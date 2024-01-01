39 Highly Effective Things Under $20 Every Homeowner Needs

It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!

Promising review: "Wife and I used chlorine tablets for years. Kept bowl nice and clean. However the chlorine eats away at tank components. After five years or so while on vacation we got a leak at the tank bolts. $10,000 in hardwood floor damage and we decided no more chlorine. Until we found this product. No chlorine goes into tank. Goes directly into porcelain bowl so no problems and just a clean bowl. Best of both worlds, clean bowl and zero chlorine in tank. The tabs sit in this device and water breaks down the tabs. When you flush the water inside device transfers to bowl directly. This product should last our four toilets a lifetime. Wish I'd found this product $10,000 ago." —whatever

