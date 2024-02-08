33 Home Improvement Products Under $20 To Try While You're Stuck Inside All Winter

Check out how easy this is to set up in this TikTok!

Promising review (it's long but worth the read!): "Once upon a time, my overpriced apartment had a shower that required I stand on my tip-toes for prime water-stream positioning due to the shower's narrow position and my short stature. Why am I living like that, might you ask? Because this grad-school budget hasn't allowed for much else — OR SO I THOUGHT. This showerhead is well within a reasonable budget and goes well beyond the bang for its buck. I should have known I was in for a treat by the sleek stainless steel with chrome finish but my journey was only just beginning. For the independent handywoman I am, I was initially intimidated by installation as my plumbing expertise ends with removing hair from the drain. Luckily, it comes packaged with a small wrench and a single-paged instruction sheet that was within my attention span to follow.

"We were up and running in under 10 minutes and I could not wait to hop in. Once I did, the luxury I experienced could've fooled me into thinking I was anywhere but my own shower. The stream is wide enough that I feel like I'm getting hugged by the goddess of the sea Amphitrite herself but still controlled to not spit on me if I step out of its line of fire. Its pressure, meanwhile, is soft enough to maximize relaxation while still giving enough strength to get all the shampoo out of my thick, unkempt hair. I would say more but I'd rather go shower for the third time today. I'll leave it at this: Love yourself and your shower mates. There's no reason not to — you all deserve this experience too." —Amazon Customer

Get the shower head for $14.99+ (available in four colors and five sizes) and the adjustable shower arm for $15.99+ (available in four colors), both from Amazon.

