39 Home Products I Guarantee Will Make Guests Gasp And Say “Wow, It’s So Cozy In Here”

1. Some fairy string lights, because there's just something magical about what these do to a room at night. It'll give your home the coziest ambiance while you curl up to read or watch a movie, and make it feel a bit like Christmas year-round.
Many reviewers say the cord is short, so you may want to add an extension cord to your cart if you don't already have one. You can also layer them behind sheer curtains to diffuse the light for a softer effect!
Promising review: "I love these lights! The settings are so much fun and add excitement to a room when you have guests. The light is so warm and makes it feel so cozy inside! I love to turn off all of the other lights in my apartment and just have these lights going when I am watching a movie. It creates a great warm glow but isn't too bright to wash out the movie. They are also a fun background for pictures!" —J_Thill
Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 10 styles and two sizes).
2. Or a single strand of globe lights for draping in front of a window, across shelving, along a balcony, around a potted plant — anywhere that could use some soft lighting. You (and your guests) will feel more serene just looking at them.
They have eight light settings (including twinkle, steady on, and waves) for a little extra fun too! They're even waterproof to use outside.
Promising review: "Love these lights! They add such a warm, inviting glow to my room. I'm so happy with my purchase. They also arrived quickly and totally intact; I definitely would buy these again." —Amazon Customer
Get a 49.2-foot strand of globe lights from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in longer lengths, a multicolor style, and plug-in or battery-operated).
3. Plus, fake ivy so you can embrace greenery as part of your cozy aesthetic (even if you can't keep real plants alive). It looks beautiful on its own or paired with string lights, making your home truly feel like a calming oasis.
Promising review: "I ordered these for my dorm. They came in single strings for me to hang. I paired them with some curtain lights. They were easy to hang, lightweight, and look great! The smell is a little much once you first open the bag; however I do not smell anything now that they’re up." —Meghan Roum
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two lengths).
4. Vintage-style Edison bulbs to replace the stark white lighting in your lamps and sconces. The'll produce a soft warm glow — bright enough for reading, but not to the point of blinding you. They're fully dimmable too!
Hudson Bulb Co. is a small business that specializes in vintage bulbs and other types of lighting.
Promising review: "Due to some old wiring in our home, LED lights/bulbs tend to flicker. The incandescent Edison-style bulbs were the perfect solution. I like that they aren't too bright for our dining room and give off a warm, cozy, vintage feel (not bright daylight feel)." —Becky Phelps
Get a four-pack for $15.97+ (available in clear or amber glass, and other styles).
5. Or smart light bulbs you can set to soft white in the mornings, then play around with fun colors for evening ~ambiance~. You can program them on a schedule to turn on and off at the same times every day, and they work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for voice control (plus the Govee app)!
You never have to wake up or come home to a dark apartment again with these preprogrammed light bulbs! And you can control all of your light bulbs from a single app.
I've not used these exact smart light bulbs, but I'm a huge fan of Govee products in general (you'll see more than one in this list) and can vouch for their app — it has a ton of cool lighting presets and ~scenes~ you can play around with to really set the mood. You're paying a little more than the cheapest options on the market but getting a ton of bang for your buck, and still paying much less than you would for Philips Hue bulbs (which are great, but not in everyone's budget).
Promising review: "So many options and settings, in a good way. I tried competing products and these smoke the competition. I have replaced nearly all of the bulbs in my apartment and can now change the lighting, by zone, as I please. Additionally, I can share the account info with my girlfriend so she can change the lighting too." —T-Rizzle
Get a four-pack of smart light bulbs from Amazon for $39.99 (also available in a single-pack).
6. A set of ultra-soft corduroy pillow covers to cozy up your bed or couch. They'll accent your color scheme or other decorative pillows *and* give you an excuse to take way more midday naps.
I own these in THREE shades and can vouch that they're *so* soft and not just for looks (but they look cute too!). I was so tired of getting decorative throw pillow covers that were cute but scratchy and not at all pleasant to lay your head on, and these fit the bill perfectly. They're a permanent fixture on my couch now and I've taken many a nap on them, and they'd be great on a bed too. I also love having the option to swap them out seasonally!
Psst — these are covers, so be sure to grab throw pillow inserts if you need them! For the fluffiest pillow, opt for an insert that's 2 inches bigger than your cover (so if you get an 18x18-inch cover, you'll want a 20x20-inch insert for optimal fluffiness).
Promising review: "I bought the orange rectangular ones to go with some fall printed pillow covers. They were really just for decoration, but they are super soft and cozy! They fit very snug on the pillows I had. I really like them; in fact, I bought a square set in green to go with my Christmas decor! Would definitely recommend." —gb
Get a set of two 18x18 covers from Amazon for $13.99 (available in nine sizes and many colors).
7. A popular checkerboard throw blanket — I'm absolutely *living* for the sage green shade, but it comes in other beautiful colors as well. Reviewers consider it a great alternative to the popular Barefoot Dreams throw (which is p-r-i-c-e-y) and say it's extremely soft.
Promising review: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10 tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux-fur blanket." —JH
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven colors and four sizes).
8. A large, heavy faux-fur throw blanket you can really wrap up in — this isn't one of those skimpy throws that barely covers your legs. A big, soft blanket will be your best friend on gloomy days when you just want to curl up on the couch.
This is one of my personal favorite blankets, and it is truly INCREDIBLE. I keep it on my bed, and it makes the entire room feel cozier. It's not just for show either — it's heavier and thicker than the average throw blanket; I use it as an extra layer on freezing-cold NYC nights. It's large enough to really wrap up in for warmth, too. It's ultra-soft, feels really durable, and looks just as beautiful in person. If you're ready to invest in a higher-quality throw, this one's worth every penny IMO. Here's what other people have to say about it:
More promising reviews: "I own three of these myself and just bought the blush as a gift. This blanket is so soft and cozy, you won't want to leave the couch once you're cuddled up in it. Beyond happy with the quality and vivid, rich colors. Once you buy one, you'll be back for more!" —Nor13
"The best throw blanket ever! I'm one tall chica, and I have had trouble with blankets being too tiny but this one is perfect! I love the ochre color and the softness/plushness does not disappoint. My family, friends, and fur babies all love to use it. Buy it — you won't regret it at all!" —biggirlbritt
Get it from Anthropologie for $98 (available in 10 colors).
9. And a sleek leaning ladder for hanging your extra blankets in cozy-chic way, both for storage and display!
People also use this for storing those kinda-dirty-but-not-dirty-enough-to-wash-yet clothes you normally toss onto that chair (you know the one).
Promising review: "I was a little hesitant to spend this much on this product, but glad I did. Now my tiny bedroom looks a little more polished because I have eliminated the not-quite-dirty-clothes pile-on-the-chair-or-floor, and instead have this stylish ladder where I can neatly hang my clothes...and it looks lovely. It literally took a little anxiety away." —Diane
Get it from Amazon for $64+ (available in two colors).
10. Or a cute cotton basket to stash extra blankets and throw pillows in — it'll be like a big pile of cozy next to your couch or bed, and guests can easily grab from it to get comfy.
I have a similar one in my living room and love having a spot to store all my extra blankets while still keeping them close at hand. Just a heads up that if you have any cats, they might make this their new snooze spot!
Promising review: "This basket is perfect for blankets. It came smooshed up in a bag, but shaped up easily when I put the blankets in it. It adds a perfect touch of coziness to my living room." —Laura Ragsdale
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).
11. A mesmerizing moon lamp letting you harness some celestial energy — it's perfect for adding ambient light to your bookshelf or to serve as a night light in your bedroom.
See it on TikTok!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has nothing but good things to say about this lamp: "First of all, it really does look hyper realistically like a small moon and adds a chill vibe wherever you plant it. But it's also just so soothing to watch and have in the periphery. You can control dozens of different colors for it and either keep it on those colors or have them alternate, fade quickly, or fade gradually. It's super easy to charge and controlled by a remote, so you can move it off its stand and have it light up wherever you want. Definitely one of my favorite 'the internet made me do it' purchases."
Promising review: "I love this lamp so much! The remote is easy to understand and has so many settings. I like using it on a warm setting as a nightlight to wind down after a long day; the white setting also helps me wake up in the morning. You can use the remote to control the brightness, so it makes any room cozy and I really, really enjoy it. Definitely buy this if you're looking for something to make your room comfortable and relaxing!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in nine sizes).
12. A TikTok-famous sunset lamp that'll make it look like golden hour 24/7, drenching the room in rosy warm light even on winter's shortest days.
The distance determines how wide and intense the light is — position it farther away for a softer diffused light, or closer up to focus the colorful beam on a specific spot.
Promising review: "Immediately, out of the box, it makes any room more aesthetically pleasing. It's such a simple but beautiful light to make your room feel cozy. The warm color also adds calm and serenity to your space. I am so satisfied with it, I will be buying another. My space has weird geometric angles and this light makes them feel even cooler." —-jordan_
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three styles).
13. Tufted chenille cushion for extra seating while everyone's drinking wine, eating snacks, and catching up. You can also set them on hard chairs for extra comfort, and they'll help cozy up the look of your entire space. (Just don't be surprised if your cat claims them as their new bed.)
Promising review: "We bought a small, one-bedroom condo and have a pullout couch for guests when they stay the night. When we have more people over, these work great as extra seating in our modest living room and stack great in the corner when we’re not using them! They are super cozy and comfy! Just the right amount of cushion!" —Keri Brewer
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in eight colors).