin types, and reviewers report seeing improvement after just a few uses! Acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines are about to meet their match.
OK, I use this stuff too and am O-B-S-E-S-S-E-D. Like, the TikTok hype is so warranted. I apply this as the first step in my skincare routine after washing my face, and my skin basically drinks it up. It's super lightweight, *doesn't* leave behind any sticky residue (despite what you might expect from a snail mucin serum), and it has a long-lasting hydrating effect! It makes such a good base for my thicker moisturizing cream and sunscreen.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
3. A ChomChom pet hair roller that I will never stop writing about because it's the only thing that's saved my VELVET couch (bad idea, I know) from my two cats who just looove lounging there. It doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs up every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after, and you're good to go again!
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
4. An electric mug warmer if you, like me, get distracted while working and sip your morning coffee so slowly, it ends up going cold before you finish it. With this electric warmer, you can happily enjoy your hot, caffeinated drink for hours.
After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good, but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long (because yes, I'm one of those people that'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m., all right!!). I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly. I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concave-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in eight colors).
5. Essence's Lash Princess Mascara beloved for its ability to give you bold, dramatic lashes while also separating them to prevent clumping — and for its $5 price tag. People *rave* about this bestselling tube as a swap for more expensive mascaras from brands like Dior, Too Faced, and more.
I've been using this mascara all year long and it's no exaggeration to say it's a total game changer. First of all, it's 5 bucks and ya girl is trying to cut down on how much she spends on makeup, so we love that. Two, it makes my lashes sooo long and voluminous, with just one coat being enough most of the time! If I apply it carefully, it doesn't clump badly at all, though if I do apply several coats and there's some clumping, I just break it up with my lash separator (also highly recommend!). TL;DR: Lash Princess is worth every bit of hype, and TY Essence for not raising the price!!
Promising review: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Too Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A Simple Modern tumbler as a swap for the popular (and more expensive) Stanley cup. This minimalist travel cup comes in some seriously ~aesthetic~ shades, but more importantly, it'll keep your iced drinks cold for *hours* thanks to its double-wall insulation, and the leak-resistant straw lid might just save you from an accident or two.
I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got these cute cloud ones and they work perfectly!
Promising review: "If you have been wanting a Stanley cup, believe me, save yourself some money and get this cup! You will end up with a better cup than the Stanley! I have dropped/tipped over this cup a couple of times and only a couple of drops of water come out. If I did that to my Stanley, water got everywhere! And this cup keeps the water so cold. And if you purchase silicone straw toppers, it keeps the water even colder! Also, it fits in my car cup holder and my Stanley really didn’t. Love this cup!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 42 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!
7. A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer so you can give yourself a gorgeous blowout without visiting the salon — it knocks out drying *and* styling your hair in one step to save time in the mornings too! Dropping $500+ on a Dyson Airwrap suddenly seems...even less appealing.
I barely know how to do anything with my hair, but this is one of those tools that's basically like, "It's OK...I gotchu." Now when I blow-dry my hair, I can style it at the same time, and it's as easy as just curling my hair around this brush as I go. I seriously never thought I'd be able to achieve a salon-worthy blowout at home, but even with my non-existent skills, I can get pretty dang close with this hot-air brush.
It has two heat and speed settings and a cool option, and it's designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2b–4c hair mentioned it working for them.
Promising review: "I wanted to try this because I had tried the Dyson hair tool and loved it, but didn’t necessarily want to pay the $500+ to buy one. This product works great and is budget friendly. Has a cool setting and then low, medium, and high for heat. I noticed my hair gets frizzy if I don’t do the heat but I do have bleached blonde hair. My hair looks and feels great! This product is very easy to use! I love it and would buy it again!" —TbearZ86xoxo
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in five colors).
8. A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens, minty fresh without the weird aftertaste and completely painless — no discomfort for sensitive teeth and gums! But most importantly, it leaves your teeth noticeably whiter, and at a fraction of the cost of the dentist (and Crest Whitestrips).
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a pack of two pens from Amazon for $19.95.
9. And a "flossing toothbrush" expertly designed with two layers of bristles, including the regular firm kind for brushing and ultra-thin ones designed to clean deeeep within the grooves of your teeth — almost like you were actually flossing. As one reviewer puts it, this leaves you feeling "just home from the hygienist"–level clean; others say it even feels comparable to their fancy electric toothbrush (sorry, Oral-B)!
I've been using these Mouthwatchers toothbrushes for a few months now and will absolutely be sticking with them. They give you such a deep clean, which is v necessary with the approximately 5–6 cups of coffee I drink every day.
My coworker Emma loves them too: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
BTW, Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I’m a dental hygienist of 16 years and typically use and recommend electric toothbrushes; however, this manual toothbrush is great! My teeth feel very clean after brushing for two minutes, similar to the way they would feel after using my Oral-B or Sonicare electric toothbrush. I’ll definitely purchase again!" —Beth
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
10. E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer that blurs your pores and creates a smooth, velvety texture for makeup to glide over and also grip onto. Infused with squalane for hydration, Poreless Putty Primer has a mattifying effect that doesn't look dry — plus, it's small enough to take on the go in case you need touch-ups. Blink, and you might mistake it for Tatcha's Silk Canvas primer and other pricier options.
This stuff is gold. I'm relatively new to the Poreless Putty Primer fandom but now that I'm here, I'm not leaving anytime soon. This makes SUCH a difference in how my foundation goes on, and it makes it look as close to poreless as I think is humanly possible — and maintains the smooth look for many hours! Just be sure to let it sit for a little bit before applying your foundation.
Promising review: "Okay so first nothing will make you 'poreless' but this stuff is amazing. Will even out fine lines and help with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not to familiar with makeup, this is a game changer. Honestly it works better than my $30 primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day. I am oily so I usually blot some powder on later in the day but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" —Olivia
Get it from Amazon for $10.
11. And hydrating Lancôme Teint Idole Care & Glow foundation, which I fell in love with immediately upon first wear. This glowy serum foundation provides buildable medium coverage and has an 82% hyaluronic acid formula to hydrate and plump the skin — a dream for those of us with face dryness.
This is the best foundation I have ever owned, folks. I literally get excited every time I get the chance to put it on. I saw it recommended in a TikTok (which I can't find now, sry!) and even though it costs more than I've ever spent on foundation, I was pulled in by the idea of a hyaluronic acid formula that's hydrating and glowy with decent coverage — and it's proven to be just that. The skin tone match is PERFECTION (Sephora nailed it with the "Find Your Shade" tool) and it blends like a dream, working as the perfect base for blush, highlighter, and more. It's lightweight and buildable, and my dry, sensitive skin has had no issues with it. As a bonus, it has SPF 27 for added protection! The bottle is also lasting me a loooong time, so it's been worth every single penny in my experience. When I want more coverage for a bolder makeup look, whether for events or going out, this is my go-to!
Get it from Sephora or Amazon for $57 (available in 30 shades).
12. Seriously stylish faux-leather shorts you can wear with tights or bare legs, with a tee or sweater, with sneaks or heels — basically, these are a year-round staple, one people might assume you picked up at Zara rather than Amazon dot com.
Hi, I have these and can't recommend them more!! That's me on the right above — as you can see, I wore them as part of my Reputation-inspired outfit for the Eras Tour, but I've worn them several other times, with and without tights, and absolutely love them. As a pear-shaped individual, I love that they comfortably cover my bottom while still hugging me at the waist thanks to the stretchy elastic there, aka no awful gapping. As other reviewers mention, these have a thickness to them that makes them feel high quality. In the summer, I do sweat in these a little at the waist, which is to be expected, but the wide-leg design helps keep everything else breezy. I can't wait to wear these in the fall and winter with thicker tights! Oh, and the pockets are nice and deep!
Promising review: "I was so surprised when I received these shorts. They are such good quality. They have weight to them, making them feel expensive. I feel like I would buy these from Zara. Super cute and exactly what I was looking for!" —Jaimelee Calvello
Get it from Amazon for $23.79 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and six colors).