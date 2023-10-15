Get The Look For Less: 33 Affordable Fashion Items That Are Super Similar To The More Expensive Versions

Prime members: You can try before you buy!

I bought these when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens, but wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter: these beauties. I've worn them for miles at a time all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit. I've also worn them in the pouring rain and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet. I love that they'll go with practically all of my outfits, and every friend I've worn these around have complimented them + asked where I got them (most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!). I got them in my normal size and they fit just fine, even with my thick wool socks. Highly recommend if you're looking for your new staple boot!

Reviewers also compare the look of these to Prada's lug sole Chelsea boots. (Which are over $1,000!)

Promising review: "I'm so happy I bought these! They are an excellent alternative to spending $1,200 on the Prada Chelsea boots. They look basically identical and are ridiculously comfy. Sure you can get other Chelsea-style boots for like $35–$45 but they are usually super uncomfortable, these just feel so nice. They don't pinch or and my foot doesn't slip around inside them. This is my best shoe purchase on Amazon, I'm just so impressed." —Azure Look

