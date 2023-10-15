Get The Look For Less: 33 Affordable Fashion Items That Are Super Similar To The More Expensive Versions

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants for a chic, edgy staple that's actually comfortable enough for everyday wear since the fabric has stretch! Plus, they may or may not be very similar to a popular Abercrombie pair that retails for over $100. 👀
Check out a TikTok of the pants in action.
Promising reviews: "Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" —Amazon Customer
"Literally exact [swap for] the Abercrombie leather pants." —Gabi B
Get them from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes XXS–L and in 22 colors).
2. Slip-on mules stylish enough for work and so comfy, you'll probably end up wearing them even on casual days — reviewers say they hold up to well to light walking. They're a budget-friendly alternative to Madewell's Gemma mule, well worth it for half the price and how much use you'll get out of them!
Promising reviews: "Purchased to test as a [swap] for the Madewell Gemma mule. I absolutely love the shoes! I feel like they will stretch when I wear them a few more times, which my narrow feet can’t really afford, but for the price of these compared to Madewell, I’ll live with." —Briana Favors
"I really love these shoes. I’ve been eyeing the Madewell Gemma mules for months, but stumbled upon these and decided to take a chance. These are super comfortable and easy to walk in." —Hannah Newsome
Get them from Amazon for $36.21+ (available in sizes 5-12 and five colors).
3. A stunning open-back dress featuring a smocked bodice, ruffles, and a loose, dreamy fit that'll keep you feeling comfy *and* cute on that upcoming vacay. Reviewers compare this dress to $100+ options from other brands!
Promising review: "I bought this product because of a TikTok, which I am now realizing I do a lot. I’m obsessed with it, I feel very pretty wearing it. It’s very cute. It’s also sheer, the color I got was the light pink/peach. The tie for the neck will put a lot of pressure on your neck if you are a bigger chested lady like myself but I still really like it." —Kala
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 27 colors).
4. Buttery soft high-waisted leggings giving Lululemon a run for their money, according to (*checks notes*) over 300 reviewers drawing comparisons between the two. They're squat-proof, stretchy, and so soft that many pregnant people say they basically live in these!
Promising reviews: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but its a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more. 😇" —Reina
"Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" —Alba siviero
Get them from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL, with 25" or 28" inseam, and in 31 colors/patterns).
5. A loungewear set I wouldn't blame you for eventually just living in (many reviewers already are) for how luxuriously soft it feels *and* looks. Watch out, Kim K — Skims has a seriously tempting competitor.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 30 colors).
6. Cushionaire slides made to fit your feet like a glove thanks to the flexible cork footbed and supportive, padded insole. They've garnered over 50,000 5-star ratings, and over 900 reviews (!) draw comparisons between these and Birkenstocks, with many claiming they're just as comfortable for a fraction of the price.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I bought these sandals before a 3-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price, but gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain. They broke in so quickly and were very supportive from the get-go — and still are! Highly recommend." —Han Lin
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and 21 styles).
7. A sleeveless halter bodysuit that looks like something from Zara or Skims — the fact that it's under $30 at Amazon will be our little secret. And just *think* how much use you'll get out of this single article of clothing — it'll pair beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, shorts, and blazers. It's also slightly compressive similar to shapewear, but not in a restricting way.
Some reviewers found that they didn't even need a bra with this!
Promising review: "Okay this is so good. I had the Zara bodysuit identical to this but it quickly got stretched out so I tried this one out. It is 10 times better than that one. The fit is perfect, it hugs you just right and is supportive enough that I won’t wear a bra. Also, not see through at all! Amazing. Need in all the colors." —Dawn E.
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 colors).
8. A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings because the viral Aerie version is *impossible* to avoid if you spend time on TikTok, but don't feel peer-pressured into that pair if you're on the fence. These are buttery soft, stretchy, and super lightweight — the ultimate WFH pants or loungewear.
Promising review: "These are beyond soft and so dang cute. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." —Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors).
9. Some chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots worthy of being your go-to boot for work, travel, and more. They're super stylish (drawing comparisons to Prada, no less) with a thick lug sole that makes a statement without feeling heavy, PLUS they're comfortable on the first wear, so you can toss them right in your suitcase for that upcoming getaway.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
I bought these when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens, but wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter: these beauties. I've worn them for miles at a time all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit. I've also worn them in the pouring rain and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet. I love that they'll go with practically all of my outfits, and every friend I've worn these around have complimented them + asked where I got them (most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!). I got them in my normal size and they fit just fine, even with my thick wool socks. Highly recommend if you're looking for your new staple boot!
Reviewers also compare the look of these to Prada's lug sole Chelsea boots. (Which are over $1,000!)
Promising review: "I'm so happy I bought these! They are an excellent alternative to spending $1,200 on the Prada Chelsea boots. They look basically identical and are ridiculously comfy. Sure you can get other Chelsea-style boots for like $35–$45 but they are usually super uncomfortable, these just feel so nice. They don't pinch or and my foot doesn't slip around inside them. This is my best shoe purchase on Amazon, I'm just so impressed." —Azure Look
Get them from Amazon for $33.73+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 22 styles).
10. A faux leather double circle belt with a designer look for a *very* reasonable price. Maybe one day you'll splurge on the Gucci belt, but today is not that day!
Promising review: "This is my favorite belt! It's perfect with jeans, and I get so many compliments on it. I love that the double-ring is sort of designer-inspired, but not a complete knockoff of the Gucci belt. I highly recommend! I am typically a medium and the medium was perfect." —Everyday Teacher Style
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 10 styles, plus two-packs).
11. A leopard-print slip skirt you could dress up or down for any occasion! Seriously, this would look equally cute with a chic blouse and heels or a graphic tee and sneakers. Reviewers say it gives straight-off-the-runway vibes!
Promising reviews: "This skirt is very nice. It's hard to believe how inexpensive it really is! I actually bought it to be worn with a $250 designer top that was shown on the runway with a very similar silk skirt (that I couldn’t afford). This skirt is perfect to complete the look!!" —Rmc7
"Luxury! This skirt is as beautiful as any skirt that I have purchased in the past from Saks! It’s amazing!" —Gina Leake Gross
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 11 styles).
12. A versatile workout/lounge set that has reviewers reevaluating whether they need that expensive Skims set after trying this. Throw on this ribbed bra and bike short combo when you want to feel super cute + confident for the gym, or style it for a busy day of running errands and hanging with friends.
Promising reviews: "The quality is AMAZING! Very soft and comfortable. True to size with a good amount of stretch for daily activities. This is definitely a great alternative to Skims. Will be purchasing more in all colors!" —Rémi Lyn
"I don't need a Skims set after this. The material is soft and buttery, the perfect thickness, and hugs your curves. I'll admit that I was wary of this even being a good fit, but once I put it on, I knew I had to buy the other colors." —Toni Benjamin
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL).
13. A slightly cropped half-zip pullover, which will be perfect for fall weather (and those wildly fluctuating temps you know are coming). This trendy piece makes a great throw-on layer for jeans or shorts, and reviewers even compare it to a pricier Lululemon option!
Promising reviews: "I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft and it fit perfectly." —Rebecca Slattery
"Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." —ahnjloo
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).