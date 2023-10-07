40 Highly Effective Things Under $20 Every Homeowner Needs

1. A jar of clear Museum Gel, a reusable nontoxic gel that'll secure your belongings so they don't get knocked over (by a mischievous cat, a clumsy family member, or even an earthquake). It won't stain or leave marks on your furniture either.
Promising review: "A little goes a long way and it works perfectly! We needed this for southern California's earthquake-prone geography and the glass art on glass shelves. We were able to affix the gel easily and everything stays put now. You can barely see the gel through the glass shelf. The amount you need is very small so I nearly have a full container left and I was able to attach all the items shown in this picture. I could have done 10–15 sets of shelves just like this." —Dennis & Karen Gunther
Get it from Amazon for $11.46.
2. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system because anything that makes keeping your toilet clean as hands-free as possible is worth it in our book. After a simple install, it'll clean and deodorize with every flush — plus, it'll save you time and money in the long run by slowing down wear and tear on internal tank parts.
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "Wife and I used chlorine tablets for years. Kept bowl nice and clean. However the chlorine eats away at tank components. After five years or so while on vacation we got a leak at the tank bolts. $10,000 in hardwood floor damage and we decided no more chlorine. Until we found this product. No chlorine goes into tank. Goes directly into porcelain bowl so no problems and just a clean bowl. Best of both worlds, clean bowl and zero chlorine in tank. The tabs sit in this device and water breaks down the tabs. When you flush the water inside device transfers to bowl directly. This product should last our four toilets a lifetime. Wish I'd found this product $10,000 ago." —whatever
Get it from Amazon for $10.
3. An effective grout cleaner that'll let you get deep into the crevices and scrub away years of built-up dirt — if you've owned your home for a while, you may have even forgotten what it used to look like! Time to turn back the clock to the day you moved in.
Promising reviews: "Did a great job cleaning grime off of the 15-year tile. Wished I had known about it years ago. I’ve used multiple products and had tile professionally cleaned with poor results in the past." —ML
"I wish I had bought this sooner. I knew my grout was dirty but I didn't realize how disgusting it was until I used this cleaner. Sprayed it on and waited three minutes. I then used the brush to agitate the dirt in the grout, which was much easier than I expected it to be — I thought I was going to have to scrub hard. Instead, it was a very simple back-and-forth motion and the dirt immediately came loose and out of the grout. I then used a very wet dish towel to clean up the cleaner and dirt. The results were significantly better than I anticipated. I'm buying more to finish my entire home." —FatherOf4
Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (also available in packs with a scrubber brush).
4. And a Rubbermaid power scrubber if you really want to show your grout who's boss. This electric toothbrush-style scrubber takes some of the manual work out of this often tedious cleaning process, and once your tile floors are left sparkling, you can put it to work on dirty fixtures, tight corners, and other small areas.
It comes with four AA batteries to get you started!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown is a fan of this: "I'm obsessed! This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. And — as if easy, sparkling grout wasn't enough! — it busted through some serious soap-scum buildup in my bathtub (thanks, fancy soap and slow-draining tub) in less than a minute.
"Honestly, when I first tried the scrubber out, I didn't see too many uses for it other than for grout. But after owning it for a while, I've realized that while I don't need it every single week, it's priceless for the occasions I encounter tough gunk that I'd otherwise only conquer with excessive patience and elbow grease."
Get it from Amazon for $17.38.
Check out Natalie's full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more!
5. A pack of solar-powered, motion sensor-activated lights that'll automatically flip on at night when you pull the car into the driveway, step out to let the dog go pee, or need to take the trash out and would rather not do so in ✨ total darkness ✨. Reviewers say they give the perfect amount of brightness and hold up well through rain, snow, and hot direct sunlight.
Promising review: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them and do the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the side and lights turn on. It has rained about three times and still work great and hoping they last for a long time." —J. Argueta
Get a set of four from Amazon for $18.99 when you clip the 40% off coupon.
6. A pack of bedsheet suspenders so you can cinch those bed corners tight and keep your sheets and mattress pad from sliding right off the bed, especially if you (or your bedmate) tend to toss and turn at night.
Bed Band is a US-based small business that specializes in bed bands for mattresses of various sizes.
Promising review: "These are definitely worth the price. My significant other and I apparently run marathons in our sleep, so the fitted sheet and mattress pad came off the bed without fail. We own a double pillow-top mattress and they haven't stretched out while holding a fitted sheet, (that shrunk in the wash), plus two mattress pads. They hold them firmly to the bed with no slipping. No damage has been done to the sheets, either." —Michelle
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors and two sizes).
7. Vacuum-sealed bags that'll transform your closet from an ever-teetering avalanche of stuff into an organized stack with room to spare. Watching the air get sucked out the bags will be *almost* as satisfying as when you see all the extra space in your closet that's somehow magically appeared out of nowhere.
Promising review: "We moved to a small home after living many years in a much larger home. So I had to get creative with storage since this house has very little. I keep seasonal clothes, blankets, coats, throw decorative pillows and blankets in these storage bags. They make storage for bedding so much easier and compact. We even use these storage bags in our RV. They are a great way to free up valuable real estate. We simply couldn't do without them." —gina
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in other sizes and pack quantities).
8. A pack of shelf dividers to help separate piles of T-shirts, sweaters, sheets, and more so everything doesn't just become one big jumble in your closets. It lets you stack things more efficiently, looks neater, and will help you find what you need much more quickly.
Promising review: "I was a little doubtful about these being able to stand up straight but was pleasantly surprised. I'm using them in an old antique cabinet/wardrobe to separate stacks of clothes that would otherwise turn into a pile of clothes on a shelf. I would definitely buy again." —the booniepepper
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99.
9. And some Sheet Keeper bands that'll elevate your linen closet organization by letting you label and store each of your sheet sets together — no more mixing up the guest room's full-sized sheets with your queen-sized ones.
Sheet Keeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles and their adorable bedding bands will actually make staying organized fun!
Promising review: "I love these bands to identify sheets by size. We have a summer home and when our family uses it they were always calling about where sheets were for bed. This helps to eliminate calls." —Debbie Sechrist
Get a set of two from Amazon for $10.99 (available in sizes twin—king, as well as in duvet and comforter labels).
10. A very handy bottle of Wine Away red wine stain remover so you don't have to panic the next time you or a guest knocks a glass of red wine over! Just spray this onto the affected clothing or carpet, let it sit for five minutes, then blot the area until the stain disappears (or, for clothing, toss it into the washer).
Promising review: "When you have anything white in your house and you have a love for red wine THIS PRODUCT IS A MUST!!! We had a dinner party of about 15 people in our house so I bought five bottles just in case. We didn't need the five bottles, but someone did spill red wine on our brand-new white couch. I was so mad, but I used this stuff and it was GONE. Not just took most of the red wine out — the red wine was GONE! No trace of it at all! I will buy more!" —Alial
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A jar of The Pink Stuff, an internet-beloved, all-purpose cleaning paste made to tackle stains, dirt, and grime practically anywhere. You'll want to put it to the test on every corner of your house, whether it's that stained stovetop, soap scum-covered shower doors, or crayon-marked wall you've long given up on — just watch this versatile paste work its magic.
This TikTok-famous paste can clean literally ANY mess whether it's in your bathroom, kitchen, basement, or anywhere in between.
Check out this TikTok where my former colleague Britt Ross uses The Pink Stuff on a dirty sheet pan, pair of white sneakers, and her toaster oven — spoiler, the results are *seriously* impressive.
Promising review: "Got this because TikTok made me do it. I put a smear on a hair dye stain in my shower from six months ago. Thought I’d have to let it sit for a while so I rubbed it in with a Scrub Daddy and was ready to let it sit, but it was already gone. Blew my mind. Removed rust stains in the toilet and hard water marks from the tank instantly. Goodbye other cleaners." —L. Seitz
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.