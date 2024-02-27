49 Easy Upgrades For Anyone Who Spends A *Lot* Of Time In Their Home Office

You can also use this as a regular speaker for music and podcasts and the like, and hook it up using an AUX cord or an included dongle. Conveniently, it also has a button to mute and unmute yourself, so if you're using different video platforms (or your kid is online learning) it's easy to just mute yourself manually if you can't find the button right away on the screen.

Promising review: "I've found this speakerphone to be useful for a variety of circumstances. Like many of us, I've found myself working from home a lot during the pandemic. It was difficult to even find a webcam for awhile, and when I finally did, people on the line could not hear me through it. That was why I decided to buy this product. Once I started using it as my microphone during cam sessions on Zoom and other platforms, coworkers immediately noticed how much clearer it was to hear me. The speaker on this product sounds nice, making it more enjoyable to listen to conference calls. You can also play music through it, so it can quickly become a way to get a nice little stereo wherever you may be in your home or office when paired with your phone. This is a well-thought-out product with a lot of versatility. I can connect to it quickly through a variety of ways, such as Bluetooth, the included auxiliary sound cord, or the included dongle. It also comes with a USB cable which can charge this device up quickly. I also like that it's all black with a slick design that looks good in my office. It has a slight weight to it, which helps to keep you from accidentally knocking it to the floor yet is light enough that I can easily throw in my briefcase." —J

