36 "Date Night" Wardrobe Pieces Reviewers Swear By

1. A leopard-print slip skirt you could easily dress up or down — this would look so cute with a chic blouse and heels for a night out, then a graphic tee and sneakers for daytime wear. Reviewers say it gives straight-off-the-runway vibes!
Promising reviews: "Cute skirt, received lots of compliments. The satin material is light and fits well, good stitching. Wore this with a black lace camisole, black cardigan, and strappy heels for date night." —Christine Y.
"This skirt is very nice. It's hard to believe how inexpensive it really is! I actually bought it to be worn with a $250 designer top that was shown on the runway with a very similar silk skirt (that I couldn’t afford). This skirt is perfect to complete the look!!" —Rmc7
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 11 styles).
2. A batwing-sleeve sweater dress just begging to be worn with ankle boots on a wintry date night, since it's equal parts warm *and* sexy.
Note: As the reviewer below mentions, this has a support strap at the back that keeps it from falling down, but some reviewers opted to remove this for a more off-the-shoulder look.
Promising review: "Buy the dress! It's just long enough with thigh-high boots! Perfect outfit for a colder date night. I did remove the strap in the back. I think smaller gals can get away with leaving the strap, and it is off the shoulder. If you're a taller gal like me with wider shoulders, you’ll need to remove that strap to get the look. It’s not hard to do. Just buy and try! It’s worth it!" —Carmen Robinson
Get it from Amazon for $27.89+ (available in sizes S–XL and 25 colors).
3. A sleeveless halter bodysuit for pairing with jeans, heels, and maybe a blazer (if it's chilly) for a sleek evening look. This reviewer fave looks like something from Zara or Skims — the fact that it's under $30 at Amazon will be our little secret. Also: It's slightly compressive, similar to shapewear, but not in a restricting way!
Some reviewers found that they didn't even need a bra with this!
Promising review: "This deserves 5 stars. ⭐️ It’s soft, comfortable, and has some compression. You don’t even need a bra! It also has a double lining, kind of like a built-in bra. Perfect piece for your closet. Bought this for a date night outfit." —MJ
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 colors).
4. A silky slip dress that'll truly cement your status as That Girl and make your date's jaw drop when you walk into the restaurant. This staple comes in a wide range of colors and sizes, AND it's under $50. What a find! 👏
Promising reviews: "This dress exceeded my expectations (especially coming from Amazon)! Finding a plus-size dress is not a fun task, but this dress made me feel super sexy and was perfect for my friend's semi-formal wedding. The fabric felt nice and did not look cheap. The only thing is that the fabric wrinkles easily, even if it’s been hung up for a while. Overall, I loved this and would highly recommend it." —Erica
"The material is not too cheap feeling. I really like this dress. It flows nicely and doesn’t ride up. This is a cute date night dress. Love it." —Niah
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes XS–5XL and many colors and patterns).
5. An expensive-looking vintage-inspired bustier for a chic and sexy basic you'll be mixing and matching with everything you own — it'll look incredible whether you decide to throw on jeans, shorts, or a skirt.
Promising review: "Love this for a cute casual date night. The white is so pretty, and the fabric is good quality! This top is pretty stretchy, so do NOT size up! I was nervous because I do have larger breasts, but it fit so well and made the girls sit up well." —Jasmine Cruz
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 00–20 and in 16 colors).
6. A highly rated pair of hoop earrings to be the perfect accent for your date night look — they're *super* lightweight, so if you typically avoid heavy earrings, you'll be safe with these. Reviewers compare these to Jennifer Fisher hoops that go for up to hundreds of dollars and say they don't hurt your ears!
Promising review: "These earrings are so lightweight (who likes those heavy earrings that weigh your ears down, only to hurt them to the point you can't wear anything). I've had so many compliments on them, and they look so great with a black blouse! (Date night is a must-wear for them.)" —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in four sizes, four colors, and two metal types).
7. And a simple tennis bracelet that'll have you like, "Swarovski, who?" If you're going on dates and looking to up your accessory game, this gorgeous bracelet will add a little bling to your arm without hurting your budget.
Promising reviews: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo, and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
"Was exactly what I was looking for. Something cute and inexpensive that I can wear on date nights and when I am dressed up." —Angela H.
Get it from Amazon for $17.95 (available in four styles and three sizes).
8. A pair of flowy palazzo pants you can pair with a sexy tank top, bodysuit, or blouse on romantic evenings — you'll feel comfortable through dinner or any other activities thanks to their loose design, but still stylish and put together.
Promising reviews: "Impressive quality and super comfy. Great for work or date night! I have these in black and tan as well. I need to get more colors." —Leah W
"I ended up buying five pairs in different colors and talked a friend into one. (She loves them.) These are top quality. Tailored like fine trousers. Extremely comfortable, soft, flowing material. I can wear year-round. Fit is perfect. Washed with no problem. I pressed a little because I like a polished look. They do not wrinkle with wearing. Bonus was they are such a good price!!!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS–2X, including short sizes, and 31 styles).
9. A mesh sleeve bodycon guaranteed to mesmerize everyone who lays eyes on you — but most importantly, *you'll* feel like a total snack. It's designed with structured boning to support the shape, and reviewers say it looks good with or without a bra!
Promising review: "Love this dress! It was the perfect date night outfit. My husband loved it. It fits true to size, and I didn’t wear a bra. This is a big deal for me because I’m a 38D, and not wearing a bra has never been an option. I received many compliments." —Felicia Adams
Get it from Amazon for $44.69 (available in sizes S–3XL and in six colors).
10. A JW Pei pouch bag to bring a dash of color and a whole lot of style to any going-out 'fit. If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe and invest in some nicer accessories, this compliment magnet is worth every penny.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Check it out on TikTok, and then check out our JW Pei bag review for even more deets on why it's such a wardrobe staple!
JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned brand with minimalist accessory designs that are made with sustainable and vegan materials.
Promising reviews: "It’s a great date night or going out bag. It holds the main stuff such as keys, cards, and phone! I always get so many compliments when I wear it out." —Dalia
"Loved the yellow color. A bold choice for me, but I’ve received so many compliments, and it really is the perfect bag for the spring-summer season. It surprisingly fits quite a bit. Snap closure feels very secure, and I’ve already gotten so much use out of it!" —Christine O'Neill
Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in 30 colors).
11. An asymmetrical blazer dress that'll make you feel POWERFUL even if the only executive decision you're making tonight is whether to order another round of drinks at dinner.
Promising review: "The quality is amazing, feels more expensive than what it's worth. I didn’t have any problems with the bottoms. It is a must-have, thinking about ordering it in a different color for a nice date night." —carolina gordier
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 21 colors and prints).
12. Seriously stylish faux leather shorts you can wear with tights or bare legs, with a tee or sweater, with sneaks or heels — basically, these are a year-round staple and versatile enough for whatever your date has planned.
Hi, I have these and can't recommend them more!! I wore them as part of my Reputation-inspired outfit for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, but I've worn them several other times, with and without tights, and absolutely love them. As a pear-shaped individual, I love that they comfortably cover my bottom while still hugging me at the waist thanks to the stretchy elastic there, aka no awful gapping. As other reviewers mention, these have a thickness to them that makes them feel high quality. In the summer, I do sweat in these a little at the waist, which is to be expected, but the wide-leg design helps keep everything else breezy. I can't wait to wear these in the fall and winter with thicker tights! Oh, and the pockets are nice and deep!
Promising review: "I could not believe these shorts when I opened them. I ordered the black. They look and feel like real leather. They are lined and impeccably made. I would get these in every color if I thought I would wear them. They may be a bit hot for Florida weather, but they are perfect for a date night or a music festival! Don’t hesitate!!!! Buy these!" —Kathy Smith
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and six colors).
13. A backless bodysuit — all you need to do is throw this on with some bottoms, and you've got an outfit oozing with date night appeal. Business in the front, party in the back...it applies to more than just mullets after all.
Promising review: "Um yes!!! So comfy and perfect, I’m going to order two more in different colors. My husband loves it! I’m going to throw on a pair of leggings and wear it to pilates!! Super sexy enough to throw on a pair of high-waisted pants with heels for a date night!" —Iris Espinoza
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in six colors).