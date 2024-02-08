33 Home Improvement Products Under $20 To Try While You're Stuck Inside All Winter

1. Prismatic window film for covering any windows where you could use a lil' extra privacy — it'll also allow the sun to cast gorgeous rainbows across the room during the day and create the coziest stained glass effect at night.
Promising review: "I live in an apartment community and I wanted to find a solution to cover up my windows without using my blinds/curtains. Let me just say...wow! This beyond exceeded my expectations. Not only does it give me the privacy I need, but the way the lights reflect in the daytime AND nighttime is just breathtaking! In the morning when the sun shines through, tiny little rainbows get casted all over the bedroom! At night it looks so cozy, warm, and has a beautiful, realistic stained glass look to it." —Katie Coyle
2. A nontoxic, waterproof grout pen so you can refresh the old stained grout on your tile floors or shower walls — a far easier and cheaper alternative to having it professionally regrouted.
I've used this before on my own kitchen tile, which had gross dark grout that stuck out like a sore thumb every time I walked in there. It takes a bit of time and patience since you have to go slow, but the instructions are very straightforward, and if you accidentally get some outside of the lines, you can just wipe it off. The end results are well worth it — the entire area looks newer and cleaner.
Promising review: "I have 12-inch white tile in my whole house that is 20 years old. Even though I have kept it looking nice, the grout still was getting dark. I cleaned the grout and let it dry good 'til the next day then used the grout pen. It looks like it is brand-new. One thing that I found out was that if the tip of the pen starts to look worn you can just pull it out and turn it over — it is the same tip on both ends. It will take some time to do the whole house but it looks so great that I will just do a section at a time 'til I finish. One other thing that I did was run my finger down the grout line after I apply the grout pen then wipe down the tile line with a paper towel so no other cleanup was necessary." —Amazon Customer
3. An easy-to-install high-pressure rainfall showerhead with an adjustable extension arm so you can set your preferred angle and height.
Promising review (it's long but worth the read!): "Once upon a time, my overpriced apartment had a shower that required I stand on my tip-toes for prime water-stream positioning due to the shower's narrow position and my short stature. Why am I living like that, might you ask? Because this grad-school budget hasn't allowed for much else — OR SO I THOUGHT. This showerhead is well within a reasonable budget and goes well beyond the bang for its buck. I should have known I was in for a treat by the sleek stainless steel with chrome finish but my journey was only just beginning. For the independent handywoman I am, I was initially intimidated by installation as my plumbing expertise ends with removing hair from the drain. Luckily, it comes packaged with a small wrench and a single-paged instruction sheet that was within my attention span to follow.
"We were up and running in under 10 minutes and I could not wait to hop in. Once I did, the luxury I experienced could've fooled me into thinking I was anywhere but my own shower. The stream is wide enough that I feel like I'm getting hugged by the goddess of the sea Amphitrite herself but still controlled to not spit on me if I step out of its line of fire. Its pressure, meanwhile, is soft enough to maximize relaxation while still giving enough strength to get all the shampoo out of my thick, unkempt hair. I would say more but I'd rather go shower for the third time today. I'll leave it at this: Love yourself and your shower mates. There's no reason not to — you all deserve this experience too." —Amazon Customer
4. Clear refrigerator bins that'll majorly upgrade your fridge organization and make it look like something out of a magazine.
These are great for stashing drinks, produce, and other commonly used items.
Promising review: "It is so easy to find things in our freezer and fridge. Because they are clear, it is so easy to see things in them. They are large enough to store lots of similar items in them. We labeled the fronts. They are durable. Great price." —MA NY Paul
5. A fabric shaver to rescue your poor couch, chairs, pillows, and other fabric-covered items that are starting to pill (especially if you have cats who love to use their claws on them). This will shave off the unsightly loose ends to bring your fabric pieces back to life.
And it works on sweaters and clothes, too, of course!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this. I saw a furniture flipper say this is the only one of these that she uses due to the fact that it doesn’t put holes in the items she uses it on. Love it. 10/10. I’ve been using it on my couch but will be using it on clothes in the future." —Sara
6. Peel-and-stick backsplash tile that'll add some ~flavor~ to your bathroom or kitchen wall — a relatively cheap afternoon project in place of a hefty investment requiring professionals.
Promising review: "This brought new life to my super boring kitchen! This was much easier than I thought and was really worried about taking on this project but I'm glad I did. Took me over three hours from start to finish." —Blood Agent
7. *And* while you're at it: Water-resistant, easy-to-install peel-and-stick floor tile to bring new life to that old, plain tile floor. Whether it's your kitchen, bathroom, or laundry room, it's amazing how much of a difference this makes!
Promising review: "I redid my entire bathroom! We moved into our home two years ago and our small main floor bathroom had hideous orange mosaic tiles. We want to eventually gut and revamp our bathroom but wanted to give it a cheap facelift. Floorpops made that possible and a very inexpensive option! We used caulk to seal some of the tiny gaps and caulked around the tub and underneath the baseboards for a good seal. The tiles are not moving at all and have adhered okay." —Agnieska
8. Decorative hinges that'll liven up your garage doors with a classic carriage house look, which you'll be able to admire every time you get home for the day. They attach magnetically!
And you can easily take them off if you move! Plus, if you really want to complete the look, you can also add some magnetic windows to the top (like the picture above shows).
Promising review: "I didn't think these would last through one Oklahoma Spring tornado season but they have. They were easy to install and very durable. They add a very unique touch to my new garage doors." —Lila S.
9. A weatherproofing strip to better seal doors and help keep out cold drafts while preventing your precious heat from escaping. Another big benefit: It'll help muffle the distracting sounds of car horns or your neighbor's loud music while working from home!
Promising review: "Finally got around to putting this in. New neighbors have obnoxious kids and this helps block out their foul-mouthed yelling and other annoying sounds outside. It is two strips per roll, which is actually the width needed for my windows, door, and sliding glass door. I used a chopstick to push it into place since the spaces in my windows were exactly the width of each strip. I was amazed at how much sound this managed to block out, and it will likely do wonders for letting air escape during the hot summers here as well. I wish I’d put it in sooner and will be ordering more to finish sealing my sliding glass door." —Tabitha
10. And a three-layer door stopper you can install (and by "install" we mean peel and stick!) underneath your door if there's a pesky gap letting out your warm air (or letting *in* those creepy crawlies trying to escape the cold outside).
Promising reviews: "I was a bit on the fence about buying this, but it is definitely worth it. It's cut down on my heating bill by a good amount. Install was easy as heck." —Amazon Customer
"Kept all the drafts away for sure. Also keeps heat and AC temperatures in rooms comfortably. Actually saw a difference with my utility bill. Highly recommend and easy to put on. Was done in literally 3 seconds!" —Ph0t0gM@
11. A compact cutlery organizer cleverly designed to maximize your drawer space with stacked, angled compartments that take up waaay less space than the typical wide, flat organizers.
See this "life-changing" drawer organizer on TikTok!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart has used the cutlery organizer to make her kitchen feel more organized. She says: "Just got this, and it has freed up SO much space in our cutlery drawer that we can now store teas, small Tupperware, etc. vs. before it was just a mess of utensils."
Promising review: "I had never seen this before I bought it, and holy crap it changed my life. So. Much. Room. There is so much room left in my drawer now that I moved stuff from another drawer and I have an entirely empty drawer in my kitchen now. Now only HALF the drawer is silverware and the other half is spatulas and cooking utensils. It is great. It also seems very sturdy. Highly recommend." —van31050
12. Some faux stainless steel contact paper to upgrade your kitchen appliances. Because if it ain't broke, don't fix it — but you *can* still modernize the look fairly easily and cheaply.
And when you move or change your mind, you can easily remove or reposition it!
Promising review: "I was very skeptical, but also figured for [the price], what did I really have to lose. I am beyond blown away. It was super easy to trim to fit and apply to our black dishwasher, looks phenomenal, is super easy to clean, and while just a month into use is holding up really well. I worried the frequent sanitize loads we run and associated heat might compromise the adhesion, but so far so good. It has also fooled and then impressed many a family and friends who complimented us on our new dishwasher that finally matches the rest of the kitchen." —Amazon Customer
