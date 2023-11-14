36 Incredible Products I Think About Even More Than Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce (And I Think About Them A *Lot*)

I've been using this stuff lately and have to say, my hair has never felt better!! My hair is color-treated and tends to feel really dry at the ends, and I'm used to globbing on so much conditioner in an effort to have it feel silky and hydrated. With this Elizavecca treatment, I don't have to use very much, and it feels like it really permeates my strands to leave them sooo soft when I get out of the shower. And I've noticed that my hair legit feels better for days afterward! (Which is a good thing, since I only wash my hair a couple times a week!)

BTW, reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.

Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use." —BB

