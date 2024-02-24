38 Swaps For More Expensive Products That Are So Good, You’ll Want To Cry Happy Tears

1. Buttery soft high-waisted leggings giving Lululemon and other pricey brands a run for their money, according to some reviewers. They're squat-proof, stretchy, and actually stay up without rolling down!
Promising reviews: "I can't say enough great things about these leggings! They don't roll down, and they feel amazing on. I have all kinds of brands Lululemon, Vuori, Athleta, etc. and these are my favorites and the ones I feel the best and most confident in!! And you can't beat the price — it's a win-win. I will be back to purchase even more colors!" —Lauren
"The stitching and logo placement is similar to Lulu; however, these feel more compressive and thicker than Aligns, which I prefer. Lulu stretches over time and for a fraction of the price, this entire line feels way better." —Fiona
Get them from Amazon for $30.60 (available in women's sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 colors).
2. A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads most reviewers agree is a great swap for the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. They're extra durable, so you can put them to work on your toughest cleaning jobs and watch the mess just ✨ disappear ✨.
Promising reviews: "These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." —miguel mendez
"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" —Keisha Marie
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $14.95.
3. CeraVe's Retinol Serum in case you've been wanting to add a retinoid to your routine but have been scared off by potential flaking and redness — or the price tag of other brands, like Murad's $92 retinol serum. This uses encapsulated retinol designed to help prevent irritation while still resurfacing the skin to help reduce the appearance of acne scars, pores, and more.
And remember, like with any retinol, don't start off applying this every day. Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. You'll also definitely want to use a sunscreen (with at least SPF 30) while using this product.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok who raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types." —Successful Solo
"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman
Get it from Amazon for $15.65.
4. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets reviewers said they're reaching for over their Cozy Earth and Egyptian cotton sheets that cost $$$. They're made of silky soft, moisture-wicking microfiber that doesn't fade, pill, or stain, and feel like pure luxury — you may just shed a tear of happiness the first night you snuggle up in them.
Promising reviews: "My favorite sheets have to be Cozy Earth. But they are way too pricey for a guest bed. These sheets are just as good without the huge price tag. Side by side comparison to these versus expensive brands like Cozy Earth or Peacock Alley — these sheets are thinner and deeper, which actually fit better on our deep mattress with a 3-inch topper. These sheets are just as cool feeling as the higher-end ones when you get in bed. They wash well. They hardly wrinkle. And even after months of use, they are still in great shape. They haven’t started to peel yet or fray. No loose threads or tears. Great sheets!" —Susan
"We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman
Get a set of queen sheets from Amazon for $32.85 (available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).
5. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment formulated to deeply repair and hydrate your hair thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. You just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks *and* feels silky soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex, which is over three times the price!
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Get it from Amazon for $6.68.
6. A Renpho percussion massager here to save the day because that $300 TheraGun just isn't in the budget rn. It has five different head attachments for targeting different muscle groups, plus five speeds to customize the intensity. Your sore muscles, tense neck, and deep knots are ready for some much-needed relief.
Promising reviews: "Helps with pain relief and massage in pressure spots I wasn't able to get before. I had access to use a TheraGun before and haven't noticed any difference between items, and it's at a much lower price point. Whatever extra TheraGun features there might be, I haven't needed and the heads are interchangeable between TheraGun and this. Very happy with my purchase." —tauntaun
"I used a TheraGun for about a month and although it was great, this unit is better suited for my needs. I found the TheraGun to be too powerful on the lowest setting and bulky to handle. Some people prefer a lower setting than the 'professional' brand offers. This unit is also easier to handle when massaging my partner than the TheraGun. This gun goes from comfortable low setting to very powerful on the highest setting. Much better fit for me and my partner, plus it's got a solid battery life." —Pierremoe
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
7. A bottle of Nyx setting spray so your carefully crafted makeup look can survive up to 16 hours of wear, through humidity, sweat, rain, and snow, without any smudging or melting. Reviewers have put it to the test and say it's a cheaper swap for MAC and Urban Decay's setting sprays.
Promising review: "Expensive isn't always better. I tried this spray before spending the day outdoors in 90-degree heat at Disneyland, and the only place my makeup moved was on the tip of my nose because I have allergies and use a lot of Kleenex. But otherwise it looked as fresh as it did when I put it on. I’ve used MAC and Urban Decay setting spray and they never worked as well as this stuff. I am completely amazed. Definitely give it a try." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $9.49 (available in four finishes and a jumbo size).
8. And a 12-pack of soft microfiber makeup removing towels, a true hack for budget-savvy makeup wearers, since they can gently remove makeup using only water and be reused over and over! Perfect for travel and everyday use, they'll cost you just over $1 per cloth, which amounts to nearly 20 times cheaper than the infamous Makeup Eraser.
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian swears by these: "I only use these now to remove my makeup, including heavy mascara, and they are great for my sensitive skin. I do follow up with a gentle cleanser to cleanse my skin once all my makeup is off. They're big and dry quickly so you can use the same towel a number of times before having to wash it or switch to another one."
Promising review: "These things are so soft! Great for taking off makeup. I was using the Makeup Eraser before, but these are 100 times better. You just wet them, wipe off your makeup, rinse, and hang out. I guess you could use a new one each day, but I they are very big so you can get a few days out of one. Great value for the money!" —Shopforbargains
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 color combos and in packs of 30).
9. Skin1004's Zombie Pack, which works in just 15 minutes to noticeably reduce the appearance of fine lines, tighten pores, improve texture, and brighten your complexion. The mask itself tightens and cracks as it works on your skin — hence the name! — but when you rinse it off, your skin is left soooo soft and smooth.
Reviewers compare it to Hanacure, which anyone in the beauty community has probably heard of, only this is wayyy cheaper, especially considering you get eight packs and a brush with the set!
Promising review: "As good as Hanacure, much better price! The Zombie pack face mask is the best! It works just as well as other tightening masks but it's a fraction of the cost. I use these once a week and am extremely satisfied. My skin feels so good after, and my wrinkles are getting less noticeable." —meredith shaputis
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $25.
10. An ultra-hydrating TruSkin vitamin C serum concocted with hyaluronic acid (which locks in moisture), organic aloe vera, and vitamin E. It not only brightens and smoothens the skin; it also fades blemishes. Many reviewers say it's a worthy swap for SkinCeuticals' pricey CE Ferulic serum.
It's recommended that you do a patch test 24–48 hours before applying this all over your face, as it's a strong, concentrated formula. After that, apply three to five drops once daily and follow with a moisturizer (ideally one with SPF if you apply in the morning!). Though the bottle looks small, reviewers say it'll last you several months with daily use.
Promising reviews: "Best $20 ever spent!!! The results are unbelievable. I was a bit skeptical because all the reviews were from Caucasian women, and I was slightly worried that my skin would not respond as well, but I was quite mistaken. With or without makeup, my skin is bright and smooth, and my spots are disappearing. One other result I am sure a number of people have not noticed is that your palms get softer too; I guess the residue on the palms makes it soft and supple." —Mayowa O
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes).
11. A pack of duster sponges to help you stay on top of all the dust that seems to magically reappear in your home every few days. Their curved ridges are designed to trap dust and pet hair (and actually pick it up, not just move it around). These are reusable and just need to be soaked and softened before use to unlock their full cleaning power!
These are super similar to the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster that's always sold out (and cheaper, too).
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "I bought a pack of these recently, and so far love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!"
Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic they are perfect and dust free! I just need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck, and guck just rinsed away!!" —DayDreamer
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six color packs).
12. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, a cult-favorite you can wield as part of your multistep daily routine *or* for quick touch-ups (without cakiness!) on days when you're not feeling a full face of makeup. Dark, puffy under-eye circles and redness are no match for it — and neither are the name-brand concealers, at this price.
Promising reviews: "I have extremely dark under eye circles. Honestly that is the only reason I wear makeup, is to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobby Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25–$30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage. This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers. It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my everyday makeup bag." —Brittney
"Oh my gosh. I have spent so much money on expensive concealers and this is my all-time favorite. I’m 61 and starting to get crepey skin under my eyes. Other concealers make it worse, but I also have dark circles so I feel like I need something. And this is it! Moisturizing, silky and covers the circles. I love it!" —Lynnette Smith
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 18 shades).
And check out our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer review for more deets!
13. A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants for a chic, edgy staple that's actually comfortable enough for everyday wear since the fabric has stretch! Plus, they may or may not be very similar to a popular Abercrombie pair that retails for over $100. 👀
Check out a TikTok of the pants in action.
Promising reviews: "Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" —Amazon Customer
"Literally exact [swap for] the Abercrombie leather pants." —Gabi B
Get them from Amazon for $52.99 (available in women's sizes XXS–4XL and in 22 colors).