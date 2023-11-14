38 Highly Effective Things Under $20 Every Homeowner Needs

Promising reviews: "Did a great job cleaning grime off of the 15-year tile. Wished I had known about it years ago. I’ve used multiple products and had tile professionally cleaned with poor results in the past." —ML



"I wish I had bought this sooner. I knew my grout was dirty but I didn't realize how disgusting it was until I used this cleaner. Sprayed it on and waited three minutes. I then used the brush to agitate the dirt in the grout, which was much easier than I expected it to be — I thought I was going to have to scrub hard. Instead, it was a very simple back-and-forth motion and the dirt immediately came loose and out of the grout. I then used a very wet dish towel to clean up the cleaner and dirt. The results were significantly better than I anticipated. I'm buying more to finish my entire home." —FatherOf4

Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (also available in packs with a scrubber brush).