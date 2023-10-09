45 Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say They’ve Walked Miles In Without Pain

1. Sorel Kinetic sandals channeling fun, sporty sneaker vibes while giving you all the breathability and style of a good sandal. Their cushioned bouncy footbed is designed to keep you comfortable all day, even when the day's busy itinerary doesn't allow for a ton of sitting breaks.
Promising reviews: "It is hard for me to find cute sandals that are also good for walking. I walked 5 miles the first time I wore these and had no blisters or discomfort. They look great with a skirt or pants, and a lot of people have complimented me on them. I wear a size 11, and these were true to size." —Caterpillar983
"Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit. I found them true to size. I'm usually between an 8 and 8.5 (usually the larger size in athletic shoes) and found the 8 in these to fit well. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! So comfy!" —Maggie
Get them from Amazon for $90.06+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in six colors).
2. Water-resistant Dr. Scholl's slip-on sneakers so you can stroll right through airport security with *slightly* less of a headache considering how easy they are to kick on and off, with a cushioned insole that can withstand those many hours of walking without leaving your feet a painful, throbbing mess.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "Travel tested and approved — LOVE!! My hairdresser friend recommended these since she’s always on her feet. They were so reasonable so I ordered them for my South Africa honeymoon trip. They were INCREDIBLE!!! My feet never hurt, and I walked a ton of miles in them. They also went with a ton of outfits, so I was very happy!!! I highly recommend!" —Leah Gwin Hoefling
"These shoes were recommended as comfortable walking shoes. They absolutely are the best! I bought these shoes to have a stylish, casual shoe for a NYC/DC seven-day tour. I walked an average of seven to eight miles a day even in a downpour. Not a single blister or pain of any kind. If you are searching for stylish, casual, and comfortable, then these are it. Easy on and off, water-resistant, and coordinates with all outfits." —S. Lee
Get it from Amazon for $26.66+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 28 designs).
3. Crocs flip-flops bringing all the unbelievable comfort and durability the brand is known for, minus the clunky clog style if you *still* can't bring yourself to put those on your feet. Ultra-lightweight (yay for both your feet and suitcase, when traveling) and perfect for lounging by the pool or ocean, these understated Crocs are a warm-weather essential.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "I walked around Epcot for 12 hours in these flip-flops. Not a single sore. So comfortable! Highly recommended." —tina roya
"These are AMAZING. The only flip-flops I’ve ever owned that I can literally walk all day in comfortably! Took them on an eight-day beach vacation and averaged 5.5 miles per day walking! They stick to your feet firmly — very little 'flopping' lol. I also have a wide foot and have issues finding flip-flops and sandals that my feet won’t spill over the sides of. Amazing shoe. And for a Crocs product, not bad-looking!" —S Doeringsfeld
Get them from Amazon for $11.75+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 11 colors).
4. Or, Crocs wedges proving how cute *and* comfortable a platform heel can be. Reviewers swear by them for travel and any occasion where lots of walking is on the agenda, and the rubber makes them a breeze to clean. Get ready for everyone who sees them to be shocked when you tell them the brand.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "If you are looking for a shoe that is cute and comfortable, look no further! This shoe is everything! I wore this shoe all day long walking through the streets of Paris and Florence. And when I say walk, I mean walk...some days up to 10 miles. I brought three other pairs of shoes and ended up wearing these pretty much every day. The platform heel was just the right height, and the sole was almost like memory foam and seemed to absorb the pressure from all the standing and walking. The straps did not rub my feet and were easy to open, close, and adjust. Great shoe if you are on the go! I would highly recommend." —Jay
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 18 styles).
5. Blondo Villa ankle booties, a chic close-toed option available in suede and nubuck leather that's waterproof! These boots were made for walkin' up and down cute streets filled with antique shops and more.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I bought these for travel after seeing them recommended on multiple travel sites. Although the manufacturer says the boots are waterproofed, I did spray them with a suede protectant. I recently returned from a trip to Barcelona where I wore these all day for several days. We walked about six miles a day, and I had no discomfort. (They’re significantly more comfortable than the pair of Cole Haan Chelsea boots that they were bought to replace.) It rained pretty heavily one day, and I found these to be completely waterproof. What’s more, the rain did not seem to affect the boots at all; they still look brand new. I plan to take them with me to London and Paris next month. They also look great for work with tights. All-around great shoe. I’m very pleased with the purchase and would highly recommend them." —HEO1121
Get them from Amazon for $119.96+ (available in sizes 5.5–10, including wide sizes, and in seven styles).
6. Dr. Martens gladiator sandals to take the place of your clunky boots in the summer, giving you a bit of stylish lift and ~punk vibes~ while still keeping your feet breezy when it's hot out. This leather pair is one you can break out year after year.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I bought these for walking long distances in my city. I wanted something to look cute but be comfortable. The leather is a bit stiff so I wore them for short distances a few times before wearing them out to do errands. I covered three miles in them yesterday then went to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers and danced for two hours, and my feet felt great! I'm a high heel girl, but if you need comfortable soft sandals, these are the ones. If you don't wanna [take] the time to break them in (I mean they ARE Docs after all), just buy some moleskin and attach it to the stiff bits. BTW, TONS of compliments, too." —Chris Quinlivan & Dion Serene
Get them from Amazon for $71.32+ (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors).
7. Comfy pumps offering another chic heel option that won't completely destroy your feet after an hour or two of walking, thanks to the comfortable block heel and soft, cushioned insole.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I walked 8.3 miles in these heels and have no regrets. I wore these for the very first time for Disneyland's Dapper Day, and I was OVERWHELMINGLY surprised with how comfortable they were! I have never bought shoes on Amazon before and was worried that the fit and or quality would make me regret my purchase. But truly, it was far from it. The heel is the perfect height to give you a lift and wide enough for you to feel secure! The strap when fitted snug around your ankle can be a bit irritating when it rubs, so I loosened them. At the end of the day, the balls of my feet were a bit sore, but that's just the effects of Disney. But I'm happy to report that I have no blisters, and I can't wait to wear them out again!" —cissyjworstell
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide sizes, and 21 colors).
8. Birkenstock Arizona sandals that remain a classic, one worth splurging on if time-tested durability and comfort are your key footwear concerns. They've been known to last well over a decade with proper care, and the contoured footbed molds to your feet over time.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Several of my BuzzFeed Shopping colleagues *swear* by their Birks — you can read their thoughts here (#1) and here (#3).
Promising reviews: "I can walk five miles in Birkenstocks, and my feet don't hurt. Sometimes, when I wear my sneakers, my feet talk to me after a five-mile walk. In the winter, I put on warm wooly socks and my Birkenstocks, and my feet are happy." —rene h
"LOVE. I just got home from a five-hour touring adventure (LOTS of walking), and my feet feel fine. Everyone I've talked to swears by Birkenstocks, and I'm so glad I finally took the plunge." —Cat
Get them from Amazon for $89.95+ (available in sizes 3–16.5, including narrow sizes, and in dozens of styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
9. Or Cushionaire slides made to fit your feet like a glove thanks to the flexible cork footbed and supportive, padded insole. They're pushing 50,000 5-star ratings, and over 800 reviews (!) draw comparisons between these and Birkenstocks, with many claiming they're just as comfortable for a fraction of the price.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I bought these sandals before a three-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price, but gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain. They broke in so quickly and were very supportive from the get go — and still are! Highly recommend." —Han Lin
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–13, including wide sizes, and 21 styles).
10. And beyond-affordable double-buckle slides that honestly have no right being this cute for this cheap — and, yes, they're waterproof! If you want that thick-strap Birkenstock look without the high price tag, here ya go.
The seller recommends checking the size chart, which details the best size for your foot length. The back strap is also adjustable!
Promising review: "Comfy and trendy enough. I like 'em! I prefer not to wear shoes that don't have a back. It's my paranoia that I'll have to break out in a run at some point. But these work very well. I walk miles in them without discomfort. Plus, they're cute. Trends up any casual outfit. They are not Croc- or Birkenstock-level comfort because the sole is not cushioned, but it is carved out just right for the naked foot. Update: Just came back from a month in Costa Rica during rainy season, and I'm so glad I brought these! They held up so well getting through muddy pebble streets. The soles were thick enough to not feel the rocks beneath me and keep my toes from getting in the dirt. When I got in, I just washed them off. The white color held up in all that, and they never felt uncomfortable or as if they would come off my feet (a concern I have about sandals without ankle straps). They are excellent value. Get 'em!" —MelRay
Get them from Amazon for $17.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and two colors).
11. Quick-drying Teva sandals, aka the stuff of dreams when it comes to a reliable, long-lasting pair of outdoor sandals — they have a rugged sole, making them ideal for light hikes, festivals, and everyday wear. Plus, they come in a bunch of cute designs, and water won't bother them one bit!
FYI, aside from their style and comfort, Tevas are *known* for their durability — one reviewer said their last pair lasted for EIGHT YEARS. This isn't your average sandal that falls apart after one season.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "Bought these for a hiking trip where I knew my feet might get wet. These were great even in some pretty steep, slippery areas. Hiked 17 miles in one day, and my feet still felt great! I did size down and so glad I did!" —Holly Benning
"Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.
Get them from Amazon for $28.53+ (available in sizes 5–14 and 34 styles). You can find a version available in men's sizes here.
12. Versatile Toms sandals for a sleek option with a bit of height, perfect for cute brunches, fancy gardens, or nice dinners. The chunky heel makes them a much more comfy alternative to other types of heels, not to mention the thick straps that'll keep your feet secure.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely love these! They are so comfy that I can walk miles in them without my feet hurting. They also go with every outfit and can easily be dressed up or down." —Cassidy
"I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" —jasmineflower
Get it from Amazon for $34+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 12 styles).
13. Columbia hiking shoes so you can hit the trails with confidence and style. They're designed with a high-traction rubber sole and waterproof leather-and-suede upper that can withstand numerous intense hiking sessions (and other outdoor activities). And who said hiking boots can't be cute — these are available with striking red laces and other color combos as well!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Reviewers swear these don't even have a break-in period, making them a great pickup for that last-minute outdoorsy trip where hiking and rough terrain are on the docket. Note that it's recommended to go up a half size in these boots to accommodate thicker hiking socks, and I found that to be true when I picked up these shoes myself — I'm normally an 8 but found an 8.5 in these to be totally comfortable. I also found that they hold up well even on my first hike — though I did admittedly still have some soreness around my heel area, this was after a hard, 7+-mile hike with lots of rocks and climbing, so I don't blame the shoes. They felt comfortable right out of the box and super supportive when I was clamoring over rocks and rough terrain. And though I only stepped in water a couple of times briefly, my socks stayed dry, too. I got the brown color with red laces as pictured above, and they're even cuter in person, which is just another plus.
Promising review: "There’s a reason that these hiking boots are the #1 best hiking boot on Amazon. I am amazed that they are so comfortable. This is day four that I’ve worn them, and my feet feel fantastic! I hiked four miles on the second day, and my feet were not tired, achy, or sore. I have been hiking for 30 years and have had numerous boots, but not a single pair have been this comfortable. The price is so worth it for what you get. In fact, I am ordering another pair so I can have one pair for hiking and another pair for everyday use. You simply cannot go wrong buying these boots." —Granny B
Get them from Amazon for $69.53+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 14 colors). You can find a similar men's version here.