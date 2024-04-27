If You’ve Been Wanting A Standing Desk, Here Are 12 Affordable Options To Upgrade Your WFH Space

1. A FlexiSpot electric standing desk to really ~elevate~ your WFH setup if you're tired of sitting for SO. LONG. With just the push of a button, it'll raise itself up — and since you can save up to four preset heights, you can literally hit the button, walk away to get a coffee refill, and come back to your desk all ready to go for a standing work sesh.
I have a FlexiSpot electric standing desk at home (this one, specifically) and love it — it's a great brand, and mine hasn't given me any issues over the past few years.
Promising reviews: "This desk is a lifesaver. It's sleek, solid, and lifts and lowers with ease. It will be the perfect addition to your workspace." —Rebecca Jeanette
"After assembling it, I am thrilled I chose this desk. With a button press, I can raise and lower it to appropriate heights for comfortably sitting or standing (I'm 5'10"). The material itself is very sturdy. There are NO drawers, which, after 20 years of having the other home desk and having desks at work, I realized that drawers do nothing more than collect and store junk. Can't do that with this desk as this desk encourages minimalism and storing that junk somewhere else." —David Taylor
2. An SHW electric standing desk proving you don't need to shell out hundreds of dollars for a reliable, spacious standing desk — it's backed by over 15,000 5-star ratings. It has four memory presets, so you can save your standing position and sitting position and share it with another person, too!
Promising review: "I have no words for this desk. I've been on Amazon and have never written a review, but I feel that this desk deserves it. 1) Some of the best instructions I've ever seen from a put-it-together-yourself piece. 2) Easy to assemble with clearly written instructions. It took my wife and I an hour and 20 minutes, but that was with drinks and a phone call, so maybe an hour? 3) I cannot overstate the 'cool factor.' Press a button and see it rise. Press a button and watch it lower. It's awesome! 4) I currently have my work laptop, two 26-inch monitors, and my personal laptop on top, and there is room left over. 5) Some people are complaining about a seam. Yes, there is one, but who cares? Not noticeable at all. Do not hesitate to buy. Great desk, great price, great quality." —Christopher L. Noe
3. A thoughtfully designed electric standing desk offering a convenient 3-inch-high storage drawer underneath for stashing work supplies, plus two hooks for holding headphones and four lockable wheels in case you need to move it around. It even has two cable pass-through grommets to aid your organization efforts!
Promising review: "Bought this desk for my wife. Working from home and using the dining room table gives her back and neck pain. The desk was very easy to put together (took approximately 30 minutes). With only one motor, movement is smooth. Easy to program settings. I would not put anything very heavy in the drawer, but it’s very handy and my wife loves it. The USB for phone cord on the controller switch is a great idea! So far she really likes it. There is enough room for the cat to lounge as well as ride up when the wife needs to stand. Wasn’t clear that the top of the desk is in two parts, but wife doesn’t seem to care. It has four memory settings, which is nice." —SCrisp
4. A corner standing desk that'll help you maximize your office space with its L-shaped design; plus, it comes with a stand you can use to raise your monitor or laptop to eye level for even more ergonomic benefits (or just use it as a storage shelf).
BTW, you can read more about how to set up your ergonomic workstation (including what height your screen should be at and how often to take standing breaks) at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I've come close to buying a stand-up desk for some time, and nearly pulled the trigger on several costing three to four times this amount: So glad I waited! First, the packaging was impeccable and everything was in perfect shape. All pilot holes were perfectly drilled, everything lined up properly, and I was done in about an hour. I saw a few reviews mentioning stability concerns, but I have no worries now that I've assembled mine. It is very solid (actually, better than I expected). It is plenty sturdy for my use with two (slightly older/heavier) monitors, a laptop and some accessories. I was very pleased that the kit included some basic cable management and the monitor stand was a surprise 'freebie' (I didn't realize it was included). It's SO COOL hitting the button and working in stand-up mode when I want to...which gets me off my tail throughout the workday. The motor works perfectly, and can be set to save a high and low preference. All in all, I'm still shocked I got this for a couple hundred bucks!" —J.R. Magallanes
5. Or a Banti standing desk with a full-length shelf that might be ideal if you have a dual-monitor (or monitor + laptop) setup. Plus, with its added drawers and cubbies, you can stash papers, pens, and other supplies out of sight to keep your workspace looking tidy.
Promising review: "I work remotely and decided to take the plunge and get a sit-to-stand desk. I couldn't be happier! This desk fits my space perfectly. It was a very reasonable price and looks great. Good quality and well crafted. Has some decent storage; I opted for the glass top one because it had some additional little storage areas, and the hydraulic mechanism functions great. It even arrived a week early! So glad I made this purchase." —Ashley Romele
6. A manual standing desk that's under $100 because unlike the pricier electric models, you just use the crank lever on the side to lift and lower it. Sometimes simple is best!
Promising review: "This desk surpassed my expectations. For the money, I was expecting it to have at least a couple of problems. So far I've had none. Assembly was super easy and took only about 30 minutes tops. The crank smoothly raises and lowers the desk, despite the desktop being quite full of things, i.e. monitor, laptop, etc. To top it off, the desk itself is beautiful and looks like a much more expensive desk than what it really is. So glad I saved some money by going with this crank version rather than a motorized model which would have been much more pricey and, certainly, much harder to assemble." —Brett
7. Or a spacious manual option offering plenty of desktop real estate if you're more concerned about whether your different monitors, laptop, keyboard, mouse pad, Stanley cup, and cute desk decor will all fit comfortably. With its simple crank system, it'll lift all those essentials up with you during standing breaks!
This is designed with a slightly curved top measuring 31 inches deep at each end and 28 inches at its shortest point in the center. Length-wise, it measures a whopping 63 inches!
Promising review: "This desk has abundant work space for me. I have my laptop, an external wired keyboard, a second monitor, and a desk lamp on here, and I still have plenty of room on each side for papers, notepads, cell phone charging, and snacks. It's deep enough for front to rear that I can keep all my cords out of the way, too. Assembly was super easy, and it's pretty sturdy, enough for me to lean on when I'm standing and need to give my lower back a little rest. The use of the hand crank is very easy, and it takes me about 25 cranks to go from the seated height to standing. Once it's at the height I need, the crank also folds neatly out of the way under the edge of the desk." —RoamTogether
8. A foldaway option that's super portable (it's on wheels!) and small-space friendly, since it can fold down in seconds and go into storage when you're not using it. It also has a built-in tablet spot!
Promising review: "OMG I absolutely love this adjustable standing desk. It fits my needs; I can sit or stand throughout the day. The desk lifts easily, it folds for easy moving, it comes with legs or wheels, nice color choices too. I went with the black. Great buy!" —Ang
9. A height-adjustable desk cart so you can take that important call from the quiet of your office, then roll right onto the back porch to soak in the sun while answering emails. You can get a flat-top version or one that tilts toward you with a stopper ledge, which might be more comfortable while using your laptop or looking down at documents.
Promising review: "I wanted a small, sturdy, and portable desk to do my schoolwork. I tried a few different ones, and this one is perfect! It's easy to assemble and is height-adjustable. It's light enough for me to move it to any room that I want to work in. I love it! The price was perfect, too." —Patty
