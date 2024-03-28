Just 26 Shoes That Can Handle Rainy Weather But Are Still Super Cute

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Budget-friendly high-top sneakers for anyone who's not ready to shell out for another pair of Chucks just for the waterproof factor, but adores the look.
Promising reviews: "I am so happy with this purchase! Wore these to a music festival that was muddy and rained later on during the night. My feet were completely dry and the shoes aren’t ruined, just used baby wipes to clean them off and they’re ready to go again. They look so similar to the all black high-top Converse sneakers. They fit very true to size, I’m usually a size 9.5 but I ordered a 10 and I believe going down a half size would’ve been better, but I just wore a thicker sock to take care of that problem. I give 5 stars!" —Amazon Customer
"I'd be lying to you if I didn't tell you I wore these every day. Seattle living is wet and unpredictable so I get good use out of these. It's a rain boot. It's a Converse style. There's inner liner that comes up further than where the eyelets do so don't worry about water getting in." —Thibs
Get them from Amazon for $22.39+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 12 styles, including low-top and high-top options).
2. Some chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots worthy of being your go-to boot this spring. They're super stylish with a thick lug sole that makes a statement without feeling heavy, PLUS they're comfortable on the first wear, so you can toss them right in your suitcase for that upcoming getaway.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
I bought these when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens, but wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter: these beauties. I've been wearing them all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit. I've also worn them in the pouring rain and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet. I love that they'll go with practically all of my outfits, and every friend I've worn these around have complimented them + asked where I got them (most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!). I got them in my normal size and they fit just fine, even with my thick wool socks. Highly recommend if you're looking for your new staple boot!
Reviewers also compare the look of these to Prada's lug sole Chelsea boots (which are over $1,000!).
Promising review: "I took these boots to a trip to NYC, I walked all day and they did not cause any blister or extra tiredness. They are comfortable, easy to put on especially at airport security. They are so trendy and the platform is not tiring at all. They don’t claim to be waterproof but it rained a lot and my feet never got wet. I would definitely recommend these ❤️." —Sandra
Get them from Amazon for $55.16 (available in sizes 5–13 and 16 styles).
3. Quick-drying Teva sandals, aka the stuff of dreams when it comes to a reliable, long-lasting pair of outdoor sandals — they have a rugged sole, making them ideal for light hikes, festivals, and everyday wear. Plus, they come in a bunch of cute designs, and water won't bother them one bit!
FYI, aside from their style and comfort, Tevas are *known* for their durability — one reviewer said their last pair lasted for EIGHT YEARS. This isn't your average sandal that falls apart after one season.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "Let me tell you, these are great! They are super comfortable, they fit well, the colors are cute, and they serve their purpose. When it's raining, I put these on to keep from ruining my other shoes and to get good traction on the wet ground. If I wore flip-flops in the rain, I'd be slipping and falling on every slick surface (and trust me, I have!) These are perfect for trips to the beach or a park, outdoor concerts, festivals, or even a quick stop at the grocery store! The support is not really there, however, compared to what I've seen with Chacos, so if you need a more supportive shoe, I suggest finding a Teva sandal with better arch support or finding a different brand altogether. I will say that I've worn these all day many times with no issues at all and they have never been uncomfortable. None of the straps have ever rubbed my feet, either, not even when wet, and they are adjustable so you can tighten or loosen if needed." —Katelin
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 5–13 and 14 styles). You can find a version available in men's sizes here.
4. Cute Joules ankle booties with removable, washable faux fur insoles for support and comfort. These also have a pull tab at the back and side gussets that make pulling them on and off easy instead of a 5-minute ordeal.
Many reviewers suggest sizing down as these have a bit of an oversized fit.
Promising review: "I live in a super rainy climate and ruin shoes every year. I researched decent ankle boots, but was worried about size and them being actually waterproof. I also wanted something I could wear to work (as a teacher) if needed on a snowy day. These are cute but not too cutesy, and fit well with socks — they are actually Euro sizes, so a 10 is a 42, which is really more like a 10.5, which is perfect with socks and means they are easy to slip on. The insoles are removable and washable. As it happens, they arrived just as it started to pour, and we were headed out shopping. I wore these through 5–6 inches of standing water and through a downpour and walked in them through big-box stores that normally hurt my feet and back. They are overall comfortable, not worse on my back or feet than any other shoes, and my feet stayed amazingly dry throughout. Worth every penny." —Andie
Get them from Amazon for $35.60+ (available in sizes 5–10 and six styles).
5. Cute, fur-lined waterproof duck loafers perfect for slipping on with jeans so you'll be covered if a storm hits. The adjustable laces are a nice detail, letting you adjust the tightness of the fit while adding some stylish flair.
Promising review: "I am in love with these shoes! So comfy. Fit true to size and they are lined with sherpa so I don't even need to wear socks if I don't feel like it. They keep my feet super toasty. Waterproof and stylish! I grab these almost every day!" —Krystal Vancura
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in seven styles, including with or without fur).
6. Classic Franco Sarto loafers that won't ruin your day if you encounter ~inclement weather~ on the way to the office. They mean business when it comes to durability — one look at their thick lug soles makes that obvious — but they also make yet another versatile addition to your closet, perfect for pairing with work slacks, dresses, and skirts or dressing down with jeans.
If you're between sizes, most reviewers suggest getting the smaller size.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "Fashionable dress flat that can also withstand rain! Perfect for long days of meetings where you’re on your feet a lot." —Leannie
"What can I say? Franco Sarto shoes are always the best. I rarely wear anyone else’s shoes. They last and wear right, they are tailored and professional with a suit or jeans, and these have that thicker sole and skid protection so we don’t bust our a$$es while making that money. I’ve never bought a thicker (or lug soul shoe) and now that I have these, I would buy in every color. Get them. You won’t be let down. In fact, you too, will be part of the Sarto fan club." —MooreFun
Get it from Amazon for $79 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 16 colors).
7. Chunky Dolce Vita heeled waterproof booties channeling '70s style with a waterproof clog-inspired sole. Available in leather or suede, they'll give you a nice bit of height while still providing complete coverage from the rain when you're walking to the next bar or party or stepping out for date night.
Promising review: "These boots are perfect for fall/winter in the Midwest! I can't wait to rock them on rainy days and still be stylin'. They have a great height and are very comfy, which is a plus. I purchased in black, size 8 and they run true to size." —Tara W.
Get it from Dolce Vita for $59.90 (originally $160; available in sizes 5–13 and five colors).
8. Dr. Marten boots that can handle rain, slush, and everything in between without sacrificing an ounce of style. These'll add some edge to your outfit (and even come in a few non-black shades for a pop of color), and reviewers swear they're as comfortable as they are cool.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "Wearing since October 2023; I wear them every day, everywhere. They're versatile in style and in use. Walking through swampy 3-inch water on a rainy walk with the dogs and my feet stayed DRY and WARM. Working 8-hour shifts in retail comfortably, though by end of day my feet feel overheated when I do take the boots off. Ultimately 10/10 would definitely recommend. (These are my first-ever Docs. Not disappointed!!!)" —Amelia Pape
Get them from Amazon for $78+ (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors/styles).
9. Chic London Fog rain booties without the clunkiness of a typical rain boot, perfect for pairing with cropped pants and a trench coat as you run errands on a rainy day.
Promising review: "I got these because I live in the mountains and I never get practical shoes. First day I wore them, it rained! It rained the next time I wore them too! Seems like they bring on the rain! JK, but in seriousness, I love these. Stylish, yet neutral, warm (with thick socks) but light, waterproof as well as pure happiness! I love the slim sole so that it isn't a clunky fit too!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $39.95 (available in sizes 6–11 and 20 styles).
10. Transparent Ugg rain boots that are as cute as the pair of socks you choose to pair with them! These are so fun, they'll automatically make any gloomy day a little brighter.
These also have a sheepskin insole that'll keep your toes cozy on a chilly day.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "Wow! Yes! Obsessed! I was skeptical about fit — I’ve been cursed with cankles and was worried but everything fits nicely — and it’s interesting to see your foot inside a shoe. The only issue now is that I need to dump dollars on socks and my friends think I’m a freak because I beg for rain." —D
Get them from Amazon for $35.93+ (available in sizes 5–12 and eight other colors).
11. Columbia hiking shoes so you can hit the trails with confidence, even on wet, rainy days. They're designed with a high-traction rubber sole and waterproof leather-and-suede upper that can withstand numerous intense hiking sessions (and other outdoor activities). And who said hiking boots can't be cute — these are available with striking red laces and other color combos as well!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Reviewers swear these don't even have a break-in period, making them a great pickup for that last-minute outdoorsy trip where hiking and rough terrain are on the docket. Note that it's recommended to go up a half size in these boots to accomodate thicker hiking socks, and I found that to be true when I picked up these shoes myself — I'm normally an 8 but found an 8.5 in these to be totally comfortable. I also found that they hold up well even on my first hike — though I did admittedly still have some soreness around my heel area, this was after a hard, 7+ mile hike with lots of rocks and climbing, so I don't blame the shoes. They felt comfortable right out of the box and super supportive when I was clamoring over rocks and rough terrain. And though I only stepped in water a couple of times briefly, my socks stayed dry too. I got the brown color with red laces as pictured above, and they're even cuter in person, which is just another plus.
Promising review: "I went on a muddy hike today to break these in. First they are so comfortable and have nice toe room. I stepped in a deep muddy puddle and when I took my foot out, the mud and water just ran off. They were still clean! My husband did not have waterproof shoes and his feet were wet. By the time we finished, mine were bone dry. They are wonderful hiking boots, very comfortable, sturdy and super stylish too! I can’t wait to see where the bad girls will take me." —Samantha
Get them from Amazon for $27.37+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 17 colors). You can find a similar men's version here.