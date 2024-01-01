39 Home Products I Guarantee Will Make Guests Gasp And Say “Wow, It’s So Cozy In Here”

Many reviewers say the cord is short, so you may want to add an extension cord to your cart if you don't already have one. You can also layer them behind sheer curtains to diffuse the light for a softer effect!

Promising review: "I love these lights! The settings are so much fun and add excitement to a room when you have guests. The light is so warm and makes it feel so cozy inside! I love to turn off all of the other lights in my apartment and just have these lights going when I am watching a movie. It creates a great warm glow but isn't too bright to wash out the movie. They are also a fun background for pictures!" —J_Thill

Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 10 styles and two sizes).